THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction, Eliminator, BBL 2022-23 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News, Big Bash League

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match Preview

Sydney Thunder finished in the 4th position with 7 wins in 14 games. They have been inconsistent as a team and they need to rectify that in the knockouts. Their batters, especially the top order is not in the best of forms. The likes of David Warner, Jason Sangha, Oliver Davies and Alex Ross must step up with the bat in this game. The bowlers are in good form and they’ll be eyeing a place in the Knockout by winning this game.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, picked up the pace at the right moment. They have won 4 out of their last 5 games and will be confident coming into this game. Brisbane’s top order is also struggling as Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are going through a lean patch. The all-rounders and the bowlers are in top form while Jimmy Pierson and Sam Hain have been consistent in the middle.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

League Big Bash League 2022-23 Match Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Date 27th January 2023

Time 1:35 PM IST

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Showground Stadium is expected to be a good one for batting. The pacers will get some help under the lights with the new ball while the spinners will also get something off the deck. The ball will come onto the bat nicely. The average first innings score here is 148 runs and the chasing sides have won 50% of the games played here.

Weather Report

There are slight chances of rain but we should get a full game.

Team News

Brendon Doggett is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an elbow injury.

No updates from the Brisbane Heat.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: David Warner, Matt Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha (c), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Brisbane Heat: Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw Jimmy Pierson (wk), Sam Hain, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction

Brisbane Heat is in good form while Sydney Thunder defeated them in both league games. It’s going to be an even contest but Sydney Thunder is expected to emerge victorious.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams will contribute with both bat and the ball. He is one of the best all-rounders in the Big Bash League. Sams is in good form and will be a must-pick in this game. He scored 28 runs and picked up one wicket in the last game.

Michael Neser: Michael Neser has been in sublime form in the last few games. He is the lead pacer for Brisbane and will bowl in the power play and then in the death overs. He picked up 4 wickets in the last game. Neser will be an ideal captaincy option.

Matt Gilkes: Matt Gilkes is in decent form and has played a few match-winning knocks this season. He will open the innings and can score big once he gets going. Gilkes will fetch points from wicket-keeping as well. He scored 56 and 37 in the two league matches against Brisbane.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sam Hain: Sam Hain has been in top form in the last two games. He scored 73 runs against the Stars and will be a key batter for Brisbane in the middle order. Hain will be an excellent differential pick.

Jason Sangha: Jason Sangha will bat at number 3 for Thunder. He is one of the best batters in the team and can score big on his day. Sangha was in decent form before getting injured.

Alex Ross: Alex Ross will be another good differential pick. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be a key batter for Sydney in the middle overs. Ross has been in decent form as well.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Josh Brown: Josh Brown played a couple of good knocks but apart from that, he has been in poor form in BBL 12. He will face a good new ball attack in this game and will be our player to avoid.

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Team

THU vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Small League Team