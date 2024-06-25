Hanuma Vihari makes fresh commitment to play for Andhra Pradesh after assurance from new ruling party

The 30-year-old cricketer is set to rejoin after being assured full support by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In a recent development in the Hanuma Vihari saga, the India cricketer has now made a new commitment to represent the Andhra Pradesh state team in the upcoming domestic season despite a massive fallout earlier this year.

Vihari had a terrible conflict with the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) management due to alleged 'political inference' and had vowed to never play for the side.

He then showed interest in joining the Madhya Pradesh state team. Despite getting an NOC from the ACA after some wait, Vihari backed out of the move as the Madhya Pradesh officials didn't receive Vihari's paperwork to complete the formalities.

Now, it is been reported that the 30-year-old cricketer is set to rejoin the Andhra Pradesh team after being assured full support by the state's ruling party, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Hanuma Vihari makes fresh commitment to play for Andhra Pradesh

Vihari met with the general secretary of the TDP and had positive talks which swayed his decision to stick with Andhra.

Vihari told reporters after the development,

"I'm so happy to meet minister Nara Lokesh gaaru [TDP general secretary] today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association. I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him. I understand his aspirations for the Andhra Cricket Association.

Notably, Vihari's move has left the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) officials unhappy as he was reportedly set to join in a leadership role.

As reported by this website earlier, MP and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Chandrakant Pandit too has opened up about the manner in which Vihari made a U-turn on his decision.

