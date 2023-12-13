STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 7 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Perth Scorchers are a formidable unit and might win the contest.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers

Date

13 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Sam Harper has 205 runs at an average of 25.62 and a strike rate of 134.86 in nine BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Nick Larkin has 139 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 140.40 in six BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Beau Webster has 242 runs at an average of 48.40 and a strike rate of 140.69 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has three fifties against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 258 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 111.68 in 13 BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has 8 wickets against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 108.49 in seven BBL innings against Perth Scorchers. He also has a fifty against them.

Haris Rauf has 5 wickets at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 13 in three BBL innings against Perth Scorchers.

Josh Inglis has 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and a strike rate of 158.59 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has one fifty against them.

Ashton Turner has 324 runs at an average of 32.40 and a strike rate of 162.81 in 13 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has two wickets against them.

Laurie Evans has 71 runs at a strike rate of 144.89 in two BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a fifty against them.

Nick Hobson has 93 runs at a strike rate of 145.31 in three BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Jhye Richardson has 12 wickets at 16.58 balls apiece in ten BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Andrew Tye has 27 wickets at an average of 14.59 and a strike rate of 11.66 in 14 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has two four-wicket and a five-wicket haul against them.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Melbourne has been 165, with the pacers taking 62.85% of wickets here. The pacers will again have more help, but the spinners will also come into play, especially in the middle overs. The teams batting first will look to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, but there is some rain forecast in the early hours of the game. However, the weather should hold up for the game to get a result.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Nick Larkin, Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Liam Dawson, Joel Paris, Mark Steketee, Haris Rauf.

Perth Scorchers: Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff.

Also Read: Google confirms Star Indian batter as most searched cricketer in its 25-year history

STA vs SCO Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The STA vs SCO live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

STA vs SCO Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is among the most popular captaincy choices for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball and knows the conditions quite well in Melbourne. Expect Marcus Stoinis to have a fine outing.

Aaron Hardie: Aaron Hardie is another popular captaincy pick for this game. Hardie will bat in the top order and bowl in the powerplay. His recent form has been good.

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner will contribute with both bat and ball. His batting record against Melbourne Stars is decent, and Turner can also chip in with a few overs. He can be a good captaincy option.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Beau Webster: Beau Webster has a selection % of less than 7 as of now, making him a good differential pick. Webster has a fine record against Perth Scorchers with the bat. He can also bowl a few overs.

Laurie Evans: It might be a risky option, but Laurie Evans can be tried in a few teams. He might bat slightly low and not score big, but if his batting comes early, Evans can cause serious damage. Try him in a few teams.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Hamish McKenzie: Hamish McKenzie might not be as effective and can be avoided.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Harper, Hilton Cartwright and Jason Behrendorff.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with Laurie Evans, Nick Larkin and Mark Steketee.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Harper, Cooper Connolly and Jason Behrendorff.

If SCO bat first:

Complete the team with Stephen Eskinazi, Liam Dawson and Jhye Richardson.

STA vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Perth Scorchers are a formidable unit and might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.