SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: India are a formidable side and should win the game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Match Information

Tournament

SA vs IND T20I series

Match

South Africa vs India 2nd T20I

Date

12 December 2023

Time

8:30 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 596 runs at an average of 45.84 and a strike rate of 150.12 in 13 T20I innings since 2022. He also has seven fifties in this timeframe.

Aiden Markram has 475 runs at an average of 39.58 and a strike rate of 152.73 in 15 T20I innings since 2022. He also has three fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1023 runs at an average of 44.47 and a 173.09 strike rate in 30 T20 innings this year. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

David Miller has 379 runs at an average of 47.37 and a 161.96 strike rate in 15 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Gerald Coetzee has 20 wickets at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 11.50 in 12 T20 innings this year. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 30 wickets at 17.80 balls apiece in 25 T20 innings this year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the second-most runs (370) for India in T20Is this year. He averages 33.63 and strikes at 163.71, with two fifties and a century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has 365 runs at an average of 60.83 and a strike rate of 147.17 in nine T20I innings this year. He also has two fifties and a century.

Suryakumar Yadav is India’s leading run-scorer (577) in T20Is this year. The Indian captain averages a brilliant 43.38 and strikes at 152.64 in 15 T20I innings, including four fifties and a century.

Rinku Singh has 180 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 187.50 in six T20I innings. He hits a boundary every 3.42 deliveries.

Arshdeep Singh has 25 wickets at an average of 23.68 and a strike rate of 15.52 in 19 T20I innings this year.

Ravi Bishnoi has 18 wickets at an average of 17.61 and a strike rate of 14.66 in 11 T20I innings this year.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The two T20Is played in Gqeberha saw the first innings score of 58/8 (13 overs) and 158/4. This game might also be a low-scoring one, with 160 being a fighting score. The teams winning the toss will elect to bowl first to allow their pacers to exploit the conditions early on.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 18°C, with some rain during the match hours, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: 1. Reeza Hendricks, 2. Matthew Breetzke, 3. Aiden Markram (c), 4. Donovan Ferreira, 5. Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6. David Miller, 7. Marco Jansen, 8. Keshav Maharaj, 9. Nandre Burger, 10. Lizaad Williams, 11. Gerald Coetzee.

India: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Suryakumar Yadav (c), 5. Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6. Rinku Singh, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Ravi Bishnoi, 9. Mohammed Siraj, 10. Mukesh Kumar, 11. Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read: Shocking news! Delhi Capitals announce captain for IPL 2024

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among this game's most popular captaincy options. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his T20I record has been decent since last year. Expect a fine outing for Markram.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is among the most consistent run-scorers in world cricket at the moment. Gill has a solid technique to counter the quality South African bowlers and will have the onus of scoring big. He will open the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is the finest T20 batter at the moment and will always be a great captaincy choice in this format. His recent form has also been good. Expect a fine outing for the Indian captain.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Top Differential Picks

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks is among the most consistent South African batters in the past couple of years. He can again score big and make an impact in the absence of Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has blown hot and cold lately, but he can be a nice differential pick. Arshdeep will bowl with the new ball, and he can fetch wickets in the overcast conditions. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Players to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Nandre Burger.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller and Gerald Coetzee.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 2nd T20I Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Reeza Hendricks, Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller and Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

India are a formidable side and should win the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.