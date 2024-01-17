THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BBL 2023/24 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 40 Dream11 Team, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Sydney Thunder will play at home and might win the contest.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Big Bash League 2023/24

Match

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

Date

17 January 2024

Time

1:45 PM IST

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Alex Hales has 341 runs at an average of 37.88 and a strike rate of 173.09 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Cameron Bancroft has 267 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 142.02 in eight BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has two fifties against them.

Alex Ross has 250 runs at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 132.97 in 11 BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a fifty against them.

Daniel Sams has 138 runs at an average of 19.71 and a strike rate of 162.35 in nine BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has 14 wickets at an average of 20.07 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 11 BBL innings against them.

Liam Hatcher has 5 wickets at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 14 in three BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades.

Tanveer Sangha has 9 wickets at an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 8.22 in four BBL innings against Melbourne Renegades. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Shaun Marsh has 410 runs at an average of 45.55 and a strike rate of 143.85 in 11 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Nic Maddinson has 408 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 118.60 in 18 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has three fifties against them.

Kane Richardson has 17 wickets at an average of 18.76 and a strike rate of 17 in 14 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder. He also has a four-wicket haul against them.

Adam Zampa has 22 wickets at an average of 19.18 and a strike rate of 15.27 in 15 BBL innings against Sydney Thunder.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Sydney Showground has been 153, with the pacers snaring 75.86% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The spinners will also have a say in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 160 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of 23°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green (c), Daniel Sams, Nathan McAndrew, Liam Hatcher, Tanveer Sangha.

Melbourne Renegades: Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jordan Cox (wk), Will Sutherland, Jonathan Wells, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Fergus O’Neill, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

THU vs REN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The THU vs REN live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BBL 2023-24 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Disney+ Hotstar Australia 7Plus, Kayo Sports, Foxtel United Kingdom Sky Go and Sky Sports Now New Zealand Sky Sports Now South Africa SuperSport App

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

David Warner: David Warner is a dangerous batter who can cause serious damage. Warner will open the innings and can utilise the field restrictions to fetch ample points. He can also play big innings.

Daniel Sams: Daniel Sams is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. Sams will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Will Sutherland: Will Sutherland is another popular captaincy option for this game. Sutherland will contribute with both bat and ball, and he has done quite well this season. Expect him to fetch ample points.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Liam Hatcher: Liam Hatcher has a selection % of less than 7 as of now. Hatcher will bowl in different phases and can snare a few wickets. Bowling in the death overs will increase his probability of taking wickets.

Adam Zampa: Adam Zampa might be impactful at Showground since the spinners get some assistance here. Zampa is a skilled spinner who can deceive the batters with his different variations. Expect him to make an impact in this game.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Matthew Gilkes: Matthew Gilkes might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Cox, Alex Hales, Oliver Davies, Jonathan Wells and Adam Zampa.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Alex Ross, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha and Nathan McAndrew.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If THU bat first:

Complete the team with three among Alex Hales, Oliver Davies, Jonathan Wells and Adam Zampa.

If REN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jake Fraser-McGurk, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher and Tom Rogers.

THU vs REN Dream11 Prediction

Sydney Thunder will play at home and might win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.