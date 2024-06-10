SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 21: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, South Africa vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Date

10 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

Reeza Hendricks scored 4 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Reeza Hendricks has 7 runs in two T20I innings in New York.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 3, 4, 6, 34 & 87.

Quinton de Kock has 194 runs at an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 142.64 in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock has 20 runs at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 74.07 in two T20I innings in New York.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 54 runs, 29 balls, 18 average, 186.20 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 0, 20, 19, 41 & 4.

Aiden Markram has 10 runs in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Aiden Markram has 12 runs in two T20I innings in New York.

Aiden Markram vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 20.66 average, 10.66 SR & 11.62 economy rate. Aiden Markram vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 0 wickets & 8.65 economy rate.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 0, 12, 20, 1 & 32. Aiden Markram’s previous five figures: 0/5, 0/10, 1/21, 1/6, & 0/12.

Tristan Stubbs scored 7 runs in his only T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Tristan Stubbs has 46 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 70.76 in two T20I innings in New York.

Tristan Stubbs vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 73 runs, 86 balls, 24.33 average, 84.88 SR & 3 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 33, 13, 57*, 3 & 41.

Heinrich Klaasen has 23 runs in two T20I innings in New York.

Heinrich Klaasen vs pace in T20Is since 2023: 35 runs, 34 balls, 7 average, 102.94 SR & 5 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 4, 19*, 16, 50 & 32.

David Miller has 164 runs at an average of 164 and a strike rate of 178.26 in six T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a century against them.

David Miller has 65 runs at a strike rate of 114.03 in two T20I innings in New York. He also has a fifty here.

David Miller’s last five scores: 59*, 6*, 16*, 30 & 26*.

Marco Jansen has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in New York.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 62 average, 37.50 SR & 9.92 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 9.40 average, 6.80 SR & 8.29 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 2/20, 0/15, 1/45, 0/44 & 0/40.

Keshav Maharaj has a solitary wicket in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Keshav Maharaj has 2 wickets in two T20I innings in New York.

Keshav Maharaj vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 27.33 average, 22.33 SR & 7.34 economy rate. Keshav Maharaj vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 30 average, 23 SR & 7.82 economy rate.

Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 0/24, 2/22, 2/23, 0/16 & 0/30.

Kagiso Rabada has 6 wickets at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 10 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada has 2 wickets in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 34.33 average, 25.33 SR & 8.13 economy rate. Kagiso Rabada vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 34 average, 20 SR & 10.20 economy rate.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/27, 2/21, 0/24, 1/23 & 0/52.

Anrich Nortje has 7 wickets at an average of 2.57 and a strike rate of 5.85 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Anrich Nortje has 6 wickets at an average of 4.33 and a strike rate of 8 in two T20I innings in New York. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Anrich Nortje vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 21.50 average, 18.16 SR & 7.10 economy rate. Anrich Nortje vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 7.66 average, 5.66 SR & 8.11 economy rate.

Anrich Nortje’s last five figures: 2/19, 4/7, 0/26, 0/47 & 1/48.

Ottneil Baartman has 5 wickets at an average of 4 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Ottneil Baartman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 5.42 average, 8.71 SR & 3.73 economy rate. Ottneil Baartman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 8 average, 11 SR & 4.36 economy rate.