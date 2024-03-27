SRH vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 8 of IPL 2024

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Date

27 March 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

Mayank Agarwal has 419 runs at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 152.36 in 16 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.

Mayank Agarwal has 236 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 118.59 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 65 runs, 51 balls, 21.66 average, 127.45 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal vs off-spinners since 2023: 15 runs, 21 balls, 7.50 average, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners since 2023: 38 runs, 33 balls, 19 average, 115.15 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 33 balls.

Mayank Agarwal vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 11 runs, 16 balls, 3.66 average, 68.75 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 2 runs, 7 balls, 1 average, 28.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 32, 8, 59, 18 & 15.

Abhishek Sharma has 72 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 124.13 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Abhishek Sharma has 40 runs at an average of 5.71 and a strike rate of 88.88 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 101 runs, 72 balls, 25.25 average, 140.27 SR & 4 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 32, 0, 77, 12 & 23.

Rahul Tripathi has 227 runs at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 145.51 in ten IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has two fifties against them.

Rahul Tripathi has 172 runs at an average of 19.11 and a strike rate of 125.54 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Rahul Tripathi vs leg-spinners since 2023: 117 runs, 73 balls, 29.25 average, 160.27 SR & 4 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in eight balls.

Rahul Tripathi vs left-arm pace since 2023: 62 runs, 57 balls, 20.66 average, 108.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahul Tripathi’s last five scores: 20, 12, 0, 12 & 35*.

Aiden Markram has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 138.59 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Aiden Markram has 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 121.13 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 123 runs, 116 balls, 17.57 average, 106.03 SR & 7 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners since 2023: 173 runs, 117 balls, 28.83 average, 147.86 SR & 6 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 18, 25, 13, 40 & 42*.

Heinrich Klaasen has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 180 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Heinrich Klaasen has 254 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 188.14 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs off-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 63, 9, 0, 74 & 23.

Abdul Samad has 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 118.75 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Abdul Samad has 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 113.79 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 15, 4, 38*, 1 & 14.

Shahbaz Ahmed took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Hyderabad.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/14, 1/30, 0/14, 2/23 & 1/30.

Marco Jansen took two wickets in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Marco Jansen has 6 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Marco Jansen vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 16.50 average, 12.64 SR & 7.83 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 10.20 average, 8.80 SR & 6.95 economy rate.

Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 0/40, 1/49, 2/14, 4/19 & 5/30.

Pat Cummins has 156 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 192.59 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 17.33 in seven IPL innings against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 21 wickets at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 18 in 18 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 42 wickets at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 23.30 in 43 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 16.85 average, 12.80 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 29.12 average, 22.25 SR & 7.85 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/51, 2/22, 3/21, 1/24 & 5/16.

Mayank Markande has 10 wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs since 2023: 13 wickets, 25.69 average, 18.69 SR & 8.25 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 24.12 average, 18.37 SR & 7.88 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 2/39, 1/29, 1/27, 0/41 & 4/20.

T Natarajan has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.

T Natarajan has 7 wickets at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 22.28 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad.