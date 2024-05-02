SRH vs RR: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 50 of IPL 2024

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: It will be a fascinating contest. Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, but Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage. Both teams have quality players. However, SRH will be more desperate and should win the rubber.

 By Darpan Jain May 2, 2024, 01:37 IST
SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match 50 IPL 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Date

02 May 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

  • Travis Head has 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 169.86 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

  • Travis Head vs off-spinners in IPL 2024: 49 runs, 24 balls, 24.50 average, 204.16 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Travis Head’s last five scores: 13, 1, 89, 102 & 21.

  • Abhishek Sharma has 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 118.05 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Abhishek Sharma has 171 runs at an average of 17.10 and a strike rate of 183.87 in 11 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

  • Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 115 runs, 63 balls, 23 average, 182.53 SR & 5 dismissals. Trent Boult has dismissed him once in 18 balls.

  • Abhishek Sharma vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 12 runs, 12 balls, 6 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Abhishek Sharma’s last five scores read: 15, 31, 46, 34 & 16.

  • Anmolpreet Singh has 38 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 131.03 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Anmolpreet Singh scored 36 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Anmolpreet Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 15 runs, 15 balls, 7.50 average, 100 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in five balls.

  • Anmolpreet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 113, 8, 43 & 16.

  • Aiden Markram has 89 runs at an average of 89 and a strike rate of 134.84 in three IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Aiden Markram has 248 runs at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of 127.17 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings here.

  • Aiden Markram vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 44 runs, 46 balls, 8.80 average, 95.62 SR & 5 dismissals.

  • Aiden Markram vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 104 runs, 65 balls, 34.66 average, 160 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him once in 17 balls.

  • Aiden Markram vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 65 runs, 49 balls, 32.50 average, 132.65 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 32, 7, 1, 32* & 0.

  • Nitish Reddy has 27 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 128.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Nitish Reddy’s last five scores: 15, 13, 37, 64 & 14*. Nitish Reddy’s last five figures: 0/8, 2/17, 1/33, 0/35 & 0/19.

  • Heinrich Klaasen has 32 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 168.42 in two IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Heinrich Klaasen has 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 191.80 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

  • Heinrich Klaasen vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 156 runs, 74 balls, 52 average, 210.81 SR & 3 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him thrice in 41 balls.

  • Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 20, 7, 15, 67 & 9.

  • Abdul Samad has 63 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 118.86 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Abdul Samad has 109 runs at an average of 36.33 and a strike rate of 117.20 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Abdul Samad vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 20 runs, 27 balls, 10 average, 74.07 SR & 2 dismissals. Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed him twice in 11 balls.

  • Abdul Samad’s last five scores: 19, 10, 13, 37* & 25.

  • Shahbaz Ahmed has 76 runs at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 116.92 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has 2 wickets at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 27 in four IPL innings against them.

  • Shahbaz Ahmed has 58 runs at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 103.57 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 20 in four IPL innings here.

  • Shahbaz Ahmed vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 27 runs, 25 balls, 13.50 average, 108 SR & 2 dismissals. Ravichandran Ashwin has dismissed him once in nine balls.

  • Shahbaz Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 70.33 average, 37.33 SR & 11.30 economy rate. Shahbaz Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 65 average, 26 SR & 15 economy rate.

  • Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five scores: 7, 40*, 59*, 14* & 18. Shahbaz Ahmed’s last five figures: 0/33, 0/14, 0/22, 0/18 & 0/10.

  • Pat Cummins has 6 wickets at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 14.83 in four IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Pat Cummins has 4 wickets at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 24 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Pat Cummins vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43.40 average, 25.20 SR & 10.33 economy rate. Pat Cummins vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 22.20 average, 18 SR & 7.40 economy rate.

  • Pat Cummins’ last five figures: 0/49, 1/55, 0/35, 3/43 & 1/22.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 15 wickets at an average of 34.26 and a strike rate of 24.60 in 16 IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 43 wickets at an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of 24 in 46 IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 35.61 average, 22.46 SR & 9.51 economy rate. Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 37.25 average, 26.50 SR & 8.43 economy rate.

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/14, 1/33, 0/60 & 2/32.

  • Jaydev Unadkat has 4 wickets at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 26.25 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • Jaydev Unadkat has 17 wickets at an average of 13.70 and a strike rate of 10.58 in eight IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

  • Jaydev Unadkat vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.42 average, 21.71 SR & 10.61 economy rate. Jaydev Unadkat vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 1 wicket, 86 average, 47 SR & 10.97 economy rate.

  • Jaydev Unadkat’s last five figures: 1/38, 3/30, 0/37, 1/49 & 1/29.

  • T Natarajan has 4 wickets at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 28.50 in five IPL innings against Rajasthan Royals.

  • T Natarajan has 10 wickets at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 20.40 in nine IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • T Natarajan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 27 average, 18.06 SR & 8.96 economy rate. T Natarajan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 32.12 average, 20.87 SR & 9.23 economy rate.

  • T Natarajan’s last five figures: 1/43, 2/39, 4/19, 1/47 & 1/49.

Rajasthan Royals:

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal has 157 runs at an average of 31.40 and a strike rate of 146.72 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 54 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 228 runs, 131 balls, 32.57 average, 174.04 SR & 7 dismissals.

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last five scores: 24, 104*, 19, 39 & 24.

  • Jos Buttler has 381 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 152.40 in 12 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two fifties and a century against them.

  • Jos Buttler has 76 runs at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 152 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a fifty here.

