SRH vs RCB: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 41 of IPL 2024

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a dangerous unit so far. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the most inconsistent side. Further, SRH will also have a home advantage and might continue their winning run.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Date

25 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Travis Head scored 102 runs in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Travis Head has 123 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 175.71 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 89, 102, 21, 31 & 19.

Abhishek Sharma has 166 runs at an average of 23.71 and a strike rate of 158.09 in eight IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abhishek Sharma has 140 runs at an average of 15.55 and a strike rate of 175 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 111 runs, 61 balls, 27.75 average, 181.96 SR & 4 dismissals. Yash Dayal has dismissed him once in 21 balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 46, 34, 16, 37 & 29.

Aiden Markram has 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of 116.66 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Aiden Markram has 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and a strike rate of 128.87 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 37 runs, 39 balls, 9.25 average, 94.87 SR & 4 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 48 balls, 32 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 1, 32*, 0, 50 & 17.

Heinrich Klaasen has 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 197.08 in three IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Heinrich Klaasen has 344 runs at an average of 68.80 and a strike rate of 191.11 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Mohammed Siraj in T20s: 28 runs, 16 balls, 14 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 15, 67, 9, 10* & 24.

Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 14 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Shahbaz Ahmed scored 18 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 14 in three IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 54.66 average, 25.33 SR & 12.94 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 65 average, 26 SR & 15 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/22, 0/18, 0/10, 1/11 & 1/20.

Abdul Samad has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 253.33 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Abdul Samad has 99 runs at an average of 49.50 and a strike rate of 113.79 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 13, 37*, 25, 29 & 15.

Pat Cummins has 7 wickets at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 21.42 in seven IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pat Cummins has 3 wickets at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 24 in three IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 4 wickets, 33 average, 21.75 SR & 9.10 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 5 wickets, 18.40 average, 16.20 SR & 6.81 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 0/35, 3/43, 1/22, 1/29 & 1/28.

Washington Sundar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Washington Sundar has 36 runs at an average of 12 and a strike rate of 120 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 38 in six IPL innings here.

Washington Sundar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 47.33 average, 23.66 SR & 12 economy rate. Washington Sundar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 77 average, 65 SR & 7.10 economy rate.

Washington Sundar’s last five figures: 1/46, 0/27, 3/18, 0/23 & 0/27.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 18 wickets at an average of 37.27 and a strike rate of 27.27 in 22 IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 43 wickets at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 23.88 in 45 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 34.33 average, 22 SR & 9.36 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 37.12 average, 26.25 SR & 8.48 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 1/33, 0/60, 2/32, 1/28 & 0/27.

Mayank Markande has 5 wickets at an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 16.80 in four IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mayank Markande has 10 wickets at an average of 24.80 and a strike rate of 17.40 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Mayank Markande vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 19.06 average, 13 SR & 8.80 economy rate. Mayank Markande vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 57.75 average, 36.75 SR & 9.42 economy rate.

Mayank Markande’s last five figures: 2/26, 2/46, 0/21, 1/33 & 0/52.

T Natarajan has 10 wickets at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 17.40 in nine IPL innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

T Natarajan has 8 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 22.50 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.83 average, 19.16 SR & 9.02 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 29.25 average, 20 SR & 8.77 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 4/19, 1/47, 1/49, 1/39 & 3/32.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli has 711 runs at an average of 35.55 and a strike rate of 142.48 in 22 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Virat Kohli has 435 runs at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 135.93 in ten IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century here.

Virat Kohli vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 249 runs, 147 balls, 62.25 average, 169.38 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 26 balls.

Virat Kohli vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 143 runs, 112 balls, 47.66 average, 127.67 SR & 3 dismissals. Mayank Markande has dismissed him once in 27 balls.

Virat Kohli vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 78 runs, 67 balls, 39 average, 116.41 SR & 2 dismissals.

Virat Kohli vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 128 runs, 89 balls, 32 average, 143.82 SR & 4 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 18, 42, 3, 113* & 22.

Faf du Plessis has 546 runs at an average of 36.40 and a strike rate of 141.81 in 17 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has five fifties against them.

Faf du Plessis has 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 146.93 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Faf du Plessis vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 146 runs, 119 balls, 29.20 average, 122.68 SR & 5 dismissals.

Faf du Plessis vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 192 runs, 120 balls, 64 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Faf du Plessis vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 95 runs, 58 balls, 31.66 average, 163.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Will Jacks vs left-arm pace in 2024: 73 runs, 44 balls, 24.33 average, 165.90 SR & 3 dismissals.

Will Jacks’ last five scores: 55, 7, 8, 18 & 108*.

