SL vs BAN Prediction, Match 15, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

SL vs BAN Prediction: The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has always been intense and with both teams desperate for a win, we have a cracking contest in the offing. According to our predictions, the Lions are expected to come out on top and register their first points.

SL vs BAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Date: June 8, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Texas

SL vs BAN Match Preview

Sri Lanka aims to get back to winning form when they face their fierce rivals, Bangladesh. After a significant defeat in their opening game, Sri Lanka is under pressure to avoid an early exit from the tournament. In their first match, Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 77 runs by South Africa following a disappointing batting performance. Despite the low total, the bowlers put up a commendable fight but the team needs to excel in their upcoming game against Bangladesh to keep their chances alive.

Meanwhile, Najmul Shanto's Bangladesh will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign aiming for a strong start. Although they faced a heavy defeat to India in their only warm-up match and have only one win in their last five T20I matches against Sri Lanka, they will be looking to turn their fortunes around.

Probable SL vs BAN Playing XI

SL probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Kusal Mendis (wk) Kamindu Mendis Sadeera Samarawickrama Charith Asalanka Angelo Mathews Dasun Shanaka Wanindu Hasaranga (c) Maheesh Theekshana Matheesha Pathirana Dushmantha Chameera.

BAN probable Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Soumya Sarkar Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) Towhid Hridoy Shakib Al Hasan Mahmudullah Jaker Ali (wk) Mahedi Hasan Rishad Hossain Tanzim Hasan Mustafizur Rahman.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Grand Prairie Stadium has been the venue for three matches so far, including a thrilling encounter between the USA and Pakistan that extended into a super over. The pitch offers a balanced competition with support for pace, spin, and batting. Recent statistics suggest that scores exceeding 160 are considered competitive on this wicket.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 27°C with cloud cover in the sky and little to no rain predicted.

Top Players for SL vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga can pick up crucial wickets and can also contribute runs with the bat which makes him a popular fantasy option.

Tanzid Hasan: Tanzid Hasan has looked in good form recently and can score a big knock if he manages to get going.

Tanzid Hasan has looked in good form recently and can score a big knock if he manages to get going. Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman will bowl in the powerplay and during the death overs as well. He has been in good form recently and can fetch ample points.

Top Captaincy picks

Matheesha Pathirana: Matheesha Pathirana, with his slinging action, can be extremely dangerous for opposition batters but will be a safe captaincy choice if Sri Lanka bowls first against Bangladesh in the upcoming match.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is highly experienced and knows how to build the innings. His contribution will be important for Sri Lanka and can be a solid captaincy option for fantasy.

Players to avoid

Charith Asalanka - Charith Asalanka might not get too many opportunities and hence can be excluded from this game.

Mahedi Hasan - Mahedi Hasan might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SL vs BAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

SL vs BAN Match Prediction

The rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh has always been intense and with both teams looking to get into the rhythm and desperate for a win, we have a cracking contest in the offing. According to our predictions, the Lions are expected to come out on top and register their first points of the tournament.

