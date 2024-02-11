SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, ILT20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

International League T20 2024

Match

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers

Date

11 February 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has 1168 runs at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 152.08 in 49 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Liam Livingstone has 985 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 137.37 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 19 wickets in this timeframe.

Martin Guptill has 975 runs at an average of 31.45 and a strike rate of 128.96 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has three fifties and two centuries.

Sean Williams has 430 runs at an average of 22.63 and a strike rate of 127.59 in 24 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 8 wickets in this timeframe.

Daniel Sams has 757 runs at an average of 19.92 and a strike rate of 148.72 in 45 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 68 wickets at an average of 21.47 and a strike rate of 14.27 in 47 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adil Rashid has 53 wickets at an average of 20.98 and a strike rate of 16.98 in 42 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Phil Salt has 1461 runs at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 160.54 in 59 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Alex Hales has 1289 runs at an average of 24.32 and a strike rate of 139.95 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties and a century.

Dan Lawrence has 687 runs at an average of 26.42 and a strike rate of 150.98 in 26 T20 innings since 2023. He also has seven fifties.

Colin Munro has 1506 runs at an average of 28.96 and a strike rate of 147.07 in 55 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties.

Sam Curran has 1142 runs at an average of 20.03 and a strike rate of 129.18 in 64 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 56 wickets at an average of 37.08 and a strike rate of 23.73 in 70 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Adam Hose has 926 runs at an average of 25.72 and a strike rate of 136.37 in 46 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Mohammad Amir has 51 wickets at an average of 18.49 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Matheesha Pathirana has 37 wickets at an average of 21.56 and a strike rate of 15.70 in 26 T20 innings since 2023.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Sharjah has been 140, with pacers snaring 67.68% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for spinners. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with light rain, is forecast.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Liam Livingstone, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Sean Williams, Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

Desert Vipers: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Curran, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Matheesha Pathirana.

Also Read: 'Finding it perplexing' - Irfan Pathan takes dig at Indian player for not playing domestic cricket

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. He will look to make an impact again.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone will contribute with both bat and ball. Livingstone will bat in the top order, increasing his value as a batter. His bowling will also be effective in Sharjah.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran will also contribute with both bat and ball. His cutters will be mighty effective in Sharjah. Curran’s batting will also fetch a few points.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill has a selection % of less than 13 as of now. Guptill will bat in the middle order. He has performed well at times and can score useful runs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Adam Hose: Adam Hose’s selection % is less than 9 as of now. Hose will bat in the middle order and has been in decent touch. Expect him to fetch a few points.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Muhammad Jawadullah: Muhammad Jawadullah might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Michael Jones, Joe Denly, James Fuller, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Williams, Chris Woakes, and Nathan Sowter.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SJH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Niroshan Dickwella, Adam Hose, James Fuller, and Matheesha Pathirana.

If VIP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Sean Williams, Colin Munro, Adil Rashid, and Nathan Sowter.

SJH vs VIP Dream11 Prediction

Desert Vipers are a strong team and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.