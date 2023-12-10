REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 4 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a formidable unit and might win the game.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Date

10 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Joe Clarke has 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142.85 in four BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Aaron Finch has 481 runs at an average of 30.06 and a strike rate of 139.42 in 17 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has four fifty against them.

Will Sutherland has 68 runs at a strike rate of 154.54 in five BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has two wickets against them.

Tom Rogers has 11 wickets at an average of 20.63 and a strike rate of 15.27 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Kane Richardson has 27 wickets at an average of 18.74 and a strike rate of 15.25 in 18 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 6 wickets at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 16 in four BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Aaron Hardie has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 114.28 in three BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has three wickets against them.

Josh Inglis has 231 runs at an average of 28.87 and a strike rate of 142.59 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Jason Behrendorff has 15 wickets at an average of 18.86 and a strike rate of 17.60 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Andrew Tye has 16 wickets at an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 18.50 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Geelong has been 147, with the pacers snaring 71.43% of the total wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with the speedsters having more say in the game. A total of around 155 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with cloudy weather, is forecast.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Joe Clarke, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Jason Behrendorff.

REN vs SCO Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The REN vs SCO live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

REN vs SCO Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

If you are looking for REN vs SCO live score and ball-by-ball updates, then you can follow the scorecard below:

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is set to play this game and can be a good captaincy pick. While he couldn’t do anything significant in the T10 league, Quinton is a fine player and was in good form in the World Cup. Expect a good outing for the southpaw.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie will contribute with both bat and ball. He did reasonably well against India and can again fetch crucial points. Hardie bats in the top order and might bowl early as well.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis has been in sensational form lately and will look to extend his good run. Inglis made a century against India in the first T20I and can again cause serious damage. His overall range as a batter has improved massively.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tom Rogers: Tom Rogers was expensive the other night, and his selection % is down to less than 18. However, Rogers can be a decent pick for this game and has done well against Perth Scorchers in the past. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans has been selected by less than 10% of users as of now. Evans is a terrific T20 batter and can play a quick-fire knock to fetch a few vital points. He scored 42* in his only outing against the Renegades.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much - so he can be avoided for this game.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with Quinton de Kock, Aaron Finch and Andrew Tye.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Stephen Eskinazi, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland and Kane Richardson.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andrew Tye and Tom Rogers.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with Nic Maddinson, Laurie Evans and Kane Richardson.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are a formidable unit and might win the game.

