SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today Semi Final 1: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, South Africa vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: This has the makings of a classic. The track will suit Afghanistan, and South Africa batters have struggled on slow pitches. However, SA’s batting is still fiery enough to pose a threat to AFG’s bowlers, and AFG’s middle order has blown hot and cold. Expect SA to win the game.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

South Africa vs Afghanistan

Date

27 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock scored 45 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 85 runs, 49 balls, 21.25 average, 173.46 SR & 4 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 12, 65, 74, 10 & 18.

Reeza Hendricks vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 31 runs, 23 balls, 15.50 average, 134.78 SR & 2 dismissals.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 0, 19, 11, 43 & 0.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 29 balls, 10.66 average, 110.34 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 21.50 average, 14.25 SR & 9.05 economy rate. Aiden Markram vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 104 average, 75 SR & 8.32 economy rate.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 18, 1, 46, 15 & 4. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 1/28, 0/4, 0/13, 1/8 & 0/5.

Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 125 runs, 138 balls, 31.25 average, 90.57 SR & 4 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ previous five scores: 29, 12*, 20*, 27* & 0.

Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 79 runs, 81 balls, 9.87 average, 97.53 SR & 8 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 22, 8, 36*, 3 & 46.

David Miller scored 19 runs in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

David Miller’s previous five scores: 4, 43, 0, 7 & 29.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 69 average, 50.33 SR & 8.22 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 15.40 average, 12 SR & 7.70 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five scores: 1/17, 0/31, 0/32, 0/16 & 0/17.

Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 15.30 average, 13.80 SR & 6.65 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 59 average, 48 SR & 7.37 economy rate.

Keshav Maharaj’s previous five figures: 1/24, 2/25, 1/24, 3/27 & 0/24.

Kagiso Rabada took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings against Afghanistan.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 26 average, 21.57 SR & 7.23 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 10.40 average, 8.20 SR & 7.60 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 1/11, 2/32, 3/18, 0/17 & 2/19.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 34.85 average, 27.42 SR & 7.62 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 7.14 average, 7.71 SR & 5.55 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s previous five figures: 0/26, 1/35, 1/37, 1/27 & 2/17.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 21.20 average, 13.30 SR & 9.56 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 19.66 SR & 8.33 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s last five figures: 3/27, 1/50, 4/19, 0/4 & 1/22.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 11 runs in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 60 runs, 48 balls, 20 average, 125 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s previous five scores: 43, 60, 11, 0 & 11.

Ibrahim Zadran vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 102 runs, 77 balls, 25.50 average, 132.46 SR & 4 dismissals.

Ibrahim Zadran vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 83 runs, 77 balls, 27.66 average, 107.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Ibrahim Zadran’s last five scores: 18, 51, 8, 38 & 0.

Gulbadin Naib scored 26 runs in his only T20I innings against South Africa.

Gulbadin Naib scored 49 runs in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Gulbadin Naib vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 45 runs, 57 balls, 15 average, 78.94 SR & 3 dismissals.

Gulbadin Naib vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 21 runs, 15 balls, 10.50 average, 140 SR & 2 dismissals.

Gulbadin Naib vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 8.36 average, 7.54 SR & 6.65 economy rate. Gulbadin Naib vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 14.50 average, 15.50 SR & 5.61 economy rate.

Gulbadin Naib’s previous five scores: 4, 0, 17, 7 & 49*. Gulbadin Naib’s last five figures: 1/5, 4/20, 2/14, 1/5 & 0/12.

Azmatullah Omarzai scored 13 runs in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 34 balls, 8.20 average, 120.58 SR & 5 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2023: 99 runs, 75 balls, 24.75 average, 132 SR & 4 dismissals.

Azmatullah Omarzai vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 25.76 average, 19.23 SR & 8.03 economy rate. Azmatullah Omarzai vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 31 average, 19.40 SR & 9.58 economy rate.

Azmatullah Omarzai’s last five scores: 10, 2, 26, 23 & 13. Azmatullah Omarzai’s previous five figures: 1/10, 0/23, 1/41, 0/5 & 0/7.

Mohammad Nabi has 11 runs in two T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Mohammad Nabi scored 16 runs in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Mohammad Nabi vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 64 runs, 52 balls, 16 average, 123.07 SR & 4 dismissals.

Mohammad Nabi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 22.87 average, 20.12 SR & 6.81 economy rate. Mohammad Nabi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 36.50 average, 25.75 SR & 8.50 economy rate.

Mohammad Nabi’s last five scores: 1, 10*, 14, 1 & 16*. Mohammad Nabi’s previous five figures: 0/15, 1/1, 1/24, 0/15 & 0/9.

Karim Janat vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 32 runs, 39 balls, 10.66 average, 82.05 SR & 3 dismissals.

Karim Janat vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 29.66 average, 22.60 SR & 7.91 economy rate. Karim Janat vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 15.60 average, 10.20 SR & 9.17 economy rate.

Karim Janat’s last five scores: 7*, 13, 14, 1* & 3. Karim Janat’s previous five figures: 0/10, 2/13, 0/10, 4/34 & 0/31.

Rashid Khan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 22 wickets, 12.68 average, 14.95 SR & 5.08 economy rate. Rashid Khan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 13.50 average, 12.87 SR & 6.29 economy rate.

Rashid Khan’s previous five figures: 4/23, 1/23, 3/26, 0/45 & 0/25.

Noor Ahmad took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Noor Ahmad vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 177 average, 150 SR & 7.08 economy rate. Noor Ahmad vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 38.50 average, 27 SR & 8.55 economy rate.

Noor Ahmad’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/11, 0/30, 0/20 & 1/14.

Naveen-ul-Haq took 2 wickets in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Naveen-ul-Haq vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 17 wickets, 25 average, 19.11 SR & 7.84 economy rate. Naveen-ul-Haq vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 15.45 average, 11.09 SR & 8.36 economy rate.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s previous five figures: 4/26, 3/20, 1/40, 1/41 & 2/4.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 3 wickets in his only T20I innings in Tarouba.

Fazalhaq Farooqi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 24 wickets, 16.83 average, 15.37 SR & 6.56 economy rate. Fazalhaq Farooqi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 19.87 average, 17.62 SR & 6.76 economy rate.

Fazalhaq Farooqi’s previous five figures: 1/21, 0/15, 3/33, 0/38 & 3/16.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Tarouba this T20 World Cup have been low-scoring, with plenty of help for spinners. Expect another slow track, with batting getting harder with the match. Afghanistan would like to defend the total, while South Africa might elect to field first, so the toss might not be a massive factor. A total of around 145 will be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is a popular captaincy option for this game. Quinton will open the innings and has been in fine form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. Markram is a fine batter, and his bowling value will increase in Tarouba. He can fetch ample points.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is another popular captaincy option for this game. Rashid can be really threatening in Tarouba. His batting will also be handy in the lower order.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has been selected by less than 29% of users as of now. Shamsi will bowl in different phases and get some help off the deck. He can dismiss a few batters.

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi’s selection % currently stands at 18.84. Nabi will contribute with both bat and ball. His value will increase in Tarouba.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Karim Janat: Karmi Janat might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Keshav Maharaj, and Anrich Nortje.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Marco Jansen, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Naveen-ul-Haq.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

This has the makings of a classic. The track will suit Afghanistan, and South Africa batters have struggled on slow pitches. However, SA’s batting is still fiery enough to pose a threat to AFG’s bowlers, and AFG’s middle order has blown hot and cold. Expect SA to win the game.

