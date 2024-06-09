SA vs BAN Prediction, Match 21, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, South Africa vs Bangladesh Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

SA vs BAN Prediction: Considering the current form, South Africa is expected to be the favourites as they hunt for their third straight win. Their key players have been performing exceptionally well and will hope to continue the momentum of their winning streak. However, given the two-paced nature of the pitch, Bangladesh has the potential to challenge South Africa in this match.

SA vs BAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh

Date: June 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

SA vs BAN Match Preview

South Africa aims for their third consecutive victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup as they face Bangladesh next. The team narrowly avoided a third straight defeat to the Netherlands in a Cricket World Cup or T20 World Cup fixture, finding themselves at 12/4 while chasing a target of 104 runs in their last match. Despite this precarious situation, the Proteas showed resilience and skill to see through the distress and notched up a win that will boost their confidence for the upcoming match.

On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers beat their nemesis Sri Lanka in their tournament opener and will fancy their chances against South Africa in this game.

Probable SA vs BAN Playing XI

SA probable Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Quinton de Kock (wk) Aiden Markram (c) Tristan Stubbs Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Marco Jansen Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje Ottneil Baartman

BAN probable Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Soumya Sarkar Litton Das (wk) Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) Towhid Hridoy Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah Rishad Hossain Taskin Ahmed Tanzim Hasan Sakib Mustafizur Rahman

Venue and Pitch

The New York pitch has come under scrutiny for being below par and the groundsmen have been busy on this pitch, removing any grassy areas to try and make it a bit more batter-friendly. However, particularly with the new ball, it is still a very tough place to bat and the highest score at the venue so far is 106.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26°C with a small amount of cloud cover.

Top Players for SA vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy will bat in the top order and can anchor the innings. He is a good option to fetch some match-winning fantasy points.

Towhid Hridoy will bat in the top order and can anchor the innings. He is a good option to fetch some match-winning fantasy points. David Miller: David Miller can be dangerous if he manages to get going and can fetch ample fantasy points.

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman looked in good form in the last match and the New York deck will also help him pick up wickets.

Top Captaincy picks

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje has looked in incredible form recently. He will bowl in the powerplay as well as the death overs and can pick up crucial wickets.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will contribute with both bat and ball. Markram will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

Players to avoid

Mahmudullah - Mahmudullah might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Keshav Maharaj​​​​​​​ - Shakeel Ahmed might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

SA vs BAN Match Prediction

Considering the current form, South Africa is expected to be the favourites as they hunt for their third straight win. Their key players have been performing exceptionally well and will hope to continue the momentum of their winning streak. However, given the two-paced nature of the pitch, Bangladesh has the potential to challenge South Africa in this match.

