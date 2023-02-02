SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Challenger, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Challenger: All you need to know about the Challenger match of BBL 2022-23 season between the Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Sydney Sixers were the second best side during the league stage. They finishesyd top two in the points table and played the Qualifier against Perth Scorchers. However, they lost the qualifier falling prey to Ashton Turner’s masterclass and are now eyeing to go through to the final in their last chance against Brisbane Heat.

On the other hand, Brisbane Heat had a poor first half of the tournament but managed to peak at the right time and won five of their last six games. Moreover, they are coming off the back of a win against host Melbourne Renegades in the knockout match to seal a place in the challenger game against Sixers. The Brisbane franchise will be hoping to continue their winning form and go through to the final.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League: Big Bash League 2022-23

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Challenger

Date: 2nd February 2023

Time: 1:45 PM IST

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket ground has been a balanced one for both batters and bowlers. Batters will be comfortable facing the new ball against seamers but introduction of spinners early might create difficulties. The average first innings total is expected to reach around 150. The team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day in Sydney. There is no rain predicted during the match time.

Team News

Steve Smith, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labushchagne and Usman Khawaja will be not available for their respective teams.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (WK), Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (C), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Sam Heazlett, Ross Whiteley, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (C&WK), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are very even looking at their recent form. However, considering Sydney Sixers playing at home and Brisbane Heat missing some of their big names, the men in pink are expected to win this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sean Abbott: Sean Abbott is currently the highest wicket taker in the league. In addition he has 11 wickets at the SCG this season at a strike rate of 9. He will be an excellent captaincy choice going forward.

Moises Henriques: Henriques will be another safe captaincy choice to go forward. The Sixers’ skipper has been the third highest run scorer in the fixtures involving these two sides. In absence of Steve Smith, Henriques will have a big role to play in the Sixers’ batting.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser is currently the highest wicket taker for the Heat. He has 24 wickets at a strike rate of 12.7. Moreover, Neser takes a wicket every 8 balls against the Sixers while playing for the Brisbane franchise. He will be another great captaincy choice ahead of this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Steve O’Keefe: The left-arm spinner will be an excellent differential pick for this game. Brisbane Heat has the worst record against left-arm spinners this season. In addition, O’Keefe took three wickets in his last outing against the Heat, earlier in the season.

Sam Hain: The English batter is expected to come good in this match. He will be an excellent differential pick as only 7% of the teams have featured Hain as of writing this. He has not done much recently but we saw earlier in the tournament how dangerous he can be on his day.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kurtis Patterson: Patterson has not been at his best recently. It is advisable to avoid him from picking in your XI ahead of this game.

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

SIX vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team