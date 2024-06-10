SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: South Africa are a better side, and what works in their favour is that they have already played two games here. They will have a better idea of the conditions, and their pace attack is suited for these conditions. Expect them to win the contest.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
South Africa vs Bangladesh
Date
10 June 2024
Time
8:00 PM IST
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Reeza Hendricks scored 4 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Reeza Hendricks has 7 runs in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 3, 4, 6, 34 & 87.
-
Quinton de Kock has 194 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 142.64 in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Quinton de Kock has 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 74.07 in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 54 runs, 29 balls, 18 average, 186.20 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 0, 20, 19, 41 & 4.
-
Aiden Markram has 10 runs in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Aiden Markram has 12 runs in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Aiden Markram vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 20.66 average, 10.66 SR & 11.62 economy rate. Aiden Markram vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 8.65 economy rate.
-
Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 0, 12, 20, 1 & 32. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 0/5, 0/10, 1/21, 1/6, & 0/12.
-
Tristan Stubbs scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Tristan Stubbs has 46 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 70.76 in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 73 runs, 86 balls, 24.33 average, 84.88 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 33, 13, 57*, 3 & 41.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 23 runs in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 34 balls, 7 average, 102.94 SR & 5 dismissals.
-
Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 4, 19*, 16, 50 & 32.
-
David Miller has 164 runs at an average of 164 and a strike rate of 178.26 in six T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a century against them.
-
David Miller has 65 runs at a strike rate of 114.03 in two T20I innings in New York. He also has a fifty here.
-
David Miller’s last five scores: 59*, 6*, 16*, 30 & 26*.
-
Marco Jansen has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 62 average, 37.50 SR & 9.92 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 9.40 average, 6.80 SR & 8.29 economy rate.
-
Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 2/20, 0/15, 1/45, 0/44 & 0/40.
-
Keshav Maharaj has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Keshav Maharaj has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in New York.
-
Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 22.33 SR & 7.34 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 30 average, 23 SR & 7.82 economy rate.
-
Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 0/24, 2/22, 2/23, 0/16 & 0/30.
-
Kagiso Rabada has 6 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 10 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Kagiso Rabada has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 25.33 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 34 average, 20 SR & 10.20 economy rate.
-
Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/27, 2/21, 0/24, 1/23 & 0/52.
-
Anrich Nortje has 7 wickets at an average of 2.57 and a strike rate of 5.85 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Anrich Nortje has 6 wickets at an average of 4.33 and a strike rate of 8 in two T20I innings in New York. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 21.50 average, 18.16 SR & 7.10 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, 5.66 SR & 8.11 economy rate.
-
Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 2/19, 4/7, 0/26, 0/47 & 1/48.
-
Ottneil Baartman has 5 wickets at an average of 4 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
Ottneil Baartman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 5.42 average, 8.71 SR & 3.73 economy rate. Ottneil Baartman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 8 average, 11 SR & 4.36 economy rate.
-
Ottneil Baartman’s last five figures: 4/11, 1/9, 3/36, 1/18 & 2/28.
Bangladesh:
-
Soumya Sarkar has 150 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 161.29 in six T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Soumya Sarkar vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 123 runs, 97 balls, 17.57 average, 126.80 SR & 7 dismissals. Kagiso Rabada has dismissed him twice, while Anrich Nortje has dismissed him once.
-
Soumya Sarkar vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 30 runs, 25 balls, 10 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Soumya Sarkar’s last five scores: 0, 0, 43*, 0 & 20.
-
Litton Das has 99 runs at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 92.52 in five T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Litton Das’ last five scores: 36, 6, 14, 12 & 23.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 9 runs in his only T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 106 runs, 106 balls, 17.66 average, 100 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s last five scores: 7, 0, 36, 3 & 36.
-
Towhid Hridoy vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 216 runs, 173 balls, 27 average, 124.85 SR & 8 dismissals.
-
Towhid Hridoy’s last five scores: 40, 13, 25, 58 & 1.
-
Shakib Al Hasan has 73 runs at an average of 10.42 and a strike rate of 94.80 in seven T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 21.44 and a strike rate of 16.66 in seven T20I innings against them.
-
Shakib Al Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 19.81 average, 19.18 SR & 6.19 economy rate. Shakib Al Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 11.85 average, 9 SR & 7.90 economy rate.
-
Shakib Al Hasan’s last five scores: 8, 28, 30, 6 & 21. Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/30, 0/47, 1/23, 0/35 & 0/16.
-
Mahmudullah has 30 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 90.90 in three T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Mahmudullah’s last five scores: 16*, 40, 3, 31 & 54.
-
Taskin Ahmed has 3 wickets at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 24 in four T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 22 wickets, 12.72 average, 11.09 SR & 6.88 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 17.75 average, 16 SR & 6.65 economy rate.
-
Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/25, 2/20, 1/21, 2/18 & 3/14.
-
Mustafizur Rahman has a solitary wicket in three T20I innings against South Africa.
-
Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 15 wickets, 20.60 average, 17.26 SR & 7.15 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 15.18 average, 13.54 SR & 6.72 economy rate.
-
Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 3/17, 6/10, 2/31, 2/41 & 0/18.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The tracks in New York have played better in the previous few games. Still, the pacers should rule the proceedings. Expect another bowler-friendly surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 140 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 22°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Also Read: WATCH: Rohit Sharma forgets coin during IND vs PAK toss, Babar Azam bursts into laughter
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. His bowling will get ample assistance off the deck.
Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is another popular captaincy option for this game. Nortje’s bowling has been threatening in helpful conditions in New York. He can again wreak havoc.
Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will contribute with both bat and ball. Shakib is a fine player and will get some assistance off the deck. He can fetch ample points.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks has been selected by less than 32% of users as of now. Reeza will open the innings and is a quality batter. He can score big.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib: Tanzim Hasan Sakib’s selection % currently stands at 9.6. Tanzim will get some assistance off the deck and can be very threatening. He can snare a few wickets.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Rishad Hossain: Rishad Hossain might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If SA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Heinrich Klaasen, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Taskin Ahmed.
If BAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Ottneil Baartman, and Anrich Nortje.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If SA bat first:
Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Keshav Maharaj.
If BAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Soumya Sarkar, Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, and Najmul Hossain Shanto.
SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
South Africa are a better side, and what works in their favour is that they have already played two games here. They will have a better idea of the conditions, and their pace attack is suited for these conditions. Expect them to win the contest.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.