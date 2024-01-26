SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 10 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Comilla Victorians have more matchwinners in the team. Expect them to win the contest.

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Sylhet Strikers vs Comilla Victorians

Date

26 January 2024

Time

6:30 PM IST

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Zakir Hasan is the top-run scorer for Sylhet Strikers with 71 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 71.00 and SR of 151.06

Najmul Hossain Shanto also scored 50 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.00 and SR of 92.59

Dushan Hemantha has been the top bowler for Sylhet Strikers and has taken 3 wickets in 1 BPL 2024 match at an economy rate of 5.00

Nazmul Islam has taken two 2 wickets at an economy rate of 6.86

Imrul Kayes is the top-run scorer for Comilla Victorians with 118 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 59.00 and SR of 121.65

Towhid Hridoy also scored 47 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 23.50 and SR of 111.90

Mustafizur Rahman has been the top bowler for Comilla Victorians and has taken 5 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 8.40

Tanvir Islam has taken 3 wickets at an economy rate of 7.57

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is more suited for the batters. With SYL vs COV being the second game of the day, less deviation and better bounce can be expected.

Weather Report

With a maximum temperature of 22.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Mithun (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Dushan Hemantha, Ben Cutting, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Benny Howell, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nazmul Islam, Richard Ngarava

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das (c & wk), Imrul Kayes, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Tanvir Islam, Roston Chase, Mustafizur Rahman, Matthew Forde, Khushdil Shah, Aliss Islam

SYL vs COV Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The SYL vs COV live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Zakir Hasan: Zakir Hasan emerged as a standout performer. He is a top-order batter and his solid technique and composure under pressure make him a reliable captaincy choice.

Najmul Hossain Shanto: Najmul Hossain Shanto will play a crucial role and his ability to anchor the innings and guide the team adds strategic value.

Imrul Kayes: Imrul Kayes is currently second in the list of leading run-scorers and is once again expected to contribute with some crucial runs on the scoreboard.

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Yasir Ali Chowdhury: Yasir Ali Chowdhury will bat in the top order and can contribute with some essential runs. He currently has a selection % of less than 6 as of now.

Aliss Islam: Aliss Islam can be a decent pick for this game. He has a selection % of less than 3 as of now and can chip in with useful wickets in the middle overs.

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Jaker Ali: Jaker Ali may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Zakir Hasan, Benny Howell, Khushdil Shah and Mathew Forde

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Dushan Hemantha and Tanzim Sakib

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If SYL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Mithun, Ben Cutting, Roston Chase and Aliss Islam

If COV bat first:

Complete the team with three among Liton Das, Tanvir Islam, Zakir Hasan and Nazmul Islam

SYL vs COV Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians have more matchwinners in the team. Expect them to win the contest.

