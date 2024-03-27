SRH vs MI: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 8 of IPL 2024
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Match Information
Tournament
Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
Date
27 March 2024
Time
7:30 PM IST
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers
-
Mayank Agarwal has 419 runs at an average of 27.93 and a strike rate of 152.36 in 16 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has three fifties against them.
-
Mayank Agarwal has 236 runs at an average of 21.45 and a strike rate of 118.59 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 65 runs, 51 balls, 21.66 average, 127.45 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs off-spinners since 2023: 15 runs, 21 balls, 7.50 average, 71.42 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs leg-spinners since 2023: 38 runs, 33 balls, 19 average, 115.15 SR & 2 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in 33 balls.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 11 runs, 16 balls, 3.66 average, 68.75 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal vs Hardik Pandya in T20s: 2 runs, 7 balls, 1 average, 28.57 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Mayank Agarwal’s last five scores: 32, 8, 59, 18 & 15.
-
Abhishek Sharma has 72 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 124.13 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Abhishek Sharma has 40 runs at an average of 5.71 and a strike rate of 88.88 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 101 runs, 72 balls, 25.25 average, 140.27 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 32, 0, 77, 12 & 23.
-
Rahul Tripathi has 227 runs at an average of 25.22 and a strike rate of 145.51 in ten IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Rahul Tripathi has 172 runs at an average of 19.11 and a strike rate of 125.54 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.
-
Rahul Tripathi vs leg-spinners since 2023: 117 runs, 73 balls, 29.25 average, 160.27 SR & 4 dismissals. Piyush Chawla has dismissed him twice in eight balls.
-
Rahul Tripathi vs left-arm pace since 2023: 62 runs, 57 balls, 20.66 average, 108.77 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Rahul Tripathi’s last five scores: 20, 12, 0, 12 & 35*.
-
Aiden Markram has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 138.59 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Aiden Markram has 149 runs at an average of 29.80 and a strike rate of 121.13 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket here.
-
Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 123 runs, 116 balls, 17.57 average, 106.03 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners since 2023: 173 runs, 117 balls, 28.83 average, 147.86 SR & 6 dismissals.
-
Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 18, 25, 13, 40 & 42*.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 54 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 180 in three IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Heinrich Klaasen has 254 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 188.14 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a century here.
-
Heinrich Klaasen vs off-spinners in 2024: 15 runs, 14 balls, 7.50 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 63, 9, 0, 74 & 23.
-
Abdul Samad has 38 runs at an average of 9.50 and a strike rate of 118.75 in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Abdul Samad has 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 113.79 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 15, 4, 38*, 1 & 14.
-
Shahbaz Ahmed took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Hyderabad.
-
Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/14, 1/30, 0/14, 2/23 & 1/30.
-
Marco Jansen took two wickets in his only IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Marco Jansen has 6 wickets at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 12 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Marco Jansen vs RHBs in 2024: 14 wickets, 16.50 average, 12.64 SR & 7.83 economy rate. Marco Jansen vs LHBs in 2024: 10 wickets, 10.20 average, 8.80 SR & 6.95 economy rate.
-
Marco Jansen’s last five figures: 0/40, 1/49, 2/14, 4/19 & 5/30.
-
Pat Cummins has 156 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 192.59 in seven IPL innings against Mumbai Indians. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 17.33 in seven IPL innings against them.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 21 wickets at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 18 in 18 IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 42 wickets at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 23.30 in 43 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs since 2023: 20 wickets, 16.85 average, 12.80 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 29.12 average, 22.25 SR & 7.85 economy rate.
-
Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 0/51, 2/22, 3/21, 1/24 & 5/16.
-
Mayank Markande has 10 wickets at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 13.80 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.
-
Mayank Markande vs RHBs since 2023: 13 wickets, 25.69 average, 18.69 SR & 8.25 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs since 2023: 8 wickets, 24.12 average, 18.37 SR & 7.88 economy rate.
-
Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 2/39, 1/29, 1/27, 0/41 & 4/20.
-
T Natarajan has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against Mumbai Indians.
-
T Natarajan has 7 wickets at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 22.28 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
T Natarajan’s last five figures: 3/32, 0/18, 0/43, 0/24 & 2/23.
Mumbai Indians:
-
Ishan Kishan has 342 runs at an average of 31.09 and a strike rate of 133.59 in 11 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Ishan Kishan has 87 runs at an average of 21.75 and a strike rate of 100 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Ishan Kishan vs left-arm pace since 2023: 98 runs, 87 balls, 19.60 average, 112.64 SR & 5 dismissals. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan have dismissed him once each.
