SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 4: Playing XI, T20 World Cup 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: South Africa look formidable in every department. Their batting has so much power. Further, the bowling unit also has more bite than Sri Lanka’s. Expect them to win the contest.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Date

3 June 2024

Time

8:00 PM IST

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Pathum Nissanka scored 72 runs in his only T20I innings against South Africa.

Pathum Nissanka vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 65 runs, 47 balls, 21.66 average, 138.29 SR & 3 dismissals.

Pathum Nissanka’s last five scores: 22, 5, 41, 34 & 24.

Kusal Mendis has 12 runs in six T20I innings against South Africa.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 119 runs, 82 balls, 23.80 average, 145.12 SR & 5 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 24 balls, 20.50 average, 170.83 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis vs Tabraiz Shamsi in T20s: 15 runs, 11 balls, 7.50 average, 136.36 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis vs Kagiso Rabada in T20s: 19 runs, 17 balls, 9.50 average, 111.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Kusal Mendis’ last five scores: 13, 4, 38, 19 & 100*.

Kamindu Mendis has 52 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 108.33 in four T20I innings against South Africa.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 0, 5, 23, 30 & 23.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s last five scores: 13, 8, 0, 38 & 10.

Charith Asalanka has 41 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 77.35 in three T20I innings against South Africa.

Charith Asalanka vs off-spinners in T20Is since 2023: 41 runs, 37 balls, 20.50 average, 110.81 SR & 2 dismissals. Aiden Markram has dismissed him once in four balls.

Charith Asalanka’s previous five scores: 6, 12, 5, 12 & 8.

Angelo Mathews has 122 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 107.96 in seven T20I innings against South Africa. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Angelo Mathews vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 51 runs, 64 balls, 25.50 average, 79.68 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 32*, 12, 25, 27* & 10.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 6 wickets at an average of 16.66 and a strike rate of 16 in four T20I innings against South Africa.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 28.55 average, 23.66 SR & 7.23 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 12.88 average, 9.66 SR & 8 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 26, 39, 4, 28 & 9. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 2/40, 2/31, 2/32, 1/35 & 2/19.

Dasun Shanaka has 91 runs at an average of 18.20 and a strike rate of 96.80 in six T20I innings against South Africa. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 6 wickets, 18.83 average, 12.16 SR & 9.28 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 15.75 average, 10 SR & 9.45 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 23, 35*, 19, 63* & 2. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 4/23, 0/15, 2/18, 0/15 & 0/24.

Maheesh Theekshana has a solitary wicket in four T20I innings against South Africa.

Maheesh Theekshana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 10 wickets, 29.30 average, 22.70 SR & 7.74 economy rate. Maheesh Theekshana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 3 wickets, 32.33 average, 34.66 SR & 5.59 economy rate.

Maheesh Theekshana’s last five figures: 2/14, 0/25, 0/28, 1/28 & 1/27.

Nuwan Thushara vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 5 wickets, 19.60 average, 14.40 SR & 8.16 economy rate. Nuwan Thushara vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 7.50 average, 4.50 SR & 10 economy rate.

Nuwan Thushara’s last five figures: 1/43, 3/28, 1/31, 0/42 & 3/42.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 9 wickets, 15 average, 9.77 SR & 9.20 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 2 wickets, 18.50 average, 12 SR & 9.25 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s last five figures: 1/13, 2/27, 2/35, 1/19 & 4/28.

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock has 272 runs at an average of 30.22 and a strike rate of 114.76 in 11 T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has two fifties against them.

Quinton de Kock vs left-arm orthodox in T20Is since 2023: 74 runs, 36 balls, 24.66 average, 205.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Quinton de Kock’s last five scores: 19, 41, 4, 12 & 2.

Reeza Hendricks has 322 runs at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 124.32 in nine T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has three fifties against them.

Reeza Hendricks’ previous five scores: 6, 34, 87, 73* & 2.

Aiden Markram has 106 runs at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 119.10 in five T20I innings against Sri Lanka. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 8.25 and a strike rate of 12 in three T20I innings against them.

Aiden Markram vs spin in T20Is since 2023: 40 runs, 27 balls, 20 average, 148.14 SR & 2 dismissals. Wanindu Hasaranga has dismissed him twice, while Maheesh Theekshana has dismissed him once.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 20, 1, 32, 7 & 1.

Tristan Stubbs vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 5 runs, 12 balls, 2.50 average, 41.66 SR & 2 dismissals.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 57*, 3, 41, 4 * 48*.

David Miller has 245 runs at an average of 27.22 and a strike rate of 141.61 in 11 T20I innings against Sri Lanka.

David Miller vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: 38 runs, 29 balls, 19 average, 131.03 SR & 2 dismissals.

David Miller’s last five scores: 16*, 30, 26*, 55 & 4.

Heinrich Klaasen has 20 runs in two T20I innings against Sri Lanka.

Heinrich Klaasen vs left-arm pace in T20Is since 2023: 5 runs, 6 balls, 2.50 average, 83.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Matheesha Pathirana in T20s: 8 runs, 9 balls, 4 average, 88.88 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 16, 50, 32, 42 & 2.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 97 average, 43 SR & 13.53 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 9.75 average, 5.75 SR & 10.17 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 1/45, 0/44, 0/40, 1/49 & 2/14.

Kagiso Rabada has 5 wickets at an average of 34.20 and a strike rate of 22.80 in six T20I innings against Sri Lanka.

Kagiso Rabada’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/23, 0/52, 0/40 & 1/42.

Gerald Coetzee vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 39.75 average, 21.75 SR & 10.96 economy rate. Gerald Coetzee vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 12 average, 8.75 SR & 8.22 economy rate.

Gerald Coetzee’s previous five figures: 1/37, 1/30, 0/24, 1/29 & 0/25.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 11 wickets at an average of 13.27 and a strike rate of 14.18 in seven T20I innings against Sri Lanka.

Tabraiz Shamsi vs RHBs in T20Is since 2023: 4 wickets, 38.25 average, 21.25 SR & 10.80 economy rate. Tabraiz Shamsi vs LHBs in T20Is since 2023: 1 wicket, 45 average, 35 SR & 7.71 economy rate.

Tabraiz Shamsi’s previous five figures: 0/4, 1/22, 1/27, 0/23 & 1/16.

Keshav Maharaj has 3 wickets at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 28.33 in four T20I innings against Sri Lanka.

Keshav Maharaj’s last five figures: 2/23, 0/16, 0/30, 1/28 & 1/31.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

It will be the first-ever international game at this venue. The warm-up fixture between India and Bangladesh was a slightly tricky deck, for the start was not as fluent for the batters. Further, the outfield was slow at times. Expect a similar track, with a first-innings score of 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir gives his verdict on taking India head coach job

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will also contribute with both bat and ball. Markram will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. His bowling value will increase in New York.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is among the finest players in T20 cricket. His recent form has been top-notch.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka has been selected by less than 19% of users as of now. Asalanka will bat in the middle order and can score useful runs. He can fetch match-winning points.

Telegram Group Join Now

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi’s selection % currently stands at 3.22. Shamsi has done well against Sri Lanka previously. He will also get some help off the deck and can snare a few wickets.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Sadeera Samarawickrama might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among David Miller, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Maheesh Theekshana.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Angelo Mathews, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, and Gerald Coetzee.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kamindu Mendis, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Maheesh Theekshana.

If SA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Charith Asalanka, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, and Nuwan Thushara.

SL vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa look formidable in every department. Their batting has so much power. Further, the bowling unit also has more bite than Sri Lanka’s. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.