SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 7: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury and Team News

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Trichy Grand Cholas

Date

9 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

S Lokeshwar has 232 runs at an average of 46.40 and a strike rate of 131.07 in six TNPL innings since 2023. He also has a fifty in this timeframe.

S Lokeshwar’s last five scores: 69, 40, 44, 41 & 32.

Swapnil Singh has 150 runs at an average of 21.42 and a strike rate of 129.31 in nine TNPL innings since 2023. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 27 in nine TNPL innings in this timeframe.

Swapnil Singh’s previous five scores: 1, 9*, 0, 1* & 15*. Swapnil Singh’s last five figures: 1/30, 0/19, 0/13, 1/9 & 2/28.

P Saravanan has 50 runs in five TNPL innings since 2023. He also has 7 wickets at an average of 23.14 and a strike rate of 18 in seven TNPL innings in this timeframe.

Murugan Ashwin has 11 wickets at an average of 19.27 and a strike rate of 17 in nine TNPL innings since 2023.

Murugan Ashwin’s last five figures: 3/20, 1/25, 1/25, 0/34 & 1/28.

Gurjapneet Singh has 15 wickets at an average of 16.46 and a strike rate of 13.46 in nine TNPL innings since 2023.

Gurjapneet Singh’s previous five figures: 0/36, 2/42, 2/40, 2/30 & 2/13.

Trichy Grand Cholas

Jafar Jamal has 155 runs at an average of 22.14 and a strike rate of 163.15 in seven TNPL innings since 2023. He also has a fifty in this timeframe.

Jafar Jamal’s last five scores: 13, 96, 1, 30 & 11.

Sanjay Yadav has 126 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 108.62 in eight TNPL innings since 2023. He also has 2 wickets in this timeframe.

Sanjay Yadav’s previous five scores: 24, 13*, 0, 20 & 9. Sanjay Yadav’s last five figures: 0/32, 1/12, 1/22, 2/7 & 0/23.

R Rajkumar has 121 runs at an average of 20.16 and a strike rate of 133 in eight TNPL innings since 2023.

K Easwaran has 14 wickets at an average of 9.71 and a strike rate of 7.28 in six TNPL innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul in this timeframe.

K Easwaran’s last five figures: 6/32, 2/28, 2/28, 2/24 & 0/8.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The tracks in Salem have been decent for batting, with some help for speedsters. Expect another decent batting track. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Hari Nishanth (c), Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Swapnil Singh, P Saravanan, NS Chaturved, Murugan Ashwin, R Alexander, Gurjapneet Singh, Shankar Ganesh.

Trichy Grand Cholas: Arjun Murthy, Waseem Ahmed (wk), Tamil Dhileepan, Shyam Sundar, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas, Saravana Kumar, Kannan Vignesh, K Easwaran, Athisayaraj Davidson.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Swapnil Singh: Swapnil Singh is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Swapnil will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay Yadav is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sanjay will contribute with both bat and ball. He is a consistent performer.

K Easwaran: K Easwaran is a consistent performer. Easwaran bowled brilliantly in the previous game. He can snare a few wickets again.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Hari Nishanth: Hari Nishanth has been selected by less than 32% of users as of now. Nishanth will open the innings. He can score a few valuable runs.

Tamil Dhileepan: Tamil Dhileepan’s selection % currently stands at 3.51. Dhileepan will bat in the top order. He can score big.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

NS Chaturved: NS Chaturved might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SMP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Swapnil Singh, Shyam Sundar, Gurjapneet Singh, and Athisayaraj Davidson.

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Arjun Murthy, Jagatheesan Kousik, R Alexander, and R Rajkumar.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SMP bat first:

Complete the team with three among Hari Nishanth, Shyam Sundar, Gurjapneet Singh, and Athisayaraj Davidson.

If TGC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Uthirasamy Sasidev, Tamil Dhileepan, R Alexander, and Saravana Kumar.

SMP vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Siechem Madurai Panthers have a strong batting lineup. Their players have shown good form this tournament. Expect SMP to keep winning.

