RR vs RCB Eliminator: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Eliminator of IPL 2024

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals are a strong team but have lost their pathway in the second half. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have momentum and are firing on all cylinders. Expect RCB to keep winning.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

22 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 103 runs at an average of 17.16 and a strike rate of 125.60 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 122.22 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 261 runs, 156 balls, 26.10 average, 167.30 SR & 10 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 4, 24, 4, 67 & 24.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s last five scores: 18, 18, 24, 9 & 33.

Sanju Samson has 452 runs at an average of 21.52 and a strike rate of 139.93 in 22 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has three fifties against them.

Sanju Samson has 218 runs at an average of 24.22 and a strike rate of 131.32 in ten IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 164 runs, 102 balls, 32.80 average, 160.78 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 36 runs, 31 balls, 12 average, 116.12 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 18, 15, 86, 0 & 71*.

Riyan Parag has 110 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 129.41 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Riyan Parag has 20 runs in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 67 runs, 58 balls, 22.33 average, 115.51 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 102 runs, 73 balls, 34 average, 139.72 SR & 3 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 48, 47*, 27, 77 & 14.

Dhruv Jurel has 37 runs at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of 142.30 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel scored 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Dhruv Jurel vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 73 runs, 48 balls, 24.33 average, 152.08 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 0, 28, 1, 52* & 2.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 9 balls, 1 average, 33.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Glenn Maxwell has dismissed him once in four balls.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 4, 13, 27, 26 & 11.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 22 wickets at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 25.36 in 27 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 37.41 average, 26 SR & 8.63 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 36 average, 29.33 SR & 7.36 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/31, 2/35, 3/24, 0/36 & 1/39.

Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 24.31 and a strike rate of 17.25 in 12 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Trent Boult has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 24.72 average, 16.66 SR & 8.90 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 35.57 average, 28.57 SR & 7.47 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/27, 0/24, 1/48, 0/33 & 1/41.

Avesh Khan has 2 wickets in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 43.72 average, 26.27 SR & 9.98 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 25.70 average, 16.60 SR & 9.28 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 2/28, 0/12, 0/42, 2/39 & 1/42.

Sandeep Sharma has 26 wickets at an average of 20.73 and a strike rate of 15.65 in 18 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sandeep Sharma has 3 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Sandeep Sharma has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Guwahati.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 23.73 average, 16.80 SR & 8.47 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 55.60 average, 40.80 SR & 8.17 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/30, 1/42, 1/31 & 2/31.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 28.80 in six IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 5 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 25.40 in six IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 25 wickets, 19.40 average, 14.96 SR & 7.78 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 32 average, 18.69 SR & 10.27 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 2/31, 1/22, 1/48, 0/62 & 0/41.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 731 runs at an average of 30.45 and a strike rate of 119.44 in 29 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 186 runs at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 130.06 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has two fifties here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 326 runs, 187 balls, 54.33 average, 174.33 SR & 6 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 61 balls.

Virat Kohli vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 87 runs, 67 balls, 12.42 average, 129.85 SR & 7 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 62 runs, 38 balls, 31 average, 163.15 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 47, 27, 92, 42 & 70*.

Faf du Plessis has 533 runs at an average of 33.31 and a strike rate of 131.93 in 16 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 50 runs at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 119.04 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 50 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 232 runs, 140 balls, 46.40 average, 165.71 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him thrice in 105 balls.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 54, 6, 9, 64 & 24.

Rajat Patidar has 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 127.58 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Rajat Patidar has 120 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 127.65 in three IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a fifty here.

Rajat Patidar vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 23 balls, 8 average, 139.13 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in ten balls.

Rajat Patidar vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 17 runs, 16 balls, 8.50 average, 106.25 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 52, 55, 2, 50 & 52.

Glenn Maxwell has 367 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 160.26 in 14 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 50 runs at an average of 12.50 and a strike rate of 125 in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 60 balls, 20.20 average, 168.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him five times in 93 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him thrice in 83 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs Trent Boult in T20s: 52 runs, 45 balls, 17.33 average, 115.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 25 runs, 12 balls, 12.50 average, 166.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 15.20 average, 10.80 SR & 8.44 economy rate. Glenn Maxwell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 36.75 average, 26 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 16, 4, 0, 1 & 0. Glenn Maxwell’s previous five figures: 1/25, 1/28, 0/17, 2/23 & 2/29.

Cameron Green has 49 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 153.12 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Cameron Green has 63 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 136.95 in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 145 runs, 80 balls, 36.25 average, 181.25 SR & 4 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 42 balls, 31 average, 147.61 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 34.63 average, 21.63 SR & 9.60 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 63.75 average, 44.25 SR & 8.64 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 38*, 32*, 46, 1 & 37*. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 1/18, 1/19, 0/16, 1/28 & 0/42.

Mahipal Lomror has 17 runs in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mahipal Lomror scored 8 runs in his only IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 23 balls.

Mahipal Lomror vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 42 runs, 30 balls, 21 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 0*, 13, 0, 7 & 4.

Dinesh Karthik has 630 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 134.32 in 28 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 101.75 in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 50 balls, 20.80 average, 208 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 47 balls, 22.66 average, 144.68 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 51 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs Sandeep Sharma in T20s: 62 runs, 33 balls, 20.66 average, 187.87 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 14, 0, 18, 21* & 11.

Karn Sharma has 10 wickets at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 14.30 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Karn Sharma has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 24.27 average, 15.36 SR & 9.47 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 38.20 average, 18.40 SR & 12.45 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/14, 0/19, 2/36, 1/42 & 0/38.

Yash Dayal has 6 wickets at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 15 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets in five IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 39.37 average, 24.75 SR & 9.54 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.22 average, 18.77 SR & 9.65 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 2/42, 3/20, 0/22, 2/21 & 0/34.

Lockie Ferguson has 6 wickets at an average of 10.50 and a strike rate of 11 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Lockie Ferguson vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 41.60 average, 20.60 SR & 12.11 economy rate. Lockie Ferguson vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 26.50 average, 15.75 SR & 10.09 economy rate.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 1/39, 2/23, 2/29, 0/28 & 1/47.

Mohammed Siraj has 10 wickets at an average of 29.10 and a strike rate of 21 in ten IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohammed Siraj has 2 wickets in four IPL innings in Ahmedabad.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 21 wickets, 19.38 average, 14.85 SR & 7.82 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 39.18 average, 26.18 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/35, 1/33, 3/43, 2/29 & 1/34.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Ahmedabad has been 182, with pacers snaring 69.95% of wickets here. Expect another decent batting track with some help for speedsters early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 42°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal (IMP).

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal is a consistent run-scorer, and his recent form has been decent. He will also enjoy batting in Ahmedabad.

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is a popular captaincy option for this game. Samson will bat in the top order and has a fine record against RCB. He can score big.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in amazing form. His record in Ahmedabad is top-notch.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma has been selected by less than 22% of users as of now. Sandeep will bowl in different phases and has a fine record in Ahmedabad. He can snare a few wickets.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson’s selection % currently stands at 20.76. Ferguson has done well against RR previously. He can dismiss a few batters.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

Other options: Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

Other options: Sandeep Sharma and Mohammed Siraj.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

