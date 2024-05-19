SRH vs PBKS: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 69 of IPL 2024

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong team and will play at home. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have been inconsistent and will be without several key players. Expect SRH to win.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Date

19 May 2024

Time

3:30 PM IST

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Abhishek Sharma has 107 runs at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 138.96 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Abhishek Sharma has 258 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 196.94 in 13 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 66 balls, 23.40 average, 177.27 SR & 5 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Harpreet Brar has dismissed him once in six balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs Rahul Chahar in T20s: 7 runs, 10 balls, 3.50 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 75*, 11, 12, 15 & 31.

Travis Head has 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 145.45 in two IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Travis Head has 271 runs at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 184.35 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has three fifties here.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 89*, 48, 58, 13 & 1.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 64 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against them.

Nitish Kumar Reddy has 103 runs at an average of 103 and a strike rate of 163.49 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 20, 76*, 15, 13 & 37. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/16, 0/12, 0/8, 2/17 & 1/33.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 9 runs in his only IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Heinrich Klaasen has 393 runs at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 194.55 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg spinners in IPL since 2023: 172 runs, 82 balls, 43 average, 209.75 SR & 4 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Harshal Patel in T20s: 38 runs, 30 balls, 12.66 average, 126.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 2, 42*, 20, 7 & 15.

Abdul Samad has 41 runs at an average of 10.25 and a strike rate of 157.69 in four IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Abdul Samad has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 117.20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 21 runs, 29 balls, 7 average, 72.41 SR & 3 dismissals.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 3, 19, 10, 13 & 37*.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 44 runs at an average of 14.66 and a strike rate of 112.82 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 22 in five IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 103.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 40.66 and a strike rate of 26 in six IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 77.66 average, 43.66 SR & 10.67 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 74 average, 31 SR & 14.32 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 10, 7, 40*, 59* & 14*. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/9, 0/11, 0/11, 0/33 & 0/14.

Sanvir Singh’s previous five scores: 8*, 4*, 35*, 16 & 48.

Pat Cummins has 5 wickets at an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 22.80 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Pat Cummins has 7 wickets at an average of 33.85 and a strike rate of 20.57 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 31.33 average, 19 SR & 9.89 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 32.40 average, 23.40 SR & 8.30 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 1/47, 1/35, 2/34, 0/49 & 1/55.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 29 wickets at an average of 18.37 and a strike rate of 15.24 in 20 IPL innings against Punjab Kings. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 48 wickets at an average of 29.70 and a strike rate of 22.52 in 48 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 18 wickets, 28.72 average, 19.11 SR & 9.01 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 35.44 average, 25.77 SR & 8.25 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 2/12, 1/22, 3/41, 1/38 & 0/14.

Jaydev Unadkat has 8 wickets at an average of 52.62 and a strike rate of 33.25 in 13 IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

Jaydev Unadkat has 17 wickets at an average of 16.17 and a strike rate of 12 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 40.85 average, 23.42 SR & 10.46 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 111 average, 59 SR & 11.28 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 0/19, 0/23, 1/38, 3/30 & 0/37.

Vijayakanth Viyasknath’s previous five figures: 0/27, 2/24, 3/22, 2/23 & 1/18.

T Natarajan has 4 wickets at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 29.75 in five IPL innings against Punjab Kings.

T Natarajan has 12 wickets at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 21 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 32.53 average, 20.86 SR & 9.35 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 29 average, 19.30 SR & 9.01 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 0/50, 0/31, 2/35, 1/43 & 2/39.

Punjab Kings:

Prabhsimran Singh has 45 runs at an average of 9 and a strike rate of 104.65 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh has 16 runs at an average of 8 and a strike rate of 88.88 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 101 runs, 77 balls, 20.20 average, 131.16 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Prabhsimran Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 55 balls, 14.25 average, 103.63 SR & 4 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 15 runs, 11 balls, 5 average, 136.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Prabhsimran Singh’s last five scores: 6, 6, 30, 13 & 54.

