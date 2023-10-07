SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, World Cup 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: The spinners of both teams will dominate the game. However, South Africa have a better batting unit to tackle the quality tweakers of Sri Lanka and might win the game.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

World Cup 2023

Match

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Date

07 October 2023

Time

2:00 PM IST

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Temba Bavuma has 637 runs at an average of 79.62 and a strike rate of 104.08 in 10 ODI innings this year. He has also amassed two fifties and three centuries.

Quinton de Kock has 1119 runs at an average of 48.65 and a strike rate of 103.32 in 24 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also amassed seven fifties and three centuries against them.

David Miller has 477 runs at an average of 47.70 and a strike rate of 98.75 in 17 ODI innings against Sri Lanka. He has also hit two fifties and a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 527 runs at an average of 58.55 and a strike rate of 151.43 in 10 ODI innings in 2023. He has also amassed a half-century and two centuries.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 16 wickets at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 30 in nine ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Kagiso Rabada has 27 wickets at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 34.22 in 18 ODI innings against Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka has 819 runs at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 86.57 in 20 ODI innings in 2023. He has also smashed five fifties and two centuries.

Charith Asalanka has 196 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 97.02 in three ODI innings against South Africa.

Dhananjaya de Silva has 384 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 71.11 in 16 ODI innings against South Africa. He has also taken 9 wickets at an average of 44.55 in 16 ODI innings against them.

Maheesh Theekshana snared 4 wickets in his only ODI innings against South Africa.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ODIs has been 223, with the teams batting first, winning 13 of the 28 matches. A total of around 240 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A humid afternoon and evening, with the temperature soaring up to 35°C and no chance of rain, is forecasted.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is among the popular choices for the captaincy in this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball. He is an excellent batter, and the slowness of the track will also suit his bowling.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in sensational form this year and also plays spin quite well. His value will increase significantly in this game due to his supreme skillsets against the spinners. Expect a good outing for Klaasen.

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva will also contribute to all the departments. He is a fine batter who can add crucial runs. His value with the ball will also increase in Delhi.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has surprisingly been picked up by less than 18% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a fine record against Sri Lanka and would enjoy bowling in Delhi. Expect Shamsi to snare a few wickets in the game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Sadeera Samarawickrama has been selected by less than 15% of people as of now. He has been in fine form this year and can score vital runs.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka has been in poor form with both bat and ball this year and can be avoided for this game.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with Pathum Nissanka, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi and Gerald Coetzee.

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rassie van der Dussen, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Kagiso Rabada.

SA vs SL Dream11 Prediction

