SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Date

24 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Quinton de Kock has 428 runs at an average of 53.50 and a strike rate of 103.63 in nine ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Rassie van der Dussen has 139 runs at an average of 46.33 and a strike rate of 86.87 in four ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

David Miller has 186 runs at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of 90.29 in five ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Kagiso Rabada has 19 wickets at an average of 21.47 and a strike rate of 26.36 in ten ODI innings against Bangladesh. He also has one four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls against them.

Shakib Al Hasan has 492 runs at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 73.43 in 16 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has 16 wickets at an average of 45.56 in 17 ODI innings against them.

Mushfiqur Rahim has 312 runs, averaging 31.20 and striking at 74.64 in 11 ODI innings against South Africa. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Mustafizur Rahman has 8 wickets at 28.75 runs apiece in seven ODI innings against South Africa.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Mumbai has always aided the batters, and a similar surface can be expected again. There will be some new ball movement, but apart from that, the batters will enjoy batting here. A total of around 300 can be a good one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafiqur Rahman.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in terrific form and is a popular captaincy choice for this game. He will enjoy batting in Wankhede against Bangladesh. Expect Quinton to fire again.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has a sensational record against Bangladesh and can dismantle their batting unit on a lively Wankhede track. Rabada’s recent form has also been pretty good.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan will always be a popular choice for the captaincy role in the fantasy teams. He will contribute with both bat and ball. His form has also been decent lately.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Lungi Ngidi: Lungi Ngidi has surprisingly been picked up by less than 44% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. Ngidi will get help from the surface since he bowls with the new ball. He can also pick wickets in the death overs.

Shoriful Islam: Shoriful Islam has been selected by less than 38% of people as of now. Shoriful has found some movement early on in almost every game. If he gets his areas right, Shoriful can dismiss a few batters early on.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy will bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this rubber.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan and Lungi Ngidi.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with Litton Das, Gerald Coetzee and Shoriful Islam.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Heinrich Klaasen, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Lungi Ngidi.

If BAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Litton Das, Gerald Coetzee, Shoriful Islam and Keshav Maharaj.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

South Africa are in form and the better team. They will win the game.

