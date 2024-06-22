USA vs ENG Prediction, Match 49, T20 World Cup 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, United States of America vs England Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

USA vs ENG Prediction: The defending champions face a must-win clash to keep their semis ambitions alive. USA, who have been a revelation in the tournament however are still winless in the Super 8s. Expect England to seal the contest comfortably.

USA vs ENG Prediction: Match Details

Tournament: T20 World Cup 2024

Match: USA vs England

Date: June 23, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

USA vs ENG Match Preview

England will lock horns against USA in their final match of the Super 8s stage in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. England has two points from two games - with one defeat and one victory. The Three Lions started strong with a win against co-hosts West Indies but then lost against the Proteas. The defending champions will thus need to churn out a win to keep their semi-finals qualification hopes alive.

USA, on the other hand, has already been a revelation after they managed to upset a cricketing powerhouse like Pakistan and advanced to the Super 8s. They have however lost both encounters so far and their qualification chances look bleak. Either way, the USA team will hope to end their campaign on a high with a win.

Probable USA vs ENG Playing XI

USA probable Playing XI

Steven Taylor Andries Gous (wk) Nitish Kumar Aaron Jones (c) Corey Anderson Milind Kumar Harmeet Singh Shadley van Schalkwyk Nosthush Kenjige Ali Khan Saurabh Netravalkