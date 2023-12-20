SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 9 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a good unit and should win the contest.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Date

20 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Aaron Hardie has 122 runs at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 134.06 in four BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 11 in four BBL innings against them.

Josh Inglis has 258 runs at an average of 36.85 and a strike rate of 152.66 in eight BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has four fifties against them.

Ashton Turner has 208 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 135.94 in 12 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has a fifty against them.

Jhye Richardson has 13 wickets at an average of 15.38 and a strike rate of 12.92 in seven BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Andrew Tye has 15 wickets at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 17.20 in 12 BBL innings against Hobart Hurricanes.

Matthew Wade has 350 runs at an average of 26.92 and a strike rate of 137.79 in 14 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has three fifties against them.

Tim David has 147 runs at an average of 36.75 and a strike rate of 145.54 in six BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Patrick Dooley has 5 wickets at an average of 7.20 and a strike rate of 9.60 in two BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Nathan Ellis has 10 wickets at an average of 27.10 and a strike rate of 18.30 in eight BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Riley Meredith has 12 wickets at an average of 17.91 and a strike rate of 14.66 in nine BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Perth has been 175, with the pacers snaring 75.28% of wickets here. The track in Perth has always assisted the speedsters, and a similar track with extra bounce can be expected. A total of around 165 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with a humidity of around 23%, is forecast.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff.

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (wk), Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Hardie has a terrific record against Hobart Hurricanes and will contribute with both bat and ball. Another good outing might well be on the cards.

Jhye Richardson: Jhye Richardson has a fine record against Hobart Hurricanes, and the conditions in Perth will suit his bowling style. His bounce and pace can agitate the Hurricanes’ batters. Richardson can take a few crucial wickets in this game.

Matthew Wade: Matthew Wade will open the innings and has a decent record against Perth Scorchers. Wade is among the most consistent run scorers in the tournament and will look to provide a brisk start to his team. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Laurie Evans: Laurie Evans will bat in the lower order, but he is a quality batter. Evans has the gears to play a quickfire knock or anchor the innings in case of early wickets. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith might enjoy bowling in Perth. He has the pace and can hurry the batters while bowling into the pitch. Meredith can also pick up a few wickets in the process.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Peter Hatzoglou: Peter Hatzoglou might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Stephen Eskinazi, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans and Jason Behrendorff.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Caleb Jewell, Ashton Turner, Corey Anderson and Andrew Tye.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with Ben McDermott, Stephen Eskinazi and Riley Meredith.

If HUR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Ashton Turner, Corey Anderson, Andrew Tye and Patrick Dooley.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are a good unit and should win the contest.

