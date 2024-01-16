The introduction of new players in the setup has blocked the way for the old guards who were the mainstays in the team once.

The Indian Test team is currently going through a transition phase. Several new faces are brought into the squad, with every one of them being special in their department. While the performances haven’t been as consistent, the superior talent has been visible almost every time.

The conditions have been extreme at times, making their life arduous further. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have shown immense talent in the batting turn, while Mukesh Kumar has been among the brightest young bowlers for India lately. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Avesh Khan have also been making waves in the domestic circuit.

The introduction of new players in the setup has blocked the way for the old guards who were the mainstays in the team once. Such decisions are hard to make, but the management had to take bold steps to take the side forward. Inconsistency and waning expertise are always among the biggest reasons to drop a senior player.

However, the doors are never closed for those players. If the performances in the domestic arena are worth enough, the selectors will have no option but to re-include them in the squad. Hence, the fans and selectors have a keen eye on the ongoing Ranji Trophy proceedings.

Discarded India star still optimistic about playing 100 Test matches for India

Among the players India have moved on from in the Test matches is Ajinkya Rahane, who was inconsistent for India the last few years before getting dropped. Now Rahane has gone back to play for his domestic side, Mumbai, to grind and re-earn a spot. He is still optimistic about getting a national call-up and completing 100 Test matches for India.

“My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches," Rahane shared with reporters after the conclusion of Mumbai's second-round Ranji game at BKC stadium in Mumbai on Monday. "I'm focused on performing well for Mumbai and taking each game one step at a time.”

Rahane also talked about being consistent and reading the situations quickly to adjust. He said that his team is taking one game at a time in the Ranji Trophy.

“It's been a very good start for us this season. The challenge is to be consistent because when you want to win the Ranji Trophy, it is all about being consistent throughout the period of time. We are looking to take one game at a time. It's a home-away format, so the conditions keep changing, so we have to be in the moment, try and see how the wickets are.”