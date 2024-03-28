RR vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 9 of IPL 2024

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are a tough team to beat at home. While Delhi Capitals fought well in the previous game, their weaknesses were visible clearly. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are a well-rounded team and should win the contest.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Date

28 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rajasthan Royals:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 131.11 in four IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 194 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 160.33 in six IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace since 2023: 290 runs, 175 balls, 29 average, 165.71 SR & 10 dismissals.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 4, 68, 60 & 0.

  • Jos Buttler has 383 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 167.98 in 11 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

  • Jos Buttler has 615 runs at an average of 43.92 and a strike rate of 139.45 in 16 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

  • Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 80 runs, 61 balls, 26.66 average, 131.14 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje in T20s: 98 runs, 57 balls, 49 average, 171.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 87 runs, 62 balls, 43.50 average, 140.32 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 11, 10, 38, 64 & 6.

  • Sanju Samson has 286 runs at an average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 136.19 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Sanju Samson has 599 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 138.33 in 22 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has four fifties here.

  • Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace since 2023: 97 runs, 58 balls, 16.16 average, 167.24 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Sanju Samson vs Axar Patel in T20s: 67 runs, 60 balls, 33.50 average, 111.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 82*, 0, 0, 8 & 55*.

  • Riyan Parag has 75 runs at an average of 10.71 and a strike rate of 91.46 in seven IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Riyan Parag has 125 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.40 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners since 2023: 33 runs, 26 balls, 16.50 average, 126.92 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 43, 8, 12, 50* & 57*.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 40 runs at a strike rate of 181.81 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 65 runs at an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 95.58 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs left-arm pace since 2023: 294 runs, 196 balls, 24.50 average, 150 SR & 12 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in 22 balls.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spin since 2023: 103 runs, 103 balls, 17.16 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 5, 8, 7, 39* & 2.

  • Dhruv Jurel made 8 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Dhruv Jurel has 64 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 148.83 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 20, 13*, 16*, 25* & 3.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 24 wickets at an average of 21.12 and a strike rate of 20 in 21 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 28.30 and a strike rate of 21.60 in 11 IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.58 average, 20.25 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 24.85 average, 24.42 SR & 6.11 economy rate.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/33, 0/32, 1/35 & 0/8.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 19 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 18.94 in 16 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 4 wickets at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 39 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL 2023: 9 wickets, 26.11 average, 18 SR & 8.70 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL 2023: 2 wickets, 84 average, 68 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

  • Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 1/22, 2/30, 0/32, 3/35 & 0/47.

  • Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at an average of 15.33 and a strike rate of 14 in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Avesh Khan vs RHBs since 2023: 9 wickets, 40 average, 26.66 SR & 9 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.71 average, 18.85 SR & 9.13 economy rate.

  • Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 0/21, 1/55, 0/39, 1/33 & 1/37.

  • Trent Boult has 14 wickets at an average of 17.92 and a strike rate of 14.57 in nine IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 21 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Trent Boult vs RHBs in 2024: 12 wickets, 23.08 average, 17.41 SR & 7.95 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 28.16 average, 18.16 SR & 9.30 economy rate.

  • Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 2/35, 0/24, 0/49, 2/20 & 0/16.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 20 wickets at an average of 25.70 and a strike rate of 19.25 in 18 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 8 wickets at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 21.62 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs since 2023: 26 wickets, 17.76 average, 14.46 SR & 7.40 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.54 average, 17.45 SR & 9.46 economy rate.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 1/25, 1/21, 3/13, 4/8 & 1/25.

  • Nandre Burger took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Nandre Burger vs RHBs in 2024: 7 wickets, 28.57 average, 23.42 SR & 7.31 economy rate. Nandre Burger vs LHBs in 2024: 6 wickets, 18.66 average, 15 SR & 7.46 economy rate.

  • Nandre Burger’s last five figures: 1/30, 2/22, 1/13, 2/27 & 3/26.

Delhi Capitals:

  • David Warner has 534 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 126.84 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has five fifties against them.

  • David Warner has 104 runs at an average of 34.66 and a strike rate of 110.63 in three IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

  • David Warner vs left-arm pace since 2023: 197 runs, 158 balls, 24.62 average, 124.68 SR & 8 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 82 balls.

  • David Warner vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 161 runs, 100 balls, 32.20 average, 161 SR & 5 dismissals.

  • David Warner vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 183 runs, 148 balls, 36.60 average, 123.64 SR & 5 dismissals.

  • David Warner vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 91 runs, 74 balls, 47 average, 122.97 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • David Warner’s last five scores: 29, 32, 81, 22 & 70.

  • Mitchell Marsh has 124 runs at an average of 124 and a strike rate of 149.39 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Mitchell Marsh made 35 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm pace since 2023: 56 runs, 38 balls, 18.66 average, 147.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Mitchell Marsh vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 91 runs, 60 balls, 30.33 average, 151.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 20, 26, 72*, 17 & 29.

  • Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 201 runs, 132 balls, 28.71 average, 152.27 SR & 7 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.

  • Shai Hope’s last five scores: 33, 5, 9, 6 & 29.

  • Rishabh Pant has 357 runs at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 170 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

  • Rishabh Pant has 98 runs at an average of 98 and a strike rate of 196 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

  • Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners since 2023: 77 runs, 46 balls, 19.25 average, 167.39 SR & 4 dismissals.

  • Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 5, 27, 15*, 16* & 56*.

  • Axar Patel has 12 wickets at an average of 30.08 and a strike rate of 24.50 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Axar Patel has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Axar Patel vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 24.20 average, 23.20 SR & 6.25 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs since 2023: 6 wickets, 34.83 average, 24.83 SR & 8.53 economy rate.

  • Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/25, 2/17, 2/23, 1/14 & 3/16.

  • Abishek Porel made 7 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Kuldeep Yadav has 8 wickets at an average of 25.62 and a strike rate of 21.75 in eight IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Kuldeep Yadav took a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs since 2023: 17 wickets, 20.23 average, 17.82 SR & 6.83 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs since 2023: 10 wickets, 25.20 average, 21.80 SR & 6.96 economy rate.

  • Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 2/20, 1/31, 5/17, 1/26 & 0/18.

  • Khaleel Ahmed has 4 wickets at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 26.75 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Khaleel Ahmed took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

  • Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 24.37 average, 16 SR & 9.14 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 49.66 average, 31.33 SR & 9.51 economy rate.

  • Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/43, 3/15, 0/49, 1/17 & 1/37.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

While the average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 137, the track played a lot better in the previous game. However, odd balls did a few tricks, especially in the second innings. The spinners will come into the game in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 37°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed (IMP).

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has a fine record in Jaipur. The track looked decent for batting in the previous game, and he can wreak havoc.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal has been in fine form this year. He will look to score big.

David Warner: David Warner is among the most consistent batters of the tournament. Warner has a fine record against Rajasthan Royals. He can play a big knock.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel has been selected by less than 18% of users as of now. Jurel will bat in the middle order and can score crucial runs. He can bat according to the situation and fetch match-winning points.

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje didn’t feature in the previous game but will play this one. Nortje will bowl in all phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ricky Bhui: Ricky Bhui might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Mitchell Marsh, Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Tristan Stubbs, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, and Anrich Nortje.

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are a tough team to beat at home. While Delhi Capitals fought well in the previous game, their weaknesses were visible clearly. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are a well-rounded team and should win the contest.

