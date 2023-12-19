Shubham Dubey: Meet the Vidarbha batter whom Rajasthan Royals bought for INR 5.80 crore in IPL 2024 Auction

Rajasthan Royals' latest addition to their squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season is uncapped Vidarbha middle-order batter Shubham Dubey. Dubey was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping 5.8 cr in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Dubey garnered attention by amassing 221 runs across seven innings at a strike rate just below 190 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Notably, the 29-year-old also played a significant role for Vidarbha in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, it was his outstanding performance in the SMAT that drew the admiration of scouts from various teams. This recognition proved pivotal during the auction, leading to multiple franchises expressing interest. Ultimately, Rajasthan secured his services for IPL 2024.

Initiating the bid at his base price of Rs 20 lakh, Delhi Capitals were the first to make an offer for Dubey. Both Rajasthan and Delhi engaged in persistent bidding for the Vidarbha player, with Delhi eventually withdrawing from the competition.

How can Shubham Dubey fit into the Rajasthan Royals setup for IPL 2024?

Dubey usually bats lower down the order and is known to be a finisher. He hit 221 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 187.28 and was the leading run-scorer for Vidarbha in the SMAT. Coming as an impact player, Dubey hit 58* runs off just 20 balls against Bengal in the tournament, as Vidarbha chased down 213 runs with 13 balls to spare.

The southpaw can play a crucial role for Rajasthan in the IPL 2024. Riyan Parag is yet to prove himself in the IPL and hence, the franchise was looking for an explosive finisher. He was closely monitored during the trials as the cricketer was also spotted spending time with former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during his trial with Delhi Capitals earlier in the year.

Regarding his total T20 stats, Subey has participated in 20 T20 matches and amassed 485 runs in 19 innings. His career T20 strikeout average is 145.20, and he averages 37.30 runs scored.

Dubey had attended trials with several franchises, including the Capitals and the Royals. He was injured around the time of the last IPL auction.

Shubham Dubey - a promising talent in the making

In the competitive space of domestic cricket, where emerging talents in the uncapped finisher category are a rarity, Dubey has showcased remarkable skills. Occupying a crucial position in the middle order, he has demonstrated his prowess as a dynamic left-handed hitter.

Known for their dedication to fostering young Indian prospects, Rajasthan Royals have expanded their mentorship to include the 29-year-old, creating a supportive environment for him to shape a promising career.

Certainly, the weight of his substantial price tag will be on Shubham's mind as he steps onto the field for his inaugural IPL appearance. However, the key lies in his preparedness to seize the opportunity. The IPL, renowned for its fierce competition and high stakes, provides a platform for Shubham not only to showcase his cricketing abilities but also to establish himself as a formidable presence in the T20 arena.

