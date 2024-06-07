SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: It is the greatest rivalry. Both teams are evenly matched. However, Sri Lanka’s bowling looks stronger, which should be enough for them to prevail.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
T20 World Cup 2024
Match
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Date
8 June 2024
Time
6:00 AM IST
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Pathum Nissanka has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 110 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 67 runs, 53 balls, 22.33 average, 126.41 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 3, 22, 5, 41 & 34.
-
Kusal Mendis has 432 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 164.25 in eight T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has six fifties against them.
-
Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 122 runs, 88 balls, 24.40 average, 138.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him thrice in 43 balls.
-
Kusal Mendis vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 39 balls, 23.50 average, 120.51 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 19, 13, 4, 38 & 19.
-
Kamindu Mendis has 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 128.30 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 11, 0, 5, 23 & 30.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama has 75 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 113.63 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 75 runs, 72 balls, 18.75 average, 104.16 SR & 4 dismissals. Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed him once in 11 balls.
-
Sadeera Samarawickrama’s last five scores: 0, 13, 8, 0 & 38.
-
Charith Asalanka has 156 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 169.56 in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Charith Asalanka vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 37 balls, 20.50 average, 110.81 SR & 2 dismissals. Mahedi Hasan has dismissed him once in 23 balls.
-
Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 6, 6, 12, 5 & 12.
-
Angelo Mathews has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 108.98 in six T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 18.60 in six T20I innings against them.
-
Angelo Mathews vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 58 runs, 70 balls, 29 balls, 82.85 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.80 average, 17.20 SR & 8.65 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 22.50 average, 21 SR & 6.42 economy rate.
-
Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 16, 32*, 12, 25 & 27*. Angelo Mathews’ previous five figures: 0/16, 0/12, 0/21, 0/5 & 0/22.
-
Dasun Shanaka has 171 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 151.32 in nine T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 16 in six T20 innings against them.
-
Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 16.71 average, 12.71 SR & 7.88 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.25 average, 10.50 SR & 9.28 economy rate.
-
Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 9, 23, 35*, 19 & 63*. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 1/6, 4/23, 0/15, 2/18 & 0/15.
-
Wanindu Hasaranga has 23 runs at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 109.52 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three T20I innings against them.
-
Wanindu Hasaranga vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 13 runs, 9 balls, 6.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 27.20 average, 22.60 SR & 7.22 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 12.30 average, 9.40 SR & 7.85 economy rate.
-
Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 0, 26, 39, 4 & 28. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 2/22, 2/40, 2/31, 2/32 & 1/35.
-
Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 32 in four T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 average, 23.10 SR & 7.66 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 32.66 average, 35.33 SR & 5.54 economy rate.
-
Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 0/3, 2/14, 0/25, 0/28 & 1/28.
-
Matheesha Pathirana has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 15.33 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.
-
Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.88 average, 11.22 SR & 8.49 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.50 SR & 8.48 economy rate.
-
Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 0/12, 1/13, 2/27, 2/35 & 1/19.
Bangladesh:
-
Soumya Sarkar has 197 runs at an average of 19.70 and a strike rate of 129.60 in ten T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 16 in six T20I innings against them.
-
Soumya Sarkar vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 30 runs, 23 balls, 15 average, 130.43 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Soumya Sarkar’s last five scores: 0, 43*, 0, 20 & 7.
-
Litton Das has 102 runs at an average of 17 and a strike rate of 134.21 in six T20I innings against Sri Lanka.
-
Litton Das vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 33 runs, 32 balls, 16.50 average, 103.12 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Litton Das’ last five scores: 6, 14, 12, 23 & 1.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto has 74 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 112.12 in three T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 102 runs, 100 balls, 17 average, 102 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s last five scores: 0, 36, 3, 36 & 2.
-
Shakib Al Hasan has 178 runs at an average of 19.77 and a strike rate of 111.25 in nine T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 12 wickets at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 14.50 in nine T20I innings against them.
-
Shakib Al Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 11 wickets, 17.27 average, 17.81 SR & 5.81 economy rate. Shakib Al Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 11.57 average, 8.57 SR & 8.10 economy rate.
-
Shakib Al Hasan’s last five scores: 28, 30, 6, 21 & 1. Shakib Al Hasan’s previous five figures: 0/47, 1/23, 0/35, 0/16 & 1/9.
-
Mahmudullah has 352 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 148.52 in 14 T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Mahmudullah’s last five scores: 40, 3, 31, 54 & 9*.
-
Mahedi Hasan has 2 wickets in six T20I innings against Sri Lanka.
-
Mahedi Hasan vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 28.60 average, 23.60 SR & 7.27 economy rate. Mahedi Hasan vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 29 average, 29.66 SR & 5.86 economy rate.
-
Mahedi Hasan’s last five figures: 1/22, 0/27, 0/31, 1/18 & 2/16.
-
Shoriful Islam has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against Sri Lanka.
-
Shoriful Islam vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 24.10 average, 17.90 SR & 8.07 economy rate. Shoriful Islam vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 22.75 average, 19.25 SR & 7.09 economy rate.
-
Shoriful Islam’s previous five figures: 1/26, 2/29, 1/31, 1/26 & 0/37.
-
Taskin Ahmed has 8 wickets at an average of 27.37 and a strike rate of 18.62 in seven T20I innings against Sri Lanka.
-
Taskin Ahmed vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 20 wickets, 13.20 average, 11.35 SR & 6.97 economy rate. Taskin Ahmed vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 8 wickets, 16.62 average, 15.12 SR & 6.59 economy rate.
-
Taskin Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/20, 1/21, 2/18, 3/14 & 2/25.
-
Mustafizur Rahman has 14 wickets at an average of 29.07 and a strike rate of 18.85 in 12 T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.
-
Mustafizur Rahman vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 13 wickets, 22.61 average, 18.46 SR & 7.35 economy rate. Mustafizur Rahman vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 16.50 average, 14.40 SR & 6.87 economy rate.
-
Mustafizur Rahman’s last five figures: 6/10, 2/31, 2/41, 0/18 & 3/19.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The track in Dallas in the last game was slightly slow early on, but this is a night game, which should ease batting. Expect a nice batting surface, with some early movement for pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis will open the innings. Mendis has a magnificent record against Bangladesh. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is among the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.
Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shakib will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well against Sri Lanka previously.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Kamindu Mendis: Kamindu Mendis has been selected by less than 25% of users as of now. Mendis will bat in the top order and enjoy playing in Dallas. He can play a big knock.
Taskin Ahmed: Taskin Ahmed’s selection % currently stands ar 34.13. Taskin will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can dismiss a few batters.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Towhid Hridoy: Towhid Hridoy might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If SL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Pathum Nissanka, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Angelo Mathews, Shoriful Islam, and Maheesh Theekshana.
If BAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Tanzid Hasan, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Mahedi Hasan, Nuwan Thushara, and Mustafizur Rahman.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If SL bat first:
Complete the team with three among Kamindu Mendis, Soumya Sarkar, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Shoriful Islam.
If BAN bat first:
Complete the team with three among Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, and Taskin Ahmed.
SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction
It is the greatest rivalry. Both teams are evenly matched. However, Sri Lanka’s bowling looks stronger, which should be enough for them to prevail.
