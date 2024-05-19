RR vs KKR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 70 of IPL 2024

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are a good team but have lost form in the second half. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have played consistent cricket throughout. It is a clash of table-toppers. However, RR might have a home advantage and can win the game.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date

19 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 182.89 in four IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 75 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 174.41 in three IPL innings in Guwahati. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 261 runs, 156 balls, 26.10 average, 167.30 SR & 10 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 24, 4, 67 & 24.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 18, 18, 24, 9 & 33.

Sanju Samson has 529 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 125.95 in 20 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has three fifties here.

Sanju Samson has 60 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 136.36 in three IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 164 runs, 102 balls, 32.80 average, 160.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 66 runs, 82 balls, 22 average, 80.48 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Andre Russell in T20s: 32 runs, 19 balls, 16 average, 168.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 18, 15, 86, 0 & 71*.

Riyan Parag has 106 runs at an average of 17.66 and a strike rate of 145.20 in six IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Riyan Parag has 75 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 131.57 in three IPL innings in Guwahati.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 58 balls, 22.33 average, 115.51 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 102 runs, 73 balls, 34 average, 139.72 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 48, 47*, 27, 77 & 14.

Dhruv Jurel scored 2 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhruv Jurel has 40 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 210.52 in three IPL innings in Guwahati.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 48 balls, 24.33 average, 152.08 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him once in three balls.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 0, 28, 1, 52* & 2.

Rovman Powell has 67 runs at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 191.42 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rovman Powell has 6 runs in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 9 balls, 1 average, 33.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Sunil Narine has dismissed him six times in 86 balls.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 4, 13, 27, 26 & 11.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 104 runs at an average of 20.80 and a strike rate of 122.35 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 24 wickets at an average of 30.87 and a strike rate of 22.79 in 26 IPL innings against them.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 28 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 121.73 in two IPL innings in Guwahati. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings here.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 37.41 average, 26 SR & 8.63 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 36 average, 29.33 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/31, 2/35, 3/24, 0/36 & 1/39.

Trent Boult has 13 wickets at an average of 23.38 and a strike rate of 17 in ten IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Guwahati.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 24.72 average, 16.66 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 35.57 average, 28.57 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/27, 0/24, 1/48, 0/33 & 1/41.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 29 wickets at an average of 22.65 and a strike rate of 16.96 in 22 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has one four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 6 wickets at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 12 in three IPL innings in Guwahati.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 19.40 average, 14.96 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 32 average, 18.69 SR & 10.27 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 2/31, 1/22, 1/48, 0/62 & 0/41.

Avesh Khan has 12 wickets at an average of 17.41 and a strike rate of 13 in seven IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Avesh Khan took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings in Guwahati.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 43.72 average, 26.27 SR & 9.98 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 25.70 average, 16.60 SR & 9.28 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/28, 0/12, 0/42, 2/39 & 1/42.

Sandeep Sharma has 10 wickets at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 30 in 14 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Sandeep Sharma has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 23.73 average, 16.80 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 55.60 average, 40.80 SR & 8.17 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/30, 1/42, 1/31 & 2/31.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Sunil Narine has 257 runs at an average of 21.41 and a strike rate of 165.80 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 37.71 and a strike rate of 31.71 in 19 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 88 runs, 61 balls, 17.60 average, 144.26 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 19 balls.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 33 runs, 19 balls, 11 average, 173.68 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 34 balls, 21.33 average, 188.23 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.64 average, 21.35 SR & 7.20 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.77 average, 23 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 0, 81, 8, 15 & 71. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/21, 1/22, 2/22, 1/24 & 1/24.

Venkatesh Iyer has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 121.11 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 20 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 86 runs, 68 balls, 21.50 average, 126.47 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 19 balls.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 42, 1*, 70, 26* & 39.

Shreyas Iyer has 366 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike rate of 133.57 in 12 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 52 balls.

Shreyas Iyer vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 47 runs, 56 balls, 15.66 average, 83.92 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 94 runs, 69 balls, 47 average, 136.23 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 7, 23, 6, 33* & 28.

Nitish Rana has 224 runs at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of 119.14 in 11 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Nitish Rana vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 11.60 average, 107.40 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him six times in 70 balls.

Nitish Rana vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 67 balls, 20.25 average, 120.89 SR & 4 dismissals.

Nitish Rana vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 29 runs, 23 balls, 14.50 average, 126.08 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Rana’s last five scores: 33, 9, 17, 71* & 4.

Andre Russell has 200 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 158.73 in 12 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 18.85 in eight IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 80 runs, 61 balls, 13.33 average, 131.14 SR & 6 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 42 balls.

Andre Russell vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 35 runs, 25 balls, 11.66 average, 140 SR & 3 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 17.42 average, 9.78 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 34 average, 19 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 12, 7, 24 & 27*. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 2/34, 2/17, 2/30, 0/10 & 0/36.

Rinku Singh has 81 runs at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 152.83 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 70 runs, 55 balls, 23.33 average, 127.27 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 12 balls.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five scores: 20, 16, 9, 11 & 5.

Mitchell Starc has 6 wickets at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 19 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mitchell Starc vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 46 average, 25.33 SR & 10.89 economy rate. Mitchell Starc vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 6 wickets, 20 average, 9.50 SR & 12.63 economy rate.

Mitchell Starc’s last five figures: 0/11, 1/22, 4/33, 1/43 & 1/55.

Harshit Rana has 2 wickets in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 22.20 average, 14.06 SR & 9.46 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 24.33 average, 16 SR & 9.12 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 2/34, 3/24, 2/28, 0/61 & 2/33.

Varun Chakravarthy has 9 wickets at an average of 20.55 and a strike rate of 16.66 in seven IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 18.81 average, 13.70 SR & 8.23 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 26.18 average, 19.09 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 2/17, 3/30, 2/22, 3/16 & 0/46.

Vaibhav Arora took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Arora vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 30.25 average, 28.75 SR & 9.68 economy rate. Vaibhav Arora vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 23.16 average, 16 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Vaibhav Arora’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/21, 0/35, 2/29 & 1/45.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Guwahati has been 152, with spinners snaring 51.75% of wickets here. Expect another balanced track for this game. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger (IMP).

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (IMP).

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal is a consistent run-scorer, and his recent form has been decent. He will also enjoy batting in Guwahati.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is a popular captaincy option for this game. Samson will bat in the top order and has a fine record against KKR. He can score big.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is another popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been selected by less than 27% of users as of now. Avesh will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. His recent form has been decent.

Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana’s selection % currently stands at 12. Rana will bat in the middle order and will enjoy batting in Guwahati. He can make a substantial score.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sandeep Sharma.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Trent Boult.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, and Avesh Khan.

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Trent Boult, and Mitchell Starc.

RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rajasthan Royals are a good team but have lost form in the second half. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have played consistent cricket throughout. It is a clash of table-toppers. However, RR might have a home advantage and can win the game.