  • Jos Buttler vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 103 runs, 71 balls, 34.33 average, 145.07 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 104 runs, 91 balls, 17.33 average, 114.28 SR & 6 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler vs Pat Cummins in T20s: 82 runs, 57 balls, 41 average, 143.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 34, 35, 107*, 8 & 100*.

  • Sanju Samson has 791 runs at an average of 49.43 and a strike rate of 138.28 in 21 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has four fifties and a century against them.

  • Sanju Samson has 287 runs at an average of 71.75 and a strike rate of 147.17 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has one fifty and a century here.

  • Sanju Samson vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 130 runs, 81 balls, 26 average, 160.49 SR & 5 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him once in 37 balls.

  • Sanju Samson vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 118 runs, 89 balls, 39.33 average, 132.58 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Sanju Samson’s last five scores: 71*, 38*, 12, 18 & 68*.

  • Riyan Parag has 96 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 154.83 in six IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Riyan Parag scored 7 runs in his only IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Riyan Parag vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 40 runs, 33 balls, 13.33 average, 121.21 SR & 3 dismissals. T Natarajan has dismissed him twice in 15 balls.

  • Riyan Parag vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 60 runs, 50 balls, 20 average, 120 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Riyan Parag’s last five scores: 14, 34, 23, 76 & 4.

  • Dhruv Jurel vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 6 runs, 12 balls, 3 average, 50 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Dhruv Jurel’s last five scores: 52*, 2, 6, 2 & 20.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 161.87 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a fifty against them.

  • Shimron Hetmyer has 31 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 124 in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 39 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 139.28 SR & 3 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 28 runs, 27 balls, 14 average, 103.70 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Shimron Hetmyer’s last five scores: 0, 27*, 13*, 11* & 14.

  • Rovman Powell scored 67 runs in his only IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Rovman Powell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 3 runs, 7 balls, 1.50 average, 42.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

  • Rovman Powell vs off-spinners in IPL since 2023: 17 runs, 9 balls, 8.50 average, 188.88 SR & 2 dismissals. Aiden Markram has dismissed him once in two balls.

  • Rovman Powell’s last five scores: 26, 11, 2, 12 & 30.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 11 wickets at an average of 44.45 and a strike rate of 37.54 in 18 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin has 5 wickets at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 24 in five IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 35.27 average, 24.81 SR & 8.52 economy rate. Ravichandran Ashwin vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 51.80 average, 41.40 SR & 7.50 economy rate.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin’s previous five figures: 1/39, 0/31, 0/49, 0/40 & 0/28.

  • Trent Boult has 13 wickets at an average of 23.30 and a strike rate of 17.76 in ten IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Trent Boult has 3 wickets at an average of 46.66 and a strike rate of 32 in four IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 16 wickets, 23.31 average, 16.25 SR & 8.60 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 27 average, 22.85 SR & 7.08 economy rate.

  • Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 1/41, 2/32, 1/31, 1/22 & 0/8.

  • Avesh Khan has 8 wickets at an average of 20.25 and a strike rate of 12.75 in five IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

  • Avesh Khan has a solitary wicket in two IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 10 wickets, 40.20 average, 24.20 SR & 9.96 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 30.71 average, 20.28 SR & 9.08 economy rate.

  • Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/42, 1/49, 2/35, 2/34 & 1/48.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 9 wickets at an average of 36.44 and a strike rate of 24 in nine IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

  • Sandeep Sharma has 15 wickets at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 24.33 in 16 IPL innings in Hyderabad.

  • Sandeep Sharma vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 22.15 average, 15.30 SR & 8.68 economy rate. Sandeep Sharma vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 5 wickets, 43 average, 33.40 SR & 7.72 economy rate.

  • Sandeep Sharma’s last five figures: 2/31, 5/18, 0/36, 1/22 & 2/30.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 28 wickets at an average of 18.92 and a strike rate of 15.67 in 19 IPL innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has 7 wickets at an average of 24.85 and a strike rate of 18.85 in six IPL innings in Hyderabad. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 22 wickets, 18 average, 14.63 SR & 7.37 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.50 average, 16.58 SR & 10.31 economy rate.

  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/41, 1/48, 1/54, 1/31 & 2/43.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Hyderabad has been 187, with pacers snaring 61.61% of wickets here. The tracks here have been a batting paradise and another similar surface might be rolled out again. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 200 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 38°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande (IMP).

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal (IMP).

Also Read: 'I am a victim of conspiracy' - Former IPL player lashes out on social media after T20 World Cup 2024 omission

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is a popular captaincy option for this game. Klaasen is in superb form and has a fine record in Hyderabad. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is another popular captaincy option for this game. Buttler will open the innings and has regained his batting touch. He will enjoy batting in Hyderabad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the innings. Jaiswal has shown encouraging signs in the previous few games. He can score big.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Jaydev Unadkat: Jaydev Unadkat has been selected by less than 16% of users as of now. Unadkat will bowl in different phases, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has a tremendous record in Hyderabad.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan’s selection % currently stands at 13.52. Avesh will bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has done well against SRH previously.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Dhruv Jurel: Dhruv Jurel might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Travis Head, Shimron Hetmyer, Abdul Samad, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, and T Natarajan.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SRH bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aiden Markram, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat.

If RR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Sandeep Sharma.

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction

It will be a fascinating contest. Rajasthan Royals have been consistent, but Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a home advantage. Both teams have quality players. However, SRH will be more desperate and should win the rubber.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube.

From around the web