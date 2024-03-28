RR vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 9 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Date

28 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 131.11 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 160.33 in six IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 290 runs, 175 balls, 29 average, 165.71 SR & 10 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 4, 68, 60 & 0.

Jos Buttler has 383 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 167.98 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 615 runs at an average of 43.92 and a strike rate of 139.45 in 16 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 98 runs, 57 balls, 49 average, 171.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 87 runs, 62 balls, 43.50 average, 140.32 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 11, 10, 38, 64 & 6.

Sanju Samson has 286 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 136.19 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Sanju Samson has 599 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 138.33 in 22 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has four fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 97 runs, 58 balls, 16.16 average, 167.24 SR & 6 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 67 runs, 60 balls, 33.50 average, 111.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 82*, 0, 0, 8 & 55*.

Riyan Parag has 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 91.46 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Riyan Parag has 125 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.40 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 33 runs, 26 balls, 16.50 average, 126.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 43, 8, 12, 50* & 57*.

Shimron Hetmyer has 40 runs at a strike rate of 181.81 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Shimron Hetmyer has 65 runs at an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 95.58 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 103 runs, 103 balls, 17.16 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 5, 8, 7, 39* & 2.

Dhruv Jurel made 8 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Dhruv Jurel has 64 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 148.83 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 20, 13*, 16*, 25* & 3.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 24 wickets at an average of 21.12 and a strike rate of 20 in 21 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 21.60 in 11 IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.58 average, 20.25 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 24.85 average, 24.42 SR & 6.11 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/33, 0/32, 1/35 & 0/8.

Sandeep Sharma has 19 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 18.94 in 16 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sandeep Sharma has 4 wickets at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 39 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 9 wickets, 26.11 average, 18 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 84 average, 68 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/22, 2/30, 0/32, 3/35 & 0/47.

Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 40 average, 26.66 SR & 9 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.71 average, 18.85 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/55, 0/39, 1/33 & 1/37.

Trent Boult has 14 wickets at an average of 17.92 and a strike rate of 14.57 in nine IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 21 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 23.08 average, 17.41 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 28.16 average, 18.16 SR & 9.30 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 2/35, 0/24, 0/49, 2/20 & 0/16.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 20 wickets at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 19.25 in 18 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 8 wickets at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 21.62 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 26 wickets, 17.76 average, 14.46 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.54 average, 17.45 SR & 9.46 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/25, 1/21, 3/13, 4/8 & 1/25.

Nandre Burger took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

Nandre Burger vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 28.57 average, 23.42 SR & 7.31 economy rate. Nandre Burger vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 18.66 average, 15 SR & 7.46 economy rate.