SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings look like a stronger team on paper. They have most bases covered with quality players throughout. Expect them to win the contest.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024
Match
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings
Date
15 July 2024
Time
7:15 PM IST
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Hari Nishaanth has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 124.41 in four TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Hari Nishaanth has 82 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 109.33 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.
-
Hari Nishaanth’s last five scores: 17, 39, 8, 20 & 28.
-
S Lokeshwar scored 40 runs in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
S Lokeshwar’s previous five scores: 4, 7, 69, 40 & 44.
-
J Kousik has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 111.94 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.
-
J Kousik has 43 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 84.31 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
J Kousik’s last five scores: 28, 1, 57, 16* & 11*.
-
Sri Abisek scored 21 runs in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
Sri Abisek’s previous five scores: 21, 0, 17, 21 & 32*.
-
Uthirasamy Sasidev has 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 115.62 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
Uthirasamy Sasidev has 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 141.86 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Uthirasamy Sasidev’s last five scores: 41, 17, 13, 25* & 6.
-
Swapnil Singh has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 155 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.
-
Swapnil Singh has 31 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 134.78 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Swapnil Singh’s previous five scores: 17*, 18, 1, 9* & 0. Swapnil Singh’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/30, 0/19, 0/13 & 1/9.
-
P Saravanan took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
P Saravanan has 2 wickets in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
P Saravanan’s previous five scores: 0/23, 0/21, 0/17, 1/33 & 1/22.
-
Murugan Ashwin has 5 wickets at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 21.40 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
Murugan Ashwin has 4 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.50 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
NS Chaturved has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 177.77 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
NS Chaturved has 54 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 128.57 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
NS Chaturved’s last five scores: 8, 7, 6*, 1 & 11.
-
Kiran Akash has 3 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 18 in three TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
Kiran Akash has 3 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 18 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Kiran Akash’s previous five figures: 1/35, 0/45, 1/39, 1/19 & 0/14.
-
Gurjapneet Singh has 2 wickets in three TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.
-
Gurjapneet Singh has a solitary wicket in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Gurjapneet Singh’s last five figures: 1/30, 1/29, 0/36, 2/42 & 2/40.
Nellai Royal Kings:
-
Arun Karthik has 50 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 208.33 in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
-
Arun Karthik has 92 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 143.75 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
RS Mokit Hariharan has 113 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 114.14 in four TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
-
RS Mokit Hariharan has 21 runs in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a solitary wicket here.
-
RS Mokit Hariharan’s last five scores: 1, 0, 52, 21 & 3. RS Mokit Hariharan’s previous five figures: 0/8, 0/16, 0/12, 0/19 & 1/38.
-
NS Harish has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
-
NS Harish has 36 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 138.46 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 20 in three TNPL innings here.
-
NS Harish’s last five scores: 29, 13, 1, 2* & 34*. NS Harish’s previous five figures: 0/15, 1/13, 0/28, 0/22 & 0/28.
-
G Ajitesh has 64 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 164.10 in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He also has a fifty against them.
-
G Ajitesh has 191 runs at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate of 192.92 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a century here.
-
G Ajitesh’s last five scores: 17, 45, 30, 25 & 8.
-
Nidhish Rajagopal has 127 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 146 in four TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers. He also has a fifty against them.
-
Nidhish Rajagopal has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 109.30 in Coimbatore.
-
Nidhish Rajagopal’s previous five scores: 3, 19, 53*, 13 & 26.
-
Sonu Yadav has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 118.18 in three TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 19.20 in five TNPL innings against them.
-
Sonu Yadav has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.71 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 13.50 in six TNPL innings here.
-
Sonu Yadav’s last five scores: 43*, 2, 1, 0 & 17. Sonu Yadav’s previous five figures: 0/26, 5/30, 1/32, 2/43 & 2/31.
-
Laxmesha Suryaprakash has 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 111.42 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Laxmesha Suryaprakash’s last five scores: 7, 43*, 22, 0 & 22.
-
Lakshay Jain has a solitary wicket in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.
-
Lakshay Jain has a solitary wicket in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Mohan Prasath has 9 wickets at an average of 18.22 and a strike rate of 16 in six TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers.
-
Mohan Prasath has 6 wickets at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 21 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
-
Mohan Prasath’s previous five figures: 0/37, 1/19, 1/40, 1/31 & 0/29.
-
R Silambarasan has 5 wickets at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 12 in three TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.
-
R Silambarasan has 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 12 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
-
R Silambarasan’s last five figures: 0/26, 2/32, 3/31, 0/28 & 0/21.
-
Emmanuel Cherian took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings in Coimbatore.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The track in Coimbatore looked decent for batting largely. Expect another similar track, with pacers getting some help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 24°C, with some rain chances, is forecast.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishaanth (c), S Lokeshwar (wk), Ajay Chetan, J Kousik, Sri Abisek, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Swapnil Singh, P Saravanan, Murugan Ashwin, NS Chaturved, Kiran Akash, Gurjapneet Singh.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), RS Mokit Hariharan, NS Harish, G Ajitesh, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, L Suryaprakash, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Lakshya Jain, Mohan Prasath, R Silambarasan, Emmanuel Cherian.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Swapnil will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.
Murugan Ashwin: Murugan Ashwin will bowl in different phases. Murugan is a wicket-taker. He can dismiss a few batters.
Sonu Yadav: Sonu Yadav is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Sonu will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Ajay Chetan: Ajay Chetan has been selected by less than 2% of users as of now. Chetan will bat in the top order. He can score big.
Lakshya Jain: Lakshya Jain’s selection % currently stands at 11.58. Lakshya will bowl in different phases. He can snare a few wickets.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
L Suryaprakash: L Suryaprakash might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If SMP bat first:
Complete the team with three among Hari Nishaanth, Sri Abishek, RS Mokit Hariharan, NS Chaturved, and R Silambarasan.
If NRK bat first:
Complete the team with three among S Lokeshwar, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Arun Karthik, Gurjapneet Singh, and Mohan Prasath.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If SMP bat first:
Complete the team with three among Hari Nishaanth, NS Harish, Kiran Akash, and R Silambarasan.
If NRK bat first:
Complete the team with three among Ajay Chetan, Arun Karthik, Gurjapneet Singh, and Lakshya Jain.
SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction
Nellai Royal Kings look like a stronger team on paper. They have most bases covered with quality players throughout. Expect them to win the contest.
