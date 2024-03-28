RR vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 9 of IPL 2024
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Indian Premier League 2024
Match
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
Date
28 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
Rajasthan Royals:
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal has 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 131.11 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 160.33 in six IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 290 runs, 175 balls, 29 average, 165.71 SR & 10 dismissals.
-
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 4, 68, 60 & 0.
-
Jos Buttler has 383 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 167.98 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties and a century against them.
-
Jos Buttler has 615 runs at an average of 43.92 and a strike rate of 139.45 in 16 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.
-
Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 98 runs, 57 balls, 49 average, 171.92 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 87 runs, 62 balls, 43.50 average, 140.32 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 11, 10, 38, 64 & 6.
-
Sanju Samson has 286 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 136.19 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Sanju Samson has 599 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 138.33 in 22 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has four fifties here.
-
Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 97 runs, 58 balls, 16.16 average, 167.24 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 67 runs, 60 balls, 33.50 average, 111.66 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 82*, 0, 0, 8 & 55*.
-
Riyan Parag has 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 91.46 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Riyan Parag has 125 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.40 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 33 runs, 26 balls, 16.50 average, 126.92 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 43, 8, 12, 50* & 57*.
-
Shimron Hetmyer has 40 runs at a strike rate of 181.81 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Shimron Hetmyer has 65 runs at an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 95.58 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 22 balls.
-
Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 103 runs, 103 balls, 17.16 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 5, 8, 7, 39* & 2.
-
Dhruv Jurel made 8 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Dhruv Jurel has 64 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 148.83 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 20, 13*, 16*, 25* & 3.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin has 24 wickets at an average of 21.12 and a strike rate of 20 in 21 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 21.60 in 11 IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.58 average, 20.25 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 24.85 average, 24.42 SR & 6.11 economy rate.
-
Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/33, 0/32, 1/35 & 0/8.
-
Sandeep Sharma has 19 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 18.94 in 16 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Sandeep Sharma has 4 wickets at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 39 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 9 wickets, 26.11 average, 18 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 84 average, 68 SR & 7.50 economy rate.
-
Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/22, 2/30, 0/32, 3/35 & 0/47.
-
Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 40 average, 26.66 SR & 9 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.71 average, 18.85 SR & 9.13 economy rate.
-
Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/55, 0/39, 1/33 & 1/37.
-
Trent Boult has 14 wickets at an average of 17.92 and a strike rate of 14.57 in nine IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 21 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 23.08 average, 17.41 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 28.16 average, 18.16 SR & 9.30 economy rate.
-
Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 2/35, 0/24, 0/49, 2/20 & 0/16.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal has 20 wickets at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 19.25 in 18 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal has 8 wickets at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 21.62 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 26 wickets, 17.76 average, 14.46 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.54 average, 17.45 SR & 9.46 economy rate.
-
Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/25, 1/21, 3/13, 4/8 & 1/25.
-
Nandre Burger took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Nandre Burger vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 28.57 average, 23.42 SR & 7.31 economy rate. Nandre Burger vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 18.66 average, 15 SR & 7.46 economy rate.
-
Nandre Burger’s last five figures: 1/30, 2/22, 1/13, 2/27 & 3/26.
Delhi Capitals:
-
David Warner has 534 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 126.84 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has five fifties against them.
-
David Warner has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 110.63 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
-
David Warner vs left-arm pace since 2023: 197 runs, 158 balls, 24.62 average, 124.68 SR & 8 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 82 balls.
-
David Warner vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 161 runs, 100 balls, 32.20 average, 161 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
David Warner vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 183 runs, 148 balls, 36.60 average, 123.64 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
David Warner vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 91 runs, 74 balls, 47 average, 122.97 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
David Warner’s last five scores: 29, 32, 81, 22 & 70.
-
Mitchell Marsh has 124 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 149.39 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Mitchell Marsh made 35 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm pace since 2023: 56 runs, 38 balls, 18.66 average, 147.36 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 91 runs, 60 balls, 30.33 average, 151.66 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 20, 26, 72*, 17 & 29.
-
Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 201 runs, 132 balls, 28.71 average, 152.27 SR & 7 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.
-
Shai Hope’s last five scores: 33, 5, 9, 6 & 29.
-
Rishabh Pant has 357 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 170 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.
-
Rishabh Pant has 98 runs at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 196 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.
-
Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners since 2023: 77 runs, 46 balls, 19.25 average, 167.39 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 5, 27, 15*, 16* & 56*.
-
Axar Patel has 12 wickets at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 24.50 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Axar Patel has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Axar Patel vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 24.20 average, 23.20 SR & 6.25 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 34.83 average, 24.83 SR & 8.53 economy rate.
-
Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/25, 2/17, 2/23, 1/14 & 3/16.
-
Abishek Porel made 7 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Kuldeep Yadav has 8 wickets at an average of 25.62 and a strike rate of 21.75 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Kuldeep Yadav took a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.23 average, 17.82 SR & 6.83 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 25.20 average, 21.80 SR & 6.96 economy rate.
-
Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/20, 1/31, 5/17, 1/26 & 0/18.
-
Khaleel Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 26.75 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.
-
Khaleel Ahmed took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.
-
Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 24.37 average, 16 SR & 9.14 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 49.66 average, 31.33 SR & 9.51 economy rate.
-
Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/43, 3/15, 0/49, 1/17 & 1/37.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
While the average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 137, the track played a lot better in the previous game. However, odd balls did a few tricks, especially in the second innings. The spinners will come into the game in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 37°C, with cloudy, is forecast.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fine record in Jaipur. The track looked decent for batting in the previous game, and he can wreak havoc.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal has been in fine form this year. He will look to score big.
David Warner: David Warner is among the most consistent batters of the tournament. Warner has a fine record against Rajasthan Royals. He can play a big knock.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Jurel will bat in the middle order and can score crucial runs. He can bat according to the situation and fetch match-winning points.
Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje didn’t feature in the previous game but will play this one. Nortje will bowl in all phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Ricky Bhui: Ricky Bhui might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If RR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Mitchell Marsh, Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma.
If DC bat first:
Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If RR bat first:
Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.
If DC bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Anrich Nortje.
RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction
Rajasthan Royals are a tough team to beat at home. While Delhi Capitals fought well in the previous game, their weaknesses were visible clearly. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are a well-rounded team and should win the contest.
