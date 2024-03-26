WATCH: MS Dhoni takes a magnificent diving catch to send back Vijay Shankar

MS Dhoni took a terrific catch diving to his right to send back a dangerous Vijay Shankar in the eighth over of the innings bowled by Daryl Mitchell.

MS Dhoni, 42, showed terrific agility and sharp work behind the sticks.

Chasing 207, Gujarat Titans (GT) didn’t get a desiring start, losing their openers without much impact early in the innings. While Shubman Gill got out on 8 in the third over against Deepak Chahar, Wriddhiman Saha couldn’t convert his start into a substantial score, as Chahar sent him back on a score of 17 in his next over.

Gujarat Titans needed a partnership to stabilise the innings and get back on track in a massive chase, and Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar tried it while also playing their shots in between. The duo had added 21 runs and were looking to unleash their shots and put pressure back on CSK.

The batters looked in good touch, and the track didn’t have as many demons to trouble shot-makers consistently. The Yellow Army needed a wicket to break the partnership before it became dangerous.

MS Dhoni takes a magnificent diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar

Daryl Mitchell came into the attack in the eighth over of the innings, and his job was to bowl tight lines and mount the pressure on batters. However, he did better work and provided a breakthrough to CSK to put them in complete control.

Mitchell bowled a fullish-length delivery just outside the off-stump line, and Vijay Shankar went for a drive without moving his feet much in his crease. He played the ball away from his body, inducing an outside edge towards the wicketkeeper.

MS Dhoni quickly moved towards the ball and timed his dive precisely while making sure to go with both hands. He neatly collected the ball while airborne and kept it within his gloves even while going down to end Shankar’s knock.

MS Dhoni, 42, showed terrific agility and sharp work behind the sticks. As expected from the great man, he did everything brilliantly on that grab.

