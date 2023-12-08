SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 2 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers are a strong side and will play at home. Expect them to win the game.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades

Date

8 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 386 runs at an average of 38.60 and a strike rate of 142.96 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has four fifties against them.

Steven Smith has 116 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 136.47 in three BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a fifty against them.

Moises Henriques has 329 runs at an average of 25.30 and a strike rate of 126.53 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has four wickets against them.

Jordan Silk has 251 runs at an average of 35.85 and a strike rate of 117.84 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Tom Curran has 7 wickets at an average of 18.71 and a strike rate of 12.85 in four BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Ben Dwarshuis has 24 wickets at an average of 14.75 and a strike rate of 12.12 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two four-wicket and one five-wicket haul against them.

Steve O’Keefe has 10 wickets at an average of 21.20 and a strike rate of 17.40 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Aaron Finch has 435 runs at an average of 33.46 and a strike rate of 130.23 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jonathan Wells has 438 runs at an average of 39.81 and a strike rate of 115.87 in 17 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has 9 wickets at an average of 22.33 and a strike rate of 21.33 in eight BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

Adam Zampa has 14 wickets at 23.14 balls apiece in 15 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney has been 160, with the teams batting first, winning 12 of 21 games here. The pacers have snared 65.25% of the wickets here since 2022. A total of around 165 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with isolated thunderstorms, is forecast during the match hours.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe.

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Nic Maddinson (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Cox, Jonathan Wells, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SIX vs REN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details:

The SIX vs REN live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs REN Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Steven Smith: Steven Smith was superb in BBL last season, where he amassed a fifty and two centuries in five innings. Smith can again score big on a ground where he has scored tons of runs across formats. Smith can be a risky choice but can be tried in a few teams as a captain.

Tom Curran: Tom Curran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Curran will contribute with both bat and ball, and his overall record against Melbourne Renegades is also decent. Expect Curran to have a good outing.

Nic Maddinson: Nic Maddinson is another popular captaincy pick. Maddinson might open the innings and will look to play a long innings. He can also contribute with the ball if required.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe has surprisingly been picked up by less than 45% of users as of now, making him a good differential pick. He has a fine record against Melbourne Renegades and knows the conditions well in SCG. He can dismantle any bowling unit on his day, and his wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch has been selected by less than 46% of people as of now. Finch has a decent record against Sydney Sixers and has played some good knock in SCG in the league. Expect another good outing for him.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jake Fraser-McGurk: James Fraser-McGurk might bat in the lower order and won’t bowl much, either. He can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with Jonathan Wells, Kane Richardson and Steve O’Keefe.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with James Vince, Kane Richardson and Steve O’Keefe.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with Moises Henriques, Will Sutherland and Sean Abbott.

SIX vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Sixers are a strong side and will play at home. Expect them to win the game.

