SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today Match 17: Playing XI, TNPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury & Team News

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Chepauk Super Gilles have a strong squad with a formidable batting lineup. They have most bases covered. Expect them to win the contest.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024

Match

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies

Date

18 July 2024

Time

7:15 PM IST

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Rajendran Vivek has 189 runs at an average of 31.50 and a strike rate of 160.16 in ten TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies. He also has a fifty against them.

Rajendran Vivek has 126 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 182.60 in four TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Muhammed Adnan Khan has 87 runs at a strike rate of 189.13 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Sunny Sandhu has 33 runs in two TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies. He also has 3 wickets at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 16 in two TNPL innings against them.

Sunny Sandhu has 3 wickets at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 22 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

M Poiyamozhi has 8 wickets at an average of 12.75 and a strike rate of 9 in three TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

M Poiyamozhi has 9 wickets at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 13.33 in five TNPL innings against Chepauk Super Gillies.

Chepauk Super Gillies:

N Jagadeesan has 234 runs at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 127.86 in seven TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has two fifties against them.

N Jagadeesan has 188 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 133.33 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Baba Aparajith has 305 runs at an average of 101.66 and a strike rate of 161.37 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has two fifties here.

Baba Aparajith has 196 runs at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 120.24 in six TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has a fifty against them.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has 118 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of 113.46 in five TNPL innings against Salem Spartans. He also has a fifty against them.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul has 113 runs at a strike rate of 141.25 in two TNPL innings in Coimbatore. He also has a fifty here.

Rahil Shah has 5 wickets at an average of 16.20 and a strike rate of 13.20 in five TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

Rahil Shah has 8 wickets at an average of 18.75 and a strike rate of 17.12 in six TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

Balu Surya took 3 wickets in his only TNPL innings against Salem Spartans.

Balu Surya has 7 wickets at an average of 20.57 and a strike rate of 17.14 in six TNPL innings in Coimbatore.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The track in Coimbatore looked decent for batting largely. Expect another similar track, with pacers getting some help off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 26°C, with cloudy, is forecast.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Salem Spartans: S Abishiek, R Kavin (wk), Rajendran Vivek, Vishal Vaidhya, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Shijit Chandran (c), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, M Poiyamozhi, Yazh Arun Mozhi, R Aushik, Selva Kumaran.

Chepauk Super Gillies: D Santosh Kumar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Baba Aparajith (c), Pradosh Paul, Daryl Ferrario, Andre Siddarth, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Tanwar, G Periyaswamy, Rahil Shah, Aswin Crist, Balu Surya.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunny Sandhu: Sunny Sandhu is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sunny will contribute with both bat and ball. He will fetch ample points.

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan will open the innings. Jagadeesan is a consistent batter and has a fine record against SS. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Baba Aparajith: Baba Aparajith is another popular captaincy option for this game. Aparajith is among the most consistent batters in the league and has a fine record in Coimbatore. He can score big.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

S Abishiek: S Abishiek has been selected by less than 8% of users as of now. Abishiek will open the innings. He can score substantial runs.

Balu Surya: Balu Surya’s selection % currently stands at 3.44. Surya has a fine record in Coimbatore. He can snare a few wickets.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jitendra Kumar: Jitendra Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

Best leagues to join on Dream11

Risky small leagues

Rs 777 league - 7500 prize pool

Rs 275 – 2500 prize pool

Rs 1999 – 19k prize pool

Rs 590 – 5000 prize pool

Rs 119 – 1000 prize pool

Rs 1390 league – 30k prize pool

Rs 120 – 2000 prize pool

Safe small leagues

Rs 75 league (top few get 300)

Rs 2875 – 3 lakhs prize pool

Rs 3999 – 1 lakhs prize pool

Rs 2999 – 50k prize pool

Rs 5750 – 69k prize pool

Rs 109 – 1100 prize pool

Rs 999 – 9500 prize pool

Rs 77 – 1000 prize pool

Mega Leagues

Rs 750 – 1.20 lakhs prize pool

Rs 179 – Rs 17000 prize pool

Rs 1500 – 99k prize pool

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among R Kavin, Pardosh Ranjan Paul, Abhishek Tanwar, and Harish Kumar.

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Santosh Kumar, Muhammed Adnan Khan, G Periyaswamy, and Yazh Arun Mozhi.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SS bat first:

Complete the team with three among S Abishiek, Pardosh Ranjan Paul, Harish Kumar, and Balu Surya.

If CSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammed Adnan Khan, Santosh Kumar, Rahil Shah, and R Aushik.

SS vs CSG Dream11 Prediction

