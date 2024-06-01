USA vs CAN Prediction, Match 1, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, United States of America vs Canada Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

USA vs CAN Prediction: USA are coming off a historic series-win against Bangladesh and are expected to continue the momentum. Also, given they will have the home crowd backing them, co-hosts USA are the favourites for this contest.

USA vs CAN Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: United States of America vs Canada

Date: June 2, 2024

Time: 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Grand Prairie, Texas

USA vs CAN Match Preview

Co-hosts of the T20 World Cup 2024, United States of America will lock horns against neighbours Canada in the tournament opener. The USA side will be riding high on confidence after registering a historic series-win in the buildup to the tournament. They managed to defeat Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series, their first in the format against a Test-playing nation. USA will be keen to continue the momentum and use it to their advantage against Canada.

On the other hand, Canada had a successful warm-up match, securing a 63-run victory against Nepal. Although they were pleased with this outcome, they were unable to face the Netherlands in their second warm-up game because of rain. Canada and USA have shared a long rivalry and it will be once again put to the test as both teams eye to get off to a winning start.

Probable USA vs CAN Playing XI

USA probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor Aaron Jones Gajanand Singh Andries Gous Monank Patel (c & wk) Milind Kumar Harmeet Singh Shadley van Schalkwyk Jasdeep Singh Saurabh Netravalkar Nosthush Kenjige

CAN probable Playing XI

Aaron Johnson Navneet Dhaliwal Pargat Singh Harsh Thaker Nicholas Kirton Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk) Saad Bin Zafar (c) Dilpreet Singh Rishiv Raghav Joshi Dillon Heyliger Udhaya Bhagwan

Venue and Pitch

The warm-up games in Dallas saw nice batting tracks. Expect another belter of a surface. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 190 being a fighting one.

Weather Updates

A temperature of around 29°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Players for USA vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Steven Taylor: Steven Taylor will open the innings. Steven has a fine record against Canada. He can make a formidable score.

Monank Patel: Monak Patel has been a consistent performer with the bat, as demonstrated in the recent series against Bangladesh where he scored 54 runs in just 2 matches. Patel’s ability to anchor the innings and play crucial knocks under pressure makes him a reliable fantasy option.

Monak Patel has been a consistent performer with the bat, as demonstrated in the recent series against Bangladesh where he scored 54 runs in just 2 matches. Patel’s ability to anchor the innings and play crucial knocks under pressure makes him a reliable fantasy option. Dillon Heyliger: Dillon Heyliger’s selection can contribute with both bat and ball. Bowling in different phases can increase his probability of taking wickets.

Top Captaincy picks

Corey Anderson: Corey Anderson is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Anderson will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been decent. He will fetch ample points.

Saad Bin Zafar: Saad Bin Zafar is another popular captaincy option for this game. Zafar will contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well against USA previously.

Players to avoid

Nitish Kumar - Nitish Kumar might not get too many opportunities with the bat or the ball and hence can be excluded for this game.

Ravinderpal Singh: Ravinderpal Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

USA vs CAN Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

ALSO READ: Ashwin responds after fan calls him out for using wrong Ireland player references in YouTube Video

USA vs CAN Match Prediction

USA are coming off a historic series-win against Bangladesh and are expected to continue the momentum. Also, given they will have the home crowd backing them, co-hosts USA are the favourites for this contest.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.