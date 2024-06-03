SL vs SA Prediction, Match 4, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Sri Lanka vs South Africa Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

SL vs SA Prediction: Sri Lanka have looked the better side coming into the T20 World Cup 2024 whereas South Africa didn't look on song. While Sri Lanka boasts of an extremely talented bowling department, the Proteas have an explosive batting lineup. The contest promises mouthwatering action with the prediction of South Africa eclipsing the Islanders.

SL vs SA Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Date: June 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

SL vs SA Match Preview

Both teams will be coming in for their T20 World Cup 2024 opener on the back of contrasting results. While Sri Lanka secured victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their respective three-match T20I series, the Proteas suffered a series loss to the West Indies.

Sri Lanka has one of the strongest bowling attacks this tournament, especially their spin department, On the other hand, South Africa will hope to exploit their explosive batting lineup as the teams gear up for what promises to be a high-octane contest.

Probable SL vs SA Playing XI

SL probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Kusal Mendis (wk) Kamindu Mendis Sadeera Samarawickrama Charith Asalanka Angelo Mathews Dasun Shanaka Wanindu Hasaranga (c) Maheesh Theekshana Nuwan Thushara Matheesha Pathirana.

SA probable Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) Reeza Hendricks Aiden Markram (c) Tristan Stubbs Heinrich Klaasen David Miller Marco Jansen Keshav Maharaj Kagiso Rabada Gerald Coetzee Tabraiz Shamsi.

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is expected to offer opportunities for both batters and bowlers alike. A first-innings score of 165 can be a fighting one.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 23°C during the game with no rain in the forecast.

Top Players for SL vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has done well against Sri Lanka previously. He will also get some help off the deck and can snare a few wickets. Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka will bat in the middle order and can score useful runs. He can fetch match-winning points. Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is among the finest players in T20 cricket. His recent form has been top-notch.

Top Captaincy picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points. Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram will also contribute with both bat and ball. Markram will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs. His bowling value will increase in New York

Players to avoid

Dasun Shanaka - Dasun Shanaka might not get too many opportunities with the bat or the ball and hence can be excluded for this game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Sadeera Samarawickrama might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SL vs SA Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

SL vs SA Match Prediction

