THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Match 6 Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder are a good unit and should win the contest.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Date

12 December 2023

Time

1:45 PM IST

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 241 runs at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 139.30 in 12 BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has one fifty against them.

Cameron Bancroft has 342 runs at an average of 48.85 and a strike rate of 128.57 in ten BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has three fifties against them.

Alex Ross has 207 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 138 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Matthew Gilkes has 148 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 128.69 in six BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a fifty against them.

Daniel Sams has 168 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 210 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has 17 wickets at 12.11 balls apiece in ten BBL innings against them.

Nathan McAndrew has 9 wickets at 17.33 balls apiece in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Tanveer Sangha has 7 wickets at an average of 21.28 and a strike rate of 15.14 in five BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Gurinder Sandhu has 9 wickets at an average of 18.44 and a strike rate of 14.66 in eight BBL innings against Brisbane Heat.

Colin Munro has 299 runs at an average of 49.83 and a strike rate of 128.32 in seven BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Matt Renshaw has 142 runs at an average of 15.77 and a strike rate of 132.71 in ten BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

Michael Neser has 13 wickets at 21.15 balls apiece in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Canberra has been 147 since 2021, with the teams batting first, winning only three of the 13 games here. The pacers have scalped 74.69% of the wickets in this timeframe. The teams batting first might elect to bowl, with a first innings score of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Alex Ross, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Singh, Chris Green (c), Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha, Zaman Khan.

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c), Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Billings (wk), Matt Renshaw, Paul Walter, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson.

Also Read: England drops star pacer, names three uncapped players for India Test series

THU vs HEA Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The THU vs HEA live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

THU vs HEA Live Score, Toss Update, and Ball-by-ball Commentary

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Alex Hales: Alex Hales is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Hales has been a consistent performer in the league and will open the innings. He can score big.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and ball. Sams has a fine bowling record against Brisbane Heat and can also contribute heavily with the bat. Expect a good outing for the all-rounder.

Colin Munro: Colin Munro is another popular captaincy option for this game. Munro has a decent record and is coming with a big score in the previous game. He will look to make an impact again.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Tanveer Sangha: Tanveer Sangha has a low selection % of less than 32, making him a good differential pick. Sangha did well in the recent India series and can scalp a few crucial wickets with his improved variations. He can be tried in a few teams.

Nathan McSweeney: Nathan McSweeney is selected by less than 6% of people as of now. McSweeney might have a bit of issues with his strike rate, but he is consistent. He can also contribute with the ball.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Chris Green: Chris Green might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Matt Renshaw and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Colin Munro, Alex Hales and Michael Neser.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with Oliver Davies, Matt Renshaw and Spencer Johnson.

If HEA bat first:

Complete the team with Alex Ross, Nathan McSweeney and Tanveer Sangha.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder are a good unit and should win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.