United States vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide For Match 1

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: USA have more in-form and well-rounded players. While Canada have some quality in the squad, USA look like a better unit overall. Expect them to win the contest.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

T20 World Cup 2024

Match

United States vs Canada

Date

2 June 2024

Time

6:00 AM IST

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Steven Taylor has 169 runs at an average of 28.16 and a strike rate of 146.95 in six T20I innings against Canada. He also has a fifty against them.

Steven Taylor vs left-arm spin in T20Is since 2022: 76 runs, 47 balls, 25.33 average, 161.70 SR & 3 dismissals.

Steven Taylor’s last five scores: 31, 28, 39, 54 & 22.

Monank Patel has 165 runs at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of 165 in six T20I innings against Canada. He also has two fifties against them.

Monank Patel vs spin in T20Is since 2022: 73 runs, 71 balls, 18.25 average, 102.81 SR & 4 dismissals.

Monank Patel vs Saad Bin Zafar in T20Is: 14 runs, 10 balls, 4.66 average, 140 SR & 3 dismissals.

Monank Patel’s last five scores: 42, 12, 2, 68 & 50.

Andries Gous has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 154.16 in three T20I innings against Canada. He also has two fifties against them.

Andries Gous vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 55 runs, 36 balls, 18.33 average, 152.77 SR & 3 dismissals.

Andries Gous vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 21 runs, 16 balls, 10.50 average, 131.25 SR & 2 dismissals. Rishiv Joshi has dismissed him twice in seven balls.

Andries Gous vs leg-spinners in T20Is in 2024: 14 runs, 8 balls, 7 average, 175 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andries Gous’ previous five scores: 27, 0, 23, 4 & 57.

Aaron Jones has 80 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 101.26 in seven T20I innings against Canada.

Aaron Jones vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 14 runs, 20 balls, 7 average, 70 SR & 2 dismissals.

Aaron Jones’ last five scores: 2, 35, 4, 2 & 15.

Nitish Kumar scored 64 runs in his only T20I innings against Canada.

Nitish Kumar vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 25 runs, 17 balls, 12.50 average, 147.05 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nitish Kumar’s last five scores: 3, 7*, 10, 64 & 0.

Corey Anderson has 83 runs at an average of 41.50 and a strike rate of 107.79 in two T20I innings against Canada. He also has a fifty against them.

Corey Anderson vs left-arm pace in T20Is in 2024: 30 runs, 28 balls, 15 average, 107.14 SR & 2 dismissals.

Corey Anderson’s last five scores: 18, 11, 34*, 55 & 28.

Harmeet Singh has 48 runs at a strike rate of 192 in two T20I innings against Canada. He also has 6 wickets at an average of 12.66 and a strike rate of 13.66 in four T20I innings against them.

Harmeet Singh’s last five scores: 0, 33*, 14*, 34* & 22. Harmeet Singh’s previous five figures: 0/22, 0/27, 0/23, 4/18 & 2/14.

Ali Khan took a solitary wicket in his only T20I innings against Canada.

Ali Khan vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 16 average, 8.66 SR & 11.07 economy rate. Ali Khan vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 1 wicket, 26 average, 19 SR & 8.21 economy rate.

Ali Khan’s previous five figures: 3/25, 1/49, 2/39, 0/32 & 1/32.

Jasdeep Singh has 5 wickets at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of 18 in four T20I innings against Canada.

Jasdeep Singh vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 2 wickets, 41 average, 21.50 SR & 11.44 economy rate. Jasdeep Singh vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 2 wickets, 23.50 average, 20.50 SR & 6.87 economy rate.

Jasdeep Singh’s previous five figures: 0/10, 1/20, 1/30, 1/24 & 1/45.

Nosthush Kenjige has 4 wickets at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 18 in four T20I innings against Canada.

Nosthush Kenjige’s last five figures: 0/13, 0/24, 0/19, 1/19 & 3/21.

Saurabh Netravalkar has 7 wickets at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 20.71 in seven T20I innings against Canada.

