SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 39 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a formidable team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Date

16 January 2024

Time

2:10 PM IST

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sam Whiteman has 209 runs at an average of 23.22 and a strike rate of 122.94 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Aaron Hardie has 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 148.06 in eight BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has a fifty against them.

Josh Inglis has 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 134.37 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Andrew Tye has 32 wickets at an average of 17.65 and a strike rate of 14.50 in 21 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Jason Behrendorff has 21 wickets at an average of 15.57 and a strike rate of 14.85 in 15 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

James Vince has 322 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 134.72 in nine BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has three fifties against them.

Josh Philippe has 353 runs at an average of 32.09 and a strike rate of 142.91 in 14 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has three fifties against them.

Jordan Silk has 367 runs at an average of 30.58 and a strike rate of 110.87 in 18 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Ben Dwarshuis has 15 wickets at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 23.66 in 17 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Perth has been 163, with the pacers snaring 82.76% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Stevie Eskinazi, Sam Whiteman, Aaron Hardie (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris.

Sydney Sixers: James Vince, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Jack Edwards, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

SCO vs SIX Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SCO vs SIX live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Hardie will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect him to make an impact again.

Josh Inglis: Josh Inglis is another popular captaincy option for this game. Inglis enjoys batting in Perth and has been in decent form this season. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards will contribute with both bat and ball. Edwards has done well this season and will be useful in Perth. Expect him to fetch ample points.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Whiteman: Sam Whiteman has a selection % of less than 10 as of now. Whiteman will open the innings and can cause serious damage with the willow. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Moises Henriques: Moises Henriques has done well in Perth previously. He will bat in the middle order and can score vital runs. Henriques can be a nice pick for this game.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Nick Hobson: Nick Hobson might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Stevie Eskinazi, James Vince, Jordan Silk and Ben Dwarshuis.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Philippe, Laurie Evans, Hayden Kerr and Jason Behrendorff.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sam Whiteman, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis and Lance Morris.

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Moises Henriques, Laurie Evans, Hayden Kerr and Ashton Agar.

SCO vs SIX Dream11 Prediction

