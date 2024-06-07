SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today Match 15: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Date

8 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

Pathum Nissanka has 44 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 110 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 67 runs, 53 balls, 22.33 average, 126.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 3, 22, 5, 41 & 34.

Kusal Mendis has 432 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 164.25 in eight T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has six fifties against them.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 122 runs, 88 balls, 24.40 average, 138.63 SR & 5 dismissals. Mustafizur Rahman has dismissed him thrice in 43 balls.

Kusal Mendis vs leg-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 47 runs, 39 balls, 23.50 average, 120.51 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 19, 13, 4, 38 & 19.

Kamindu Mendis has 68 runs at an average of 22.66 and a strike rate of 128.30 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 11, 0, 5, 23 & 30.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 75 runs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 113.63 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 75 runs, 72 balls, 18.75 average, 104.16 SR & 4 dismissals. Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed him once in 11 balls.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s last five scores: 0, 13, 8, 0 & 38.

Charith Asalanka has 156 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 169.56 in five T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has a fifty against them.

Charith Asalanka vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 37 balls, 20.50 average, 110.81 SR & 2 dismissals. Mahedi Hasan has dismissed him once in 23 balls.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 6, 6, 12, 5 & 12.

Angelo Mathews has 97 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 108.98 in six T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 18.60 in six T20I innings against them.

Angelo Mathews vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 58 runs, 70 balls, 29 balls, 82.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 24.80 average, 17.20 SR & 8.65 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 22.50 average, 21 SR & 6.42 economy rate.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 16, 32*, 12, 25 & 27*. Angelo Mathews’ previous five figures: 0/16, 0/12, 0/21, 0/5 & 0/22.

Dasun Shanaka has 171 runs at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 151.32 in nine T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 16 in six T20 innings against them.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 7 wickets, 16.71 average, 12.71 SR & 7.88 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 16.25 average, 10.50 SR & 9.28 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 9, 23, 35*, 19 & 63*. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 1/6, 4/23, 0/15, 2/18 & 0/15.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 23 runs at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 109.52 in three T20I innings against Bangladesh. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three T20I innings against them.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 13 runs, 9 balls, 6.50 average, 144.44 SR & 2 dismissals.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 27.20 average, 22.60 SR & 7.22 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 12.30 average, 9.40 SR & 7.85 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 0, 26, 39, 4 & 28. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 2/22, 2/40, 2/31, 2/32 & 1/35.

Maheesh Theekshana has 3 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 32 in four T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.50 average, 23.10 SR & 7.66 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 32.66 average, 35.33 SR & 5.54 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 0/3, 2/14, 0/25, 0/28 & 1/28.

Matheesha Pathirana has 3 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 15.33 in two T20I innings against Bangladesh.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15.88 average, 11.22 SR & 8.49 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 20.50 average, 14.50 SR & 8.48 economy rate.