SRH vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 50 of IPL 2024

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: It will be a fascinating contest. Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, but Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage. Both teams have quality players. However, SRH will be more desperate and should win the rubber.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

02 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Travis Head has 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 169.86 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Travis Head vs off-spinners in IPL 2024: 49 runs, 24 balls, 24.50 average, 204.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 13, 1, 89, 102 & 21.

Abhishek Sharma has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 118.05 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Abhishek Sharma has 171 runs at an average of 17.10 and a strike rate of 183.87 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 63 balls, 23 average, 182.53 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 15, 31, 46, 34 & 16.

Anmolpreet Singh has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 131.03 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Anmolpreet Singh scored 36 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Anmolpreet Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 15 runs, 15 balls, 7.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in five balls.

Anmolpreet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 113, 8, 43 & 16.

Aiden Markram has 89 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 134.84 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

Aiden Markram has 248 runs at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 127.17 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 46 balls, 8.80 average, 95.62 SR & 5 dismissals.

Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 65 runs, 49 balls, 32.50 average, 132.65 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 32, 7, 1, 32* & 0.

Nitish Reddy has 27 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 128.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 15, 13, 37, 64 & 14*. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/8, 2/17, 1/33, 0/35 & 0/19.

Heinrich Klaasen has 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 168.42 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Heinrich Klaasen has 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 191.80 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 41 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 20, 7, 15, 67 & 9.

Abdul Samad has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 118.86 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Abdul Samad has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 117.20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 10 average, 74.07 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.

Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 19, 10, 13, 37* & 25.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 116.92 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 27 in four IPL innings against them.

Shahbaz Ahmed has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 103.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 20 in four IPL innings here.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 70.33 average, 37.33 SR & 11.30 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 65 average, 26 SR & 15 economy rate.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 59*, 14* & 18. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/14, 0/22, 0/18 & 0/10.

Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 14.83 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.40 average, 25.20 SR & 10.33 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.20 average, 18 SR & 7.40 economy rate.

Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 0/49, 1/55, 0/35, 3/43 & 1/22.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 15 wickets at an average of 34.26 and a strike rate of 24.60 in 16 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 43 wickets at an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of 24 in 46 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 35.61 average, 22.46 SR & 9.51 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 37.25 average, 26.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/14, 1/33, 0/60 & 2/32.

Jaydev Unadkat has 4 wickets at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 26.25 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

Jaydev Unadkat has 17 wickets at an average of 13.70 and a strike rate of 10.58 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.42 average, 21.71 SR & 10.61 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 86 average, 47 SR & 10.97 economy rate.

Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 1/38, 3/30, 0/37, 1/49 & 1/29.

T Natarajan has 4 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 28.50 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

T Natarajan has 10 wickets at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 20.40 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad.

T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 27 average, 18.06 SR & 8.96 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 32.12 average, 20.87 SR & 9.23 economy rate.

T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/43, 2/39, 4/19, 1/47 & 1/49.

Rajasthan Royals:

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 146.72 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 54 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 228 runs, 131 balls, 32.57 average, 174.04 SR & 7 dismissals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 104*, 19, 39 & 24.

Jos Buttler has 381 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 152.40 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

Jos Buttler has 76 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 152 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 71 balls, 34.33 average, 145.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 104 runs, 91 balls, 17.33 average, 114.28 SR & 6 dismissals.

Jos Buttler vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 82 runs, 57 balls, 41 average, 143.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 34, 35, 107*, 8 & 100*.

Sanju Samson has 791 runs at an average of 49.43 and a strike rate of 138.28 in 21 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

Sanju Samson has 287 runs at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 147.17 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 130 runs, 81 balls, 26 average, 160.49 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 118 runs, 89 balls, 39.33 average, 132.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 71*, 38*, 12, 18 & 68*.

Riyan Parag has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 154.83 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Riyan Parag scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 33 balls, 13.33 average, 121.21 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 20 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 14, 34, 23, 76 & 4.

Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 52*, 2, 6, 2 & 20.

Shimron Hetmyer has 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 161.87 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

Shimron Hetmyer has 31 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 0, 27*, 13*, 11* & 14.

Rovman Powell scored 67 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Aiden Markram has dismissed him once in two balls.

Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 26, 11, 2, 12 & 30.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 11 wickets at an average of 44.45 and a strike rate of 37.54 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravichandran Ashwin has 5 wickets at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 35.27 average, 24.81 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 51.80 average, 41.40 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 1/39, 0/31, 0/49, 0/40 & 0/28.

Trent Boult has 13 wickets at an average of 23.30 and a strike rate of 17.76 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Trent Boult has 3 wickets at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 32 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 23.31 average, 16.25 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 27 average, 22.85 SR & 7.08 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/41, 2/32, 1/31, 1/22 & 0/8.

Avesh Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Avesh Khan has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 40.20 average, 24.20 SR & 9.96 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 30.71 average, 20.28 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/42, 1/49, 2/35, 2/34 & 1/48.

Sandeep Sharma has 9 wickets at an average of 36.44 and a strike rate of 24 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sandeep Sharma has 15 wickets at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 24.33 in 16 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 22.15 average, 15.30 SR & 8.68 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43 average, 33.40 SR & 7.72 economy rate.

Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 2/31, 5/18, 0/36, 1/22 & 2/30.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 28 wickets at an average of 18.92 and a strike rate of 15.67 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 18.85 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 18 average, 14.63 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.50 average, 16.58 SR & 10.31 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/41, 1/48, 1/54, 1/31 & 2/43.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 187, with pacers snaring 61.61% of wickets here. The tracks here have been a batting paradise and another similar surface might be rolled out again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

Also Read: 'I am a victim of conspiracy' - Former IPL player lashes out on social media after T20 World Cup 2024 omission

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is a popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen is in superb form and has a fine record in Hyderabad. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has regained his batting touch. He will enjoy batting in Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal has shown encouraging signs in the previous few games. He can score big.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Unadkat will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has a tremendous record in Hyderabad.

Telegram Group Join Now

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 13.52. Avesh will bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well against SRH previously.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Shimron Hetmyer, Abdul Samad, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, and T Natarajan.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

It will be a fascinating contest. Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, but Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage. Both teams have quality players. However, SRH will be more desperate and should win the rubber.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.