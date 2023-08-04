SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, The Hundred 2023 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, The Hundred Men's Competition

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Welsh Fire have a better bowling unit, which provides them with the upper hand. Expect them to prevail in the end.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League

The Hundred 2023

Match

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

Date

04 August 2023

Time

11:00 PM IST

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Finn Allen has an average of 24 and a strike rate of 141.17 in The Hundred. He made 28 in the last game.

Devon Conway has a moderate record in the competition, as he averages a mere 22.60 and a strike rate of 111.88 so far.

James Vince has 164 runs at an average of 82 and a strike rate of 153.27 against Welsh Fire.

However, Vince has struggled against left-arm pacers in the past. He has been dismissed four times in 42 balls against them in this tournament.

Leus du Plooy has been in decent form in the T20s this year. In the last game, he made 29 runs.

Tim David’s last five innings: 5, 10*, 33, 23, 18. He can score runs quickly in the last few overs.

George Garton has snared 3 wickets in two innings against Welsh Fire.

Chris Jordan took 3 wickets and made 22 runs in the last game. He has 4 wickets in three innings against Welsh Fire in the competition.

Chris Jordan averaged 20.28 and took a wicket every 16.64 against the RHBs, whereas he had an average of 58 and a strike rate of 38 against the southpaws in the T20 Blast 2023. He also had a better economy rate against the RHBs (7.31) than the LHBs (9.15).

Rehan Ahmed has taken only 3 wickets in the last five innings. He went wicketless in the previous game too.

Craig Overton’s last five bowling figures: 2/33, 1/30, 3/24, 2/23 & 0/46. His recent form has been good.

In The Hundred, Overton has an average of 13.33, a strike rate of 11.50 and an economy rate of 6.96 against the RHBs. However, he has an average of 47, a strike rate of 31 and an economy rate of 9.10 against the LHBs.

Tymal Mills is yet to pick a wicket against Welsh Fire in the competition. However, he dismissed a batter and conceded only 24 runs in the last game against Trent Rockets.

Luke Wells played a blistering knock of 57 at a strike rate of 247.83 in the last game.

Joe Clarke has a mediocre record against Southern Brave, averaging 9.00 and striking at 87.09 in the tournament. He was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous match.

Glenn Phillips’ last five innings: 19, 0, 47, 0 & 29. He has blown hot and cold with the willow.

In Major League Cricket, Phillips had a low strike rate of 118.60 and was dismissed twice against the spinners.

Tom Abell had an average record in the T20 Blast 2023. He scored 312 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 117.73. He didn’t bat in the last game.

Stevie Eskinazi scored 462 runs at an average of 35.53 and a strike rate of 148.55 in the T20 Blast 2023.

David Payne vs RHBs in the T20 Blast 2023: 14 wickets, 18.42 SR & 6.41 economy rate.

David Payne vs LHBs in the T20 Blast 2023: 1 wicket, 60 SR & 11.20 economy rate.

Shaheen Afridi took two wickets on the first two balls in the last game. He can again cause damage with the new ball.

Haris Rauf didn’t pick any wicket but conceded only 15 runs in the previous game.

David Willey took 2 wickets in the last game. He can also be used as a floater with the bat.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, in The Hundred last season was 146. The teams batting first won 2 of the five games.

The average first innings score at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, in the T20 Blast this year was 152. The teams batting first won only one game out of the seven full 20-over games. The pacers snared 68.83% of the wickets in the tournament.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 19°C, with little possibility of rain.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Southern Brave: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, James Vince, Leus du Plooy, George Garton, Tim David, James Fuller, Chris Jordan, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills.

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke (wk), Luke Wells, Stevie Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), Glenn Phillips, David Willey, David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

James Vince: James Vince has been among the consistent batters in The Hundred. He has 2877 runs at an average of 35.51 and a strike rate of 134.43 at Southampton in the T20s. Moreover, as pointed out earlier, Vince also has a good record against Welsh Fire. Hence, he can be a good captaincy option for the game.

David Willey: David Willey is another good option for the captaincy. He can fetch points with both bat and ball. He bowls with the new ball, which increases the probability of scalping a few wickets. The team has often used him as a floater with the bat as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: Shaheen Shah Afridi is among the finest new ball bowler in white-ball cricket. He often provides early breakthroughs for his side and can operate brilliantly in the slog overs as well.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Finn Allen: Finn Allen is surprisingly picked up by less than 36% of users as of now, which makes him a top differential pick for the game. Allen will open the innings for Southern Brave and can cause damage in the powerplay. If he gets going, Allen can easily fetch match-winning points in the fantasy team.

Ben Green: Ben Green is another utility player who can create a difference in the fantasy team. In the T20 Blast this season, Green picked up 30 wickets at a terrific strike rate of 10.83 with the ball. Green also scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 142.96 with the bat.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

David Payne: David Payne didn’t have a great time in the last game, as he was the most expensive bowler from either side. He can be avoided for this encounter.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Joe Clarke, Ben Green and Tymal Mills.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Stevie Eskinazi, Leus du Plooy and George Garton.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SOB bat first:

Complete the team with Tom Abell, James Fuller and Haris Rauf.

If WEF bat first:

Complete the team with Finn Allen, Tim David and Craig Overton.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Prediction:

