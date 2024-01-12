SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 34 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Sixers are a strong side and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Date

12 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Josh Philippe has 205 runs at an average of 18.63 and a strike rate of 142.36 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two fifties against them.

James Vince has 137 runs at an average of 27.40 and a strike rate of 117.09 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Daniel Hughes has 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 129.46 in 13 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has five fifties against them.

Moises Henriques has 492 runs at an average of 49.20 and a strike rate of 138.20 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Sean Abbott has 23 wickets at an average of 20.47 and a strike rate of 15 in 17 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Ben Dwarshuis has 17 wickets at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 16.58 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Steve O’Keefe has 15 wickets at an average of 16.73 and a strike rate of 16.60 in 12 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Cameron Bancroft has 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 116.46 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties against them.

Alex Hales has 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 161.53 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Daniel Sams has 163 runs at an average of 20.37 and a strike rate of 134.71 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Sixers. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 18.69 and a strike rate of 12.76 in nine BBL innings against them.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney has been 163, with the pacers snaring 72.59% of wickets here. There will also be some help for the spinners here. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Todd Murphy, Steve O’Keefe.

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha.

SIX vs THU Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SIX vs THU live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

SIX vs THU Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Edwards will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Expect Edwards to make an impact again.

Alex Hales: Alex Hales hasn’t performed as consistently this season but will look to step up in this crunch game. Hales has done well against Sydney Sixers previously and will enjoy batting in Sydney. Expect him to play a fine innings.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has a decent record against Sydney Sixers and has done reasonably well this season. He can perform well again.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Daniel Hughes: Daniel Hughes has a selection % of less than 16 as of now. Hughes has a tremendous record against Sydney Thunder and has vast experience playing in Sydney. He can fetch match-winning points.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore: Tom Kohler-Cadmore is a dynamite batter who can score quick runs. Cadmore has looked in fine touch this season and can score useful runs. He can fetch match-winning points.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Gurinder Sandhu: Gurinder Sandhu might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among Cameron Bancroft, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Vince, Tanveer Sangha and Steve O’Keefe.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Oliver Davies, Todd Murphy and Ben Dwarshuis.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SIX bat first:

Complete the team with three among James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Nathan McAndrew and Steve O’Keefe.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk and Sean Abbott.

SIX vs THU Dream11 Prediction

