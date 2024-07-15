SMP vs NRK Dream11 Prediction Today Match 14: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings

Date

15 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

Gurjapneet Singh has a solitary wicket in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Gurjapneet Singh has 2 wickets in three TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Kiran Akash has 3 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 18 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Kiran Akash has 3 wickets at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 18 in three TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

NS Chaturved has 54 runs at an average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 128.57 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

NS Chaturved has 64 runs at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 177.77 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Murugan Ashwin has 4 wickets at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 16.50 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Murugan Ashwin has 5 wickets at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 21.40 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

P Saravanan has 2 wickets in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

P Saravanan took a solitary wicket in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Swapnil Singh’s previous five scores: 17*, 18, 1, 9* & 0. Swapnil Singh’s last five figures: 0/20, 1/30, 0/19, 0/13 & 1/9.

Swapnil Singh has 31 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 134.78 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Swapnil Singh has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 155 in two TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a solitary wicket against them.

Uthirasamy Sasidev has 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 141.86 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Uthirasamy Sasidev has 74 runs at an average of 24.66 and a strike rate of 115.62 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Sri Abisek scored 21 runs in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

J Kousik has 43 runs at an average of 14.33 and a strike rate of 84.31 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

J Kousik has 75 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 111.94 in six TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has 2 wickets against them.

S Lokeshwar scored 40 runs in his only TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings.

Hari Nishaanth has 82 runs at an average of 27.33 and a strike rate of 109.33 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Hari Nishaanth has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 124.41 in four TNPL innings against Nellai Royal Kings. He also has a fifty against them.

Nellai Royal Kings:

Arun Karthik has 50 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 208.33 in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Arun Karthik has 92 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 143.75 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

RS Mokit Hariharan has 113 runs at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 114.14 in four TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

RS Mokit Hariharan has 21 runs in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a solitary wicket here.

RS Mokit Hariharan’s last five scores: 1, 0, 52, 21 & 3. RS Mokit Hariharan’s previous five figures: 0/8, 0/16, 0/12, 0/19 & 1/38.

NS Harish has 5 wickets at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 20.40 in five TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

NS Harish has 36 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 138.46 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 20 in three TNPL innings here.

NS Harish’s last five scores: 29, 13, 1, 2* & 34*. NS Harish’s previous five figures: 0/15, 1/13, 0/28, 0/22 & 0/28.

G Ajitesh has 64 runs at an average of 64 and a strike rate of 164.10 in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He also has a fifty against them.

G Ajitesh has 191 runs at an average of 63.66 and a strike rate of 192.92 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a century here.

G Ajitesh’s last five scores: 17, 45, 30, 25 & 8.

Nidhish Rajagopal has 127 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 146 in four TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers. He also has a fifty against them.

Nidhish Rajagopal has 47 runs at an average of 15.66 and a strike rate of 109.30 in Coimbatore.

Nidhish Rajagopal’s previous five scores: 3, 19, 53*, 13 & 26.

Sonu Yadav has 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 118.18 in three TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 19.20 in five TNPL innings against them.

Sonu Yadav has 102 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.71 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 13.50 in six TNPL innings here.

Sonu Yadav’s last five scores: 43*, 2, 1, 0 & 17. Sonu Yadav’s previous five figures: 0/26, 5/30, 1/32, 2/43 & 2/31.

Laxmesha Suryaprakash has 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 111.42 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Laxmesha Suryaprakash’s last five scores: 7, 43*, 22, 0 & 22.

Lakshay Jain has a solitary wicket in two TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Lakshay Jain has a solitary wicket in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Mohan Prasath has 9 wickets at an average of 18.22 and a strike rate of 16 in six TNPL innings against Siecham Madurai Panthers.

Mohan Prasath has 6 wickets at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 21 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Mohan Prasath’s previous five figures: 0/37, 1/19, 1/40, 1/31 & 0/29.

R Silambarasan has 5 wickets at an average of 13.20 and a strike rate of 12 in three TNPL innings against Siechem Madurai Panthers. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

R Silambarasan has 5 wickets at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 12 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

R Silambarasan’s last five figures: 0/26, 2/32, 3/31, 0/28 & 0/21.