SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: South Africa are a strong team and might win the game.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

South Africa vs Afghanistan

Date

10 November 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 550 runs at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 111.33 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has four centuries.

Rassie van der Dussen has 366 runs, averaging 45.75 and striking at 90.59 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has one fifty and two centuries.

Aiden Markram has 371 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 118.15 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has three fifties and a century.

Heinrich Klaasen has 316 runs, averaging 45.14 and striking at 144.29 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has one fifty and a century.

Marco Jansen has 17 wickets at an average of 24.41 and a strike rate of 22.82 in eight innings this World Cup.

Kagiso Rabada has 12 wickets at an average of 23.58 and a strike rate of 28.41 in seven innings this World Cup.

Keshav Maharaj has 12 wickets at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 34.50 in eight innings this World Cup.

Ibrahim Zadran has 361 runs at an average of 51.57 and a strike rate of 77.96 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has one fifty and a century.

Rahmat Shah has 294 runs, averaging 42 and striking at 78.82 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has three fifties.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has 308 runs at an average of 61.60 and a strike rate of 73.86 in eight innings this World Cup. He also has three fifties.

Azmatullah Omarzai has 256 runs, averaging 51.20 and striking at 100.78 in seven innings this World Cup. He also has 7 wickets.

Noor Ahmad has 5 wickets at an average of 26.60 and a strike rate of 34.80 in three innings this World Cup.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Ahmedabad has always been nice for the batters. However, there will be some excessive bounce, and the ball will skid a bit more under the lights. The teams winning the toss will look to field first. A total of around 290 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Also Read: WATCH: Wasim Akram decodes Mohammed Shami's brilliance

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in sensational form this World Cup and will look to continue his good run. The track in Ahmedabad will also suit him. Expect Quinton to have a good outing.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has also batted exceptionally well this World Cup. Klaasen enjoys playing spin and will be crucial against the quality Afghanistan spinners. He will also look to go big in the slog overs.

Ibrahim Zadran: Ibrahim Zadran has been in fine form and plays pacers well. He will be crucial in countering the quality speedsters of South Africa. Ibrahim will have to bat deep again.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi has surprisingly been picked up by less than 12% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Ngidi will enjoy bowling in Ahmedabad, where there is some swing early on and bounce throughout. He can be a nice differential pick in a few teams.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been selected by less than 46% of people as of now. Gurbaz likes playing his shots and can give a fine start to his team in the powerplay.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ikram Alikhil: Ikram Alikhil might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ibrahim Zadran, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Naveen-ul-Haq.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Heinrich Klaasen, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Lungi Ngidi.

If AFG bat first:

Complete the team with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, David Miller and Naveen-ul-Haq.

SA vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

South Africa are a strong team and might win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.