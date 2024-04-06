RR vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 19 of IPL 2024

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: While Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost matches consistently. RR will have a home advantage, but RCB will be more desperate for the win. Expect RCB to fire together and clinch a victory finally.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

6 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Jos Buttler has 412 runs at an average of 37.45 and a strike rate of 150.91 in 14 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 626 runs at an average of 41.73 and a strike rate of 136.98 in 17 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has five fifties here.

Jos Buttler vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 82 runs, 65 balls, 27.33 average, 126.15 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Reece Topley in T20s: 53 runs, 42 balls, 13.25 average, 126.19 SR & 4 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 41 runs, 29 balls, 20.50 average, 141.37 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 13, 11, 11, 10 & 38.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 103 runs at an average of 20.60 and a strike rate of 128.75 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 155.46 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 190 runs, 102 balls, 31.66 average, 186.27 SR & 6 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him twice in 12 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 10, 5, 24, 4 & 68.

Sanju Samson has 383 runs at an average of 19.15 and a strike rate of 136.29 in 21 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has two fifties against them.

Sanju Samson has 614 runs at an average of 32.31 and a strike rate of 137.36 in 23 IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has four fifties here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 74 runs, 51 balls, 14.80 average, 145.09 SR & 5 dismissals.

Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 25 runs, 24 balls, 12.50 average, 104.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 12, 15, 82*, 0 & 0.

Riyan Parag has 106 runs at an average of 35.33 and a strike rate of 130.86 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Riyan Parag has 209 runs at an average of 41.80 and a strike rate of 151.44 in seven IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 32 balls, 20 average, 125 SR & 2 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 54, 84, 43, 8 & 12.

Shimron Hetmyer has 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 144.71 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer has 79 runs at an average of 13.16 and a strike rate of 105.33 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals. Glenn Maxwell has dismissed him once in seven balls.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 27 balls, 19.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 14, 5, 8, 7 & 39*.

Dhruv Jurel has 35 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 152.17 in two IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dhruv Jurel has 84 runs at an average of 16.80 and a strike rate of 152.72 in six IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 20, 20, 13*, 16* & 25*.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 97 runs at an average of 10.77 and a strike rate of 153.96 in 12 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has 22 wickets at an average of 28.54 and a strike rate of 24.27 in 26 IPL innings against them.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 10 wickets at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 23.40 in 12 IPL innings in Jaipur.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.70 average, 20.70 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.60 average, 30.60 SR & 6.39 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 0/27, 0/30, 1/35, 0/33 & 0/32.

Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 16.12 in 11 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Trent Boult has 4 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 25.50 in five IPL innings in Jaipur.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 18.14 average, 12.42 SR & 8.75 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 36 average, 30 SR & 7.20 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 3/22, 0/29, 2/35, 0/24 & 0/49.

Avesh Khan has 2 wickets at 60 balls apiece in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Avesh Khan has 4 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 57.25 average, 37 SR & 9.28 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 22.33 average, 15.33 SR & 8.73 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/29, 0/21, 1/55 & 0/39.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 3 wickets at an average of 49.33 and a strike rate of 40 in five IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 10 wickets at an average of 23.70 and a strike rate of 19.10 in nine IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 15 average, 13.87 SR & 6.48 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 22.45 average, 14.09 SR & 9.56 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 3/11, 2/19, 1/25, 1/21 & 3/13.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 618 runs at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 114.14 in 28 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Virat Kohli has 149 runs at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 94.30 in eight IPL innings in Jaipur.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 201 runs, 118 balls, 50.25 average, 170.33 SR & 4 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 54 balls.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 46 balls, 30 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in 129 balls.

Virat Kohli vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 23 runs, 21 balls, 11.50 average, 109.52 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 22, 83*, 77, 21 & 0.

Faf du Plessis has 489 runs at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 131.80 in 15 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 114.81 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 149 runs, 98 balls, 49.66 average, 152.04 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him four times in 107 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 113 runs, 94 balls, 37.66 average, 120.21 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 44 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: 88 runs, 79 balls, 29.33 average, 111.39 SR & 3 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis’ last five scores: 19, 8, 3, 35 & 3.

Rajat Patidar has 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 127.58 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 29, 3, 18, 0 & 68.

Glenn Maxwell has 366 runs at an average of 36.60 and a strike rate of 161.94 in 13 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has four fifties against them.

Glenn Maxwell has 71 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 157.77 in two IPL innings in Jaipur. He also has a fifty here.

Glenn Maxwell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 59 balls, 25.25 average, 171.18 SR & 4 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him five times in 93 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 77 runs, 47 balls, 25.66 average, 163.82 SR & 3 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him thrice in 83 balls.

Glenn Maxwell vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 22 balls, 15.50 average, 140.90 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell vs Trent Boult in T20s: 52 runs, 45 balls, 17.33 average, 115.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Glenn Maxwell’s last five scores: 0, 28, 3, 0 & 20.

Cameron Green scored 44 runs in his only IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 58 balls, 38.66 average, 200 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.85 average, 23.28 SR & 10.01 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs since 2023: 1 wicket, 167 average, 113 SR & 8.86 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 9, 33, 3, 18 & 30. Cameron Green’s last five figures: 0/25, 0/7, 0/19, 2/27 & 0/35.

Anuj Rawat has 55 runs at a strike rate of 152.77 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Anuj Rawat scored 29 runs in his only IPL innings in Jaipur.

Anuj Rawat vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 31 runs, 23 balls, 15.50 average, 134.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Anuj Rawat’s previous five scores: 11, 3, 11, 48 & 34.

Mahipal Lomror has 17 runs in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mahipal Lomror has 21 runs in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dinesh Karthik has 630 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 134.32 in 28 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has three fifties against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 118.05 in four IPL innings in Jaipur.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 22 runs, 23 balls, 7.33 average, 95.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 51 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 195.65 SR & 3 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 4, 20, 28*, 38* & 0.

Reece Topley’s last five figures: 1/39, 1/32, 1/24, 0/14 & 0/29.

Mohammed Siraj has 9 wickets at an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 20.66 in nine IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Mohammed Siraj has 3 wickets at 20 balls apiece in three IPL innings in Jaipur.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 20.07 average, 15.76 SR & 7.63 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 30.11 average, 20.55 SR & 8.78 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s last five figures: 1/47, 0/46, 2/26, 0/38 & 0/13.

Yash Dayal has 5 wickets at an average of 20.80 and a strike rate of 13.20 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 44.66 average, 30 SR & 8.93 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 50.66 average, 28 SR & 10.85 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s last five figures: 1/24, 1/46, 1/23, 1/28 & 0/53.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

While the average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 138, the pitch has played much better this season. There has been some help for pacers, but the tracks have been pretty nice for the batters. Expect another decent batting surface for this encounter. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger/Rovman Powell (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak (IMP).

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings. Buttler has done well against RCB in the past and knows the conditions well in Jaipur. Expect him to score big.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal is a popular captaincy option for this game. Jaiswal will open the innings and enjoy batting in Jaipur. He can play a big knock.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in sensational form. He will fetch ample points.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been selected by less than 7% of users as of now. Avesh will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets and fetch match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Rajat Patidar: Rajat Patidar’s selection % currently stands at 13.75. Patidar will bat in the top order and will enjoy batting in Jaipur. He might play a big knock.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mayank Dagar: Mayank Dagar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Cameron Green, Riyan Parag, Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, and Sandeep Sharma.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Anuj Rawat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Riyan Parag, Reece Topley, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger, and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

While Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost matches consistently. RR will have a home advantage, but RCB will be more desperate for the win. Expect RCB to fire together and clinch a victory finally.