Saurabh Netravalkar vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 4 wickets, 19.75 average, 15.50 SR & 7.64 economy rate. Saurabh Netravalkar vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 2 wickets, 31 average, 23 SR & 8.08 economy rate.

Saurabh Natravalkar’s last five figures: 0/25, 2/15, 1/27, 1/29 & 0/10.

Canada:

Aaron Johnson has 124 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 144.18 in four T20I innings against USA. He also has a fifty against them.

Aaron Johnson vs left-arm spin in T20Is in 2024: 23 runs, 33 balls, 7.66 average, 69.79 SR & 3 dismissals.

Aaron Johnson’s previous five scores: 10, 33, 1, 74 & 16.

Pargat Singh has 62 runs at an average of 15.50 and a strike rate of 92.53 in four T20I innings against USA.

Pargat Singh’s last five scores: 13, 16, 0, 27 & 19.

Nicholas Kirton has 91 runs at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 119.73 in four T20I innings against USA.

Nicholas Kirton vs spin in T20Is in 2024: 42 runs, 37 balls, 21 average, 113.51 SR & 2 dismissals.

Nicholas Kirton’s previous five scores: 52, 15, 28, 21 & 27.

Dilpreet Bajwa has 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 121.91 in three T20I innings against USA. He also has a fifty against them.

Dilpreet Bajwa’s last five scores: 3, 33*, 52, 4 & 3.

Saad Bin Zafar has 109 runs at an average of 27.25 and a strike rate of 145.33 in six T20I innings against USA. He also has 9 wickets at an average of 19.44 and a strike rate of 16.66 in seven T20I innings against them.

Saad Bin Zafar vs RHBs in T20Is in 2024: 3 wickets, 12 average, 10.66 SR & 6.75 economy rate. Saad Bin Zafar vs LHBs in T20Is in 2024: 1 wicket, 34 average, 22 SR & 9.27 economy rate.

Saad Bin Zafar’s last five scores: 2, 20*, 29*, 0 & 29. Saad Bin Zafar’s previous five figures: 2/25, 2/21, 1/21, 1/28 & 1/23.

Dillon Heyliger has 5 wickets at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 24.60 in six T20I innings against USA.

Dillon Heyliger’s last five figures: 4/20, 0/29, 2/22, 0/44 & 2/29.

Nikhil Dutta has 2 wickets in three T20I innings against USA.

Nikhil Dutta’s last five figures: 0/24, 0/18, 2/16, 3/0 & 1/5.

Rishiv Joshi has 2 wickets at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 41 in four IPL innings against USA.

Rishiv Joshi’s last five figures: 1/36, 0/35, 1/44, 0/27 & 1/16.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The warm-up games in Dallas saw nice batting tracks. Expect another belter of a surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 29°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Shadley van Schalwyk, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Shreyas Movva (wk), Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Nicholas Kirten, Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, Rishiv Joshi, Kaleem Sana.

Also Read: 'Iska thank you hai': IPL star reveals Hardik Pandya's brutal sledging

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor will open the innings. Steven has a fine record against Canada. He can make a formidable score.

Corey Anderson: Corey Anderson is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Anderson will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad Bin Zafar is another popular captaincy option for this game. Zafar will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well against USA previously.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andries Gous: Andries Gous has been selected by less than 27% of users as of now. Gous will bat in the top order. He can score valuable runs.

Telegram Group Join Now

Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger’s selection % currently stands at 16.46. Heyliger can contribute with both bat and ball. Bowling in different phases can increase his probability of taking wickets.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ravinderpal Singh: Ravinderpal Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Monank Patel, Dilpreet Bajwa, Nosthush Kenjige, and Nikhil Dutta.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aaron Johnson, Shadley van Schalwyk, Harmeet Singh, and Kaleem Sana.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If USA bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aaron Jones, Dillon Heyliger, Nikhil Dutta, and Rishiv Joshi.

If CAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Aaron Johnson, Andries Gous, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Nicholas Kirten.

USA vs CAN Dream11 Prediction

USA have more in-form and well-rounded players. While Canada have some quality in the squad, USA look like a better unit overall. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.