STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 23 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars are a formidable side and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Date

2 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Glenn Maxwell has 519 runs at an average of 37.07 and a strike rate of 144.97 in 19 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has four fifties against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 418 runs at an average of 52.25 and a strike rate of 121.15 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 15.27 and a strike rate of 12.54 in nine BBL innings against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 188 runs at an average of 18.80 and a strike rate of 113.25 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Mark Steketee has 12 wickets at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 15.66 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Shaun Marsh has 437 runs at an average of 39.72 and a strike rate of 128.90 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has four fifties against them.

Jonathan Wells has 557 runs at an average of 55.70 and a strike rate of 136.85 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has five fifties against them.

MacKenzie Harvey has 174 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 140.32 in seven BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Tom Rogers has 10 wickets at an average of 12.10 and a strike rate of 9 in four BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Peter Siddle has 11 wickets at an average of 19.45 and a strike rate of 14.18 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Melbourne has been 162, with the pacers snaring 63.16% of wickets here. The spinners will also get some assistance in the middle overs. Expect another nice cricketing pitch, with a balance between bat and ball. The teams winning the toss might opt to bowl first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 21°C, with moderate chances of rain, is forecast.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Daniel Lawrence, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Mark Steketee.

Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Adam Zampa, Ruwantha Kellepotha, Peter Siddle.

STA vs REN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STA vs REN live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STA vs REN Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Another fine outing is well on the cards.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has a fabulous record against the Renegades and has done well recently. Stoinis also has vast experience playing at the MCG.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball. He has been really good this season and will look to extend his fine run. Another fine outing can not be ruled out.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mark Steketee: Mark Steketee has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. Steketee has done well against Melbourne Renegades in the past and will get some assistance from the Melbourne track. Expect him to snare a few wickets.

Jonathan Wells: Jonathan Wells has done well against Melbourne Stars and has a fine record at the MCG. Wells is a consistent batter in the tournament. He can fetch match-winning points.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ruwantha Kellepotha: Ruwantha Kellepotha might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Sam Harper, Dan Lawrence, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Adam Zampa.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three of Quinton de Kock, Joe Clarke, Imad Wasim and Tom Rogers.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Thomas Rogers, Jonathan Wells, Joel Paris and Adam Zampa.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three of Joe Clarke, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim and Tom Rogers.

STA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