-
Ishan Kishan vs leg-spinners since 2023: 123 runs, 80 balls, 17.57 average, 153.75 SR & 7 dismissals.
-
Ishan Kishan vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 22 runs, 21 balls, 5.50 average, 104.76 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Ishan Kishan’s last five scores: 0, 0, 52, 58 & 27.
-
Rohit Sharma has 409 runs at an average of 22.72 and a strike rate of 130.25 in 21 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties against them.
-
Rohit Sharma has 494 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 139.94 in 17 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has four fifties here.
-
Rohit Sharma vs leg-spinners since 2023: 62 runs, 46 balls, 15.50 average, 134.78 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Rohit Sharma vs left-arm pace since 2023: 59 runs, 51 balls, 19.66 average, 115.68 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in nine balls.
-
Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 43, 121*, 0, 0 & 8.
-
Dewald Brevis vs left-arm orthodox in 2024: 27 runs, 37 balls, 13.50 average, 73 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Dewald Brevis’ last five scores: 46, 50, 14, 29 & 9.
-
Tilak Varma has 45 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 173.07 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Tilak Varma made 37 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Tilak Varma vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 79 runs, 64 balls, 19.75 average, 123.43 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Tilak Varma vs leg-spinners since 2023: 89 runs, 71 balls, 22.25 average, 125.32 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 25, 26, 0, 29 & 31*.
-
Tim David has 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 213.79 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Tim David made 16 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Tim David vs left-arm pace in 2024: 52 runs, 36 balls, 17.33 average, 144.44 SR & 3 dismissals.
-
Tim David’s last five scores: 11, 8*, 17, 31* & 29.
-
Hardik Pandya has 174 runs at an average of 15.81 and a strike rate of 98.30 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 26.50 and a strike rate of 19 in nine IPL innings against them.
-
Hardik Pandya has 57 runs at an average of 11.40 and a strike rate of 91.93 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Hardik Pandya vs left-arm pace since 2023: 58 runs, 54 balls, 14.50 average, 107.40 SR & 4 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs left-arm orthodox since 2023: 51 runs, 68 runs, 25.50 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs off-spinners since 2023: 45 runs, 38 balls, 22.50 average, 118.42 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 22 runs, 18 balls, 11 average, 122.22 SR & 2 dismissals.
-
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 11, 14, 20*, 24 & 19. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/30, 0/32, 0/14, 0/18 & 3/35.
-
Piyush Chawla has 12 wickets at an average of 34.16 and a strike rate of 26 in 17 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Piyush Chawla has 9 wickets at an average of 26.66 and a strike rate of 18.66 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Piyush Chawla vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 20.50 average, 15.56 SR & 7.90 economy rate. Piyush Chawla vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 28.28 average, 19.28 SR & 8.80 economy rate.
-
Piyush Chawla’s last five figures: 1/31, 0/19, 0/40, 0/28 & 0/29.
-
Jasprit Bumrah has 16 wickets at an average of 22.18 and a strike rate of 18.50 in 13 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
-
Jasprit Bumrah has 8 wickets at an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 19 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad.
-
Jasprit Bumrah’s last five figures: 3/14, 2/15, 2/24, 0/50 & 1/23.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report
The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 174, with pacers snaring 61.25% of wickets here. There will be some help for spinners as well in the middle overs. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of 180 being a fighting one.
Weather Report
A temperature of around 31°C, with periodic clouds, is forecast.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood (IMP).
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks
Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and has been in magnificent form. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.
Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is another popular captaincy option for this game. Pandya will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.
Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been in terrific form with the ball this year. Bumrah will bowl in death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks
Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma has been selected by less than 17% of users as of now. Abhishek will open the innings and can play a big knock. The track in Hyderabad is generally good for batting, which will work in his favour.
Naman Dhir: Naman Dhir’s selection % currently stands at 10.26. Naman will bat in the top order and looked in fine touch in the previous game. He enjoys playing his shot and might be effective in Hyderabad.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid
Shams Mulani: Shams Mulani might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Luke Wood, Mayank Markande, and Pat Cummins.
If MI bat first:
Complete the team with three among Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, and Gerald Coetzee.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team
If SRH bat first:
Complete the team with three among Mayank Agarwal, Dewald Brevis, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Luke Wood.
If MI bat first:
Complete the team with three among Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, and Gerald Coetzee.
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction
While Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage, Mumbai Indians have the match-winner, who can excel in every condition. Quality-wise, both teams are well-matched. However, Mumbai Indians have a stronger batting unit and might win the game.
