England drops star pacer, names three uncapped players for India Test series

England's squad for the upcoming five-test series against India in January includes three players who have not yet earned their international caps. The 16-player squad, revealed on Monday (December 11), features Surrey fast bowler Gus Atkinson and spinners Tom Hartley of Lancashire and Shoaib Bashir from Somerset.

Gus Atkinson played a pivotal role in Surrey's County Championship title retention this year, securing 20 wickets in five matches with an average of 20.20. He also contributed to England's ODI World Cup squad in India recently. Spinners Hartley and Bashir honed their skills during training with the England Lions squad in the United Arab Emirates last November.

The 19-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed makes a return to the squad following his impressive five-wicket performance against Pakistan in December 2022, becoming the youngest-ever test debutant for England.

Ben Stokes will lead the squad, having decided to forgo the Indian Premier League next year to manage his fitness and workload.

England have made some notable omissions

Notable exclusions from the squad include Chris Woakes, who hinted at his potential omission earlier this year along with Dan Lawrence, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks. Lawrence, who served as the backup batter during the Ashes, finds himself out of place while Dawson and Jacks have commitments to play in South Africa's SA20, conflicting with the tour.

The England squad is scheduled to embark on a preparatory camp in the UAE in mid-January before heading to India for the first Test in Hyderabad on January 25.

England squad for India Test series: Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

