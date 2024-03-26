WATCH: CSK Rookie smashes SIX off Rashid Khan on first ball of his IPL career

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for providing a world-class stage for young and unknown players to showcase their superior talent.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for providing a world-class stage for young and unknown players to showcase their superior talent. Numerous rookie cricketers have earned names and fame by taking down international players, with a few also playing for India later in their careers.

Another batter with massive potential was unleashed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the end moments of their batting innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their home ground. The batter played a scintillating cameo to solidify CSK’s position in the game and take their total over 200 on a decent batting track.

Sameer Rizvi, bought by CSK at a whopping INR 8.40 crore in the IPL 2024 auction, announced his arrival with a bang, hitting two sixes in five balls off Rashid Khan, the best spinner in T20 cricket. He is touted as a spin-hitter, and Rizvi proved it by taking down one of the best in the world.

Rizvi didn’t waste any time while arriving in the 19th over and played a timely cameo. He made 14 runs in six deliveries, including two noticeable maximums, before getting dismissed in the final over.

Sameer Rizvi hits two maximums off Rashid Khan

Sameer Rizvi was promoted ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni to take down Rashid Khan since he specialises in hitting big shots against spin. The move turned out to be a masterstroke, as the batter perfectly completed his job.

Rashid Khan bowled a fuller-length delivery on the pads, and Rizvi, facing his maiden ball in IPL, went down on his knee and slog-swept it ferociously over the deep square-leg region for a maximum. Just two balls later, Sameer hit another six to worsen Rashid’s match figures.

Rashid bowled a flatter delivery on a length on which Rizvi stepped out and played towards the long-off region. While he couldn’t time it properly, the shot had enough power to take the ball over the line.

While Rizvi was in the XI in the previous game, he didn’t get a chance to bat and showcase his superior skillsets. However, he displayed his class in the maiden attempt, showing why CSK picked him at a hefty price in the auction.

