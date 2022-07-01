SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Updates – Sri Lanka Women vs India Women ODI Series 2022

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips for the first ODI match between Sri Lanka Women and India Women.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Preview

The 3-match ODI series between India women and Sri Lanka women will start from the 1st of July at Pallekele. India won the T20I series by 2-1 and will be looking to win the ODI series as well. Sri Lanka women will look to settle the score by winning the ODI series. This series will be a part of the ICC Championship.

Sri Lanka women’s main concern is their batting unit. Apart from their skipper Chamari Atapattu none of their batters showed promise in the T20I series. They failed to score quickly and were too defensive in their approach. The onus of scoring majority of the runs will be on Atapattu’s shoulders. Their bowlers did a great job in the series especially the likes of Ranaweera and Ranasinghe are their main bowlers and will look to do well in the ODI series.

The Indian women’s team did a great job in the T20I series. Run scoring was not easy on the slow pitches with low bounce and the ball gripping but the batters played as a team and did a great job. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were the star performers alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. The Indian bowlers especially the spinners were exceptional and never allowe the Sri Lankan batters to breathe freely. Indian team will look to win this game and take an important lead in the series.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Venue, Date and Time

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 1st ODI (ICC Championship Match), India Women’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, Friday, 10:00 AM IST

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch will be neutral but it will slow down as the game progresses. Batting will be easy especially in the first half of the match. There will be swing with the new ball. Spinners will be very crucial in this game as they will get good purchase from the pitch, Teams will prefer chasing after winning the toss but shouldn't mind batting first as well.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match Prediction

The Indian women’s team is very balanced when compared to the Sri Lankan side and they are in good form as well. India will be the clear favorites to win this match.

SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka-Women: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Rajapaksa, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranashinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India-Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Richa Gosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Top Captaincy Choices for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be the best captaincy option for your fantasy teams. Kaur is one of the best all-rounders in women’s cricket. She is a match-winner. Kaur is amongst the most destructive batters and she will bowl a few overs of her off-spin as well. She will contribute with both bat and ball.

Chamari Atapattu: Chamari Atapattu is the best player for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka’s chances of winning increase multi-folds when she performs well. Atapattu too is an excellent all-rounder. She will open the innings for Sri Lanka and will bowl as well. Atapattu looks in good touch as well. She scored 80* runs in the 3rd T20I and took her side over the line. She will be a top captaincy pick.

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma is another excellent all-rounder for this match. She has been super consistent for India. Deepti is a wicket-taker and bowls very economically and she can score big with the bat as well. Deepti will be a very good captaincy option as she will contribute with both bat and ball and can fetch a lot of points in fantasy cricket.

Budget Picks for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Renuka Singh (8 Credits): Renuka Singh will be the best budget pick at just 8 credits. Renuka will be the lead pacer for the Indian women in this ODI series. Renuka will bowl with the new ball and in the death overs as well. She was very impressive in the T20I series.

Hansima Karunaratne (8.5 credits): Hansima Karunaratne is another top budget pick for this match. Hansima will bat at number 3 for Sri Lanka women’s team. She will be a key batter for her side. Her performance wasn’t very impressive in the series against Pakistan but she will look to do well in this game.

Differential Pick for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Yastika Bhatia: Yastika Bhatia is expected to bat at number 3 for India. She is a talented batter and likes to play her shots. Yastika will be a key batter for India in the top order and she will be a good differential pick as well. She can score big if she gets going.

Small/Head-to-Head League Team for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

If SL-W Bats First: C - Harmanpreet Kaur, VC - Chamari Atapattu

If IND-W Bats First: C - Shafali Verma, VC - Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mega League Team for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

If SL-W Bats First: C - Deepti Sharma, VC - Smriti Mandhana

If IND-W Bats First: C - Pooja Vastrakar, VC - Inoka Ranaveera

Which Contests to Join for SL-W vs IN-W Dream11 Match

Joining small league contests of upto 7 members are recommended from the small/head-to-head league team. Join Mega contest and all the other contests with a big prize pool with the mega league team.