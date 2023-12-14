SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Weather Updates, and Pitch Report

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: While India lost the previous game, they are a quality unit. Expect them to make a strong comeback and level the series.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Match Information

Tournament

SA vs IND T20I series

Match

South Africa vs India 3rd T20I

Date

14 December 2023

Time

8:30 PM IST

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 322 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 166.83 in seven T20I innings this year. He also has three fifties.

Reeza Hendricks has 247 runs at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 142.77 in four T20I innings in Johannesburg. He also has three fifties.

Aiden Markram has 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 168.47 in four T20I innings in Johannesburg. He also has two fifties.

Heinrich Klaasen has 217 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 165.64 in seven T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties against them.

David Miller has 396 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 160.97 in 16 T20I innings against India. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Andile Phehlukwayo has 9 wickets at 11.33 balls apiece in seven T20I innings at Johannesburg.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 370 runs at an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 161.57 in 13 T20I innings this year. He also has two fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav has 633 runs at an average of 45.21 and a strike rate of 152.89 in 16 T20I innings this year. He also has five fifties and a century.

Tilak Varma has 310 runs at an average of 38.75 and a strike rate of 142.20 in 13 T20I innings this year. He also has two fifties.

Rinku Singh has 248 runs at an average of 82.66 and a strike rate of 183.70 in seven T20I innings this year. He also has a fifty.

Arshdeep Singh has 25 wickets at an average of 24.92 and a strike rate of 16 in 20 T20I innings this year.

Kuldeep Yadav has 9 wickets at 18.66 balls apiece in eight T20I innings this year.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score has been 159 in Johannesburg, with the pacers snaring 60.44% of wickets. There is always some help for the speedsters here, particularly with the new ball. Expect similar conditions again, and the teams winning the toss will elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with some clouds covering the skies, is forecast.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: 1. Reeza Hendricks, 2. Matthew Breetzke, 3. Aiden Markram (c), 4. Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5. David Miller, 6. Tristan Stubbs, 7. Andile Phehlukwayo, 8. Lizaad Williams, 9. Nandre Burger, 10. Tabraiz Shamsi, 11. Ottniel Baartman.

India: 1. Shubman Gill, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Tilak Varma, 4. Suryakumar Yadav (c), 5. Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6. Rinku Singh, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Kuldeep Yadav, 9. Mohammed Siraj, 10. Mukesh Kumar, 11. Arshdeep Singh.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect a fine outing for the South African captain.

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill might have failed to make an impact in the previous game, but he is a quality player. He will look to step up in this game and provide a stable start to his team. Gill can score big.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav is another popular captaincy choice for this game. Suryakumar is the biggest match-winner in this format currently, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Top Differential Picks

Matthew Breetzke: It might be a risky move, but Matthew Breetzke can be a nice differential pick. He likes to play his shots early on and can provide a brisk start to his team by utilising the powerplay overs. He can be tried in a few teams.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh conceded plenty in the previous game but is a genuine wicket-taker. He can scalp a few wickets, particularly in the slog overs. Arshdeep is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Players to Avoid

Tristan Stubbs: Tristan Stubbs might not be as effective and can be avoided.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Matthew Breetzke, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh and Andile Phehlukwayo.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and Nandre Burger.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: 3rd T20I Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Matthew Breetzke, Tilak Varma and Andile Phehlukwayo.

If IND bat first:

Complete the team with three among Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav and Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction

While India lost the previous game, they are a quality unit. Expect them to make a strong comeback and level the series.

