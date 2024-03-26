WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's gravity-defying acrobatic catch to dismiss David Miller

Ajinkya Rahane took a fabulous low catch diving forward to dismiss David Miller in the 12th over of the innings off Tushar Deshpande’s bowling.

CSK were quite professional in the field and hardly made any errors as a fielding unit.

Ajinkya Rahane took a fabulous low catch diving forward to dismiss David Miller in the 12th over of the innings off Tushar Deshpande’s bowling. It was an arduous catch, but Rahane made it look easy in the outfield.

Defending a massive 207, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made Gujarat Titans (GT) batters’ lives difficult by showing high-quality fielding throughout the innings. They were electric in the field, as they grabbed every chance and stopped every run to make the target even bigger on a track that seemed to have slowed down a bit in the second innings.

CSK’s catching was top-notch, as their fielders were on their toes, which must have been really pleasing for the captain. First, MS Dhoni showed agility by taking a diving catch to send back Vijay Shankar a few overs ago.

Also Read: 'To be able to perform like that...' - CSK Head coach heaps praise on new international recruit

Dhoni’s catch set a high standard, for it’s never easy to take a catch going away, especially at the age of 42. His grab must have inspired other fielders, and they were all lively throughout the 20 overs in front of a packed crowd.

Ajinkya Rahane takes a fabulous low catch diving forward

While searching for a yorker, Tushar Deshpande bowled a fuller-length delivery on the leg-stump line to David Miller. The batter cleared his front leg and went for a hard flick towards the deep midwicket region.

However, Miller couldn’t time it properly, and Ajinkya Rahane quickly sprinted from the cow corner towards the ball. As it was going down, Rahane dived forward and completed a low catch before the ball touched the turf with both hands.

Now Ajinkya Rahane takes a splendid running catch! 🔥



There's no escape for the ball with @ChennaiIPL's current fielding display 😎



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE#TATAIPL | #CSKvGT | @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/fu6Irj1WDG — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2024

The ball was dipping in front of Rahane, but he was in control throughout the process and completed a neat catch. It wasn’t an easy grab by any means, but Rahane’s superior technique came to the fore, making it look effortless.

David Miller, who had played a few balls and was looking to go big in the chase, had to depart on a score of 21, further leaving GT in trouble. CSK were quite professional in the field and hardly made any errors as a fielding unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.