Rajat Patidar has 57 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 132.85 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajat Patidar vs right-arm pace in IPL 2024: 64 runs, 47 balls, 16 average, 136.17 SR & 4 dismissals.

Rajat Patidar’s last five scores: 52, 9, 50, 29 & 3.

Cameron Green has 164 runs at a strike rate of 188.50 in two IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century against them.

Cameron Green scored 64 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings here.

Cameron Green vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 117 runs, 61 balls, 39 average, 191.80 SR & 3 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 57 runs, 37 balls, 28.50 average, 154.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Cameron Green vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 39.50 average, 24.12 SR & 9.82 economy rate. Cameron Green vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 92.50 average, 61 SR & 8.80 economy rate.

Cameron Green’s last five scores: 6, 5*, 9, 33 & 3. Cameron Green’s previous five figures: 2/35, 0/27, 0/25, 0/7 & 0/19.

Suyash Prabhudessai scored 15 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Suyash Prabhudessai’s last five scores: 24, 45*, 35, 58 & 8.

Mahipal Lomror has 59 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 115.68 in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket in four IPL innings against them.

Mahipal Lomror vs right-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 81 runs, 54 balls, 13.50 average, 150 SR & 6 dismissals. Pat Cummins dismissed him on his only delivery against them.

Mahipal Lomror vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 17 balls, 8 average, 141.17 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mahipal Lomror’s last five scores: 4, 19, 0, 33 & 17*.

Dinesh Karthik has 412 runs at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 140.61 in 23 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Dinesh Karthik has 67 runs at an average of 13.40 and a strike rate of 95.71 in seven IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Dinesh Karthik vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 90 runs, 41 balls, 22.50 average, 219.51 SR & 4 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 33 balls.

Dinesh Karthik vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 38 runs, 36 balls, 12.66 average, 105.55 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik’s last five scores: 25, 83, 53*, 4 & 20.

Karn Sharma has 5 wickets at an average of 37.80 and a strike rate of 21.40 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Karn Sharma has 12 wickets at an average of 41.41 and a strike rate of 28.33 in 20 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Karn Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 23.37 average, 14.75 SR & 9.50 economy rate. Karn Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 31 average, 15.66 SR & 11.87 economy rate.

Karn Sharma’s previous five figures: 0/33, 1/24, 0/25, 1/27 & 3/36.

Mohammed Siraj has 9 wickets at an average of 27.44 and a strike rate of 22 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj has 8 wickets at an average of 22.12 and a strike rate of 17.25 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 21.80 average, 16.26 SR & 8.04 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 35.22 average, 23.55 SR & 8.97 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/40, 0/37, 1/35, 1/47 & 0/46.

Lockie Ferguson has 5 wickets at an average of 47.20 and a strike rate of 26.40 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lockie Ferguson vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 156 average, 68 SR & 13.76 economy rate. Lockie Ferguson vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 13 average, 8.66 SR & 9 economy rate.

Lockie Ferguson’s last five figures: 1/47, 2/52, 4/12, 1/23 & 2/25.

Yash Dayal has 2 wickets in three IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yash Dayal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 47.80 average, 28.20 SR & 10.17 economy rate. Yash Dayal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 4 wickets, 47.75 average, 26.25 SR & 10.91 economy rate.

Yash Dayal’s previous five figures: 2/56, 0/51, 1/37, 1/24 & 1/46.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 185, with pacers snaring 61.86% of wickets here. Expect another flat track, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 195 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 36°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal (IMP).

Also Read: 'Sealed his spot for T20 World Cup:' Fans in awe after Rishabh Pant's outrageous unbeaten knock of 88 against Gujarat Titans

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Klaasen will bat in the middle order and is in tremendous form. He also has a fine record in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Kohli will open the innings and has been in fine form. His record in Hyderabad is also top-notch.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. Faf will enjoy batting in Hyderabad and can play a big knock. He has done well against SRH previously.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mayank Markande: Mayank Markande has been selected by less than 20% of users as of now. Markande has a fine record in Hyderabad and can trouble the RCB batters, who struggle against spin. He has bowled well in patches this season.

Telegram Group Join Now

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj’s selection % currently stands at 22.25. Siraj knows the conditions well in Hyderabad and can use his experience to snare a few wickets. He also has a decent record at this venue.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Mahipal Lomror: Mahipal Lomror might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yash Dayal, and T Natarajan.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Lockie Ferguson.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Reddy, Dinesh Karthik, Cameron Green, T Natarajan, and Yash Dayal.

If RCB bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rajat Patidar, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Lockie Ferguson.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a dangerous unit so far. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the most inconsistent side. Further, SRH will also have a home advantage and might continue their winning run.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.