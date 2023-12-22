STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 12 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News​​​​

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Melbourne Stars are a good unit and should win the game.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder

Date

23 December 2023

Time

10:00 AM IST

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Glenn Maxwell has 287 runs at an average of 26.09 and a strike rate of 124.78 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 6 wickets against them.

Marcus Stoinis has 411 runs at an average of 31.61 and a strike rate of 130.06 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has 5 wickets against them.

Hilton Cartwright has 219 runs at an average of 31.28 and a strike rate of 131.13 in nine BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has one fifty against them.

Nick Larkin has 326 runs at an average of 65.20 and a strike rate of 128.85 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Haris Rauf has 9 wickets at an average of 7.11 and a strike rate of 8 in three BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Cameron Bancroft has 179 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 107.83 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has one fifty against them.

Alex Ross has 414 runs at an average of 51.75 and a strike rate of 141.29 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has four fifties against them.

Daniel Sams has 155 runs at an average of 14.09 and a strike rate of 130.25 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 16.42 in 11 BBL innings against them.

Chris Green has 16 wickets at an average of 17.18 and a strike rate of 13.87 in 12 BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

Tanveer Sangha has 8 wickets at an average of 11.50 and a strike rate of 12 in four BBL innings against Melbourne Stars.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The only T20 game played in Albury was between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes last year. Batting first, the Thunder amassed 228, with Alex Hales (77) and Oliver Davies (65) notching up the fifties. Another fine batting track with plenty of help for the batters can be expected. A total of around 170 can be a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 20°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf.

Sydney Thunder: Cameron Bancroft, Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Liam Hatcher, Zaman Khan, Tanveer Sangha.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is the most popular captaincy choice for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been good. Maxwell’s record against the Thunder is also decent.

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will also contribute with both bat and ball and has done well against Sydney Thunder previously. Another fine outing might well be on the cards.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams has been a consistent performer in the league. His all-round contributions make him a valuable captaincy option in fantasy teams. Expect him to make a significant impact in this game.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Nick Larkin: Nick Larkin has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. Larkin has done well against Sydney Thunder earlier and can again cause serious damage. He can fetch match-winning points in this game.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross also has a low selection % as of now. Ross is a consistent batter and possesses a fabulous record against Melbourne Stars. He might be effective in the game again.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jonathan Merlo: Jonathan Merlo might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with three of Sam Harper, Thomas Rogers, Chris Green and Liam Dawson.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with Alex Hales, Hilton Cartwright and Zaman Khan.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If STA bat first:

Complete the team with Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Chris Green and Liam Dawson.

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Joel Paris and Zaman Khan.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction

Melbourne Stars are a good unit and should win the game.