Rilee Rossouw scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rilee Rossouw vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 30 runs, 44 balls, 15 average, 68.18 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 54 runs, 31 balls, 27 average, 174.19 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rilee Rossouw’s last five scores: 22, 61, 0, 43 & 26.

Shashank Singh scored 46 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shashank Singh vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 32 runs, 31 balls, 16 average, 103.22 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shashank Singh’s last five scores: 0, 37, 27, 25* & 68*.

Jitesh Sharma has 53 runs at an average of 13.25 and a strike rate of 151.42 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Jitesh Sharma scored 4 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Jitesh Sharma vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 81 balls, 23 average, 141.97 SR & 5 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 45 runs, 25 balls, 22.50 average, 180 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jitesh Sharma’s last five scores: 22, 5, 0, 13 & 9.

Ashutosh Sharma scored 33 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ashutosh Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL 2024: 3 runs, 10 balls, 1.50 average, 30 SR & 2 dismissals.

Ashutosh Sharma’s last five scores: 17*, 8, 3, 3 & 61.

Harpreet Brar has 3 wickets at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 30.33 in four IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harpreet Brar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 31.45 average, 25.18 SR & 7.49 economy rate. Harpreet Brar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 34.75 average, 24 SR & 8.68 economy rate.

Harpreet Brar’s previous five figures: 0/10, 0/19, 2/27, 0/21 & 0/35.

Harshal Patel has 12 wickets at an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 19.16 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 27 wickets, 18.14 average, 12.33 SR & 8.82 economy rate. Harshal Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 43.55 average, 24.33 SR & 10.73 economy rate.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 2/28, 3/38, 3/24, 0/12 & 1/48.

Nathan Ellis has 3 wickets at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 22 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Nathan Ellis vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 19.25 average, 12.83 SR & 9 economy rate. Nathan Ellis vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 66 average, 49 SR & 8.08 economy rate.

Nathan Ellis’ last five figures: 1/24, 0/11, 2/16, 2/29 & 0/28.

Rahul Chahar has 8 wickets at an average of 21.12 and a strike rate of 18 in seven IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rahul Chahar has 4 wickets at an average of 15.75 and a strike rate of 16.50 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Rahul Chahar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 54.50 average, 37.50 SR & 8.72 economy rate. Rahul Chahar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 18.50 average, 16 SR & 6.93 economy rate.

Rahul Chahar’s last five figures: 2/26, 0/47, 3/23, 2/16 & 1/33.

Arshdeep Singh has 12 wickets at an average of 21.41 and a strike rate of 17.25 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Arshdeep Singh has 2 wickets at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 21 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Arshdeep Singh vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 20 wickets, 28.85 average, 18.70 SR & 9.25 economy rate. Arshdeep Singh vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 27.42 average, 14.92 SR & 11.02 economy rate.

Arshdeep Singh’s last five figures: 1/31, 1/41, 2/42, 1/52 & 2/45.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 186, with pacers snaring 65.6% of wickets here. Expect another nice batting, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with high chances of rain, is forecast.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viysaknath, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan (IMP).

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh (IMP).

Also Read: Discarded India player set to lead Punjab Kings in their last IPL 2024 match

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Travis Head: Travis Head will open the innings. Head has been in fine form this IPL season and will enjoy batting in Hyderabad. He can make a big score.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and has a fabulous record in Hyderabad. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shashank Singh: Shashank Singh has been the Punjab Kings’ best batter of the season. Shashank will bat in the middle order and has been in sensational form. He can score big again.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been selected by less than 6% of users as of now. Unadkat will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He can snare a few wickets.

Telegram Group Join Now

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis’ selection % currently stands at 16.56. Ellis will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He bowled well in the previous game.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Sanvir Singh: Sanvir Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

Other options: Travis Head and Shashank Singh.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

Other options: Rahul Tripathi and Rahul Chahar.

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong team and will play at home. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have been inconsistent and will be without several key players. Expect SRH to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.