SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 9 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: MI Emirates are a good team and might win the contest.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates

Date

26 January 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Johnson Charles has 886 runs at an average of 38.52 and a strike rate of 148.40 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties and two centuries.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 1041 runs at an average of 27.39 and a strike rate of 150.65 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Qais Ahmad has 30 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 17.60 in 25 T20 innings since 2023.

Nicholas Pooran has 1265 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 163.64 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties and a century.

Tim David has 1110 runs at an average of 29.21 and a strike rate of 161.80 in 56 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties.

Trent Boult has 23 wickets at an average of 19.56 and a strike rate of 15.13 in 15 T20 innings since 2023.

Fazalhaq Farooqi has 32 wickets at an average of 22.46 and a strike rate of 18.53 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sharjah has been 142, with the pacers snaring 69.17% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 155 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad.

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Andre Fletcher, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Rohid Khan.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin compares Yashasvi Jaiswal to a swashbuckling Indian batter

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran is in terrific form. Pooran will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will also contribute with both bat and ball. Bravo’s bowling will be mighty effective and can snare a few wickets. His batting will also fetch a few points.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill has a selection % of less than 18 as of now. Guptill will open the innings and can score valuable runs. He can be tried in a few teams.

Telegram Group Join Now

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher is a dangerous batter. Fletcher will bat in the middle order and can play a prudent knock. He can be tried in a few teams.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Rohid Khan: Muhammad Rohid Khan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Muhammad Waseem, Qais Ahmad and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kusal Perera, Tim David, Chris Woakes, Akeal Hosein and Dilshan Madushanka.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Johnson Charles, Martin Guptill, Lewis Gregory, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

If EMI bat first:

Complete the team with three among Andre Fletcher, Niroshan Dickwella, Akeal Hosein, and Dilshan Madushanka.

SJH vs EMI Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates are a good team and might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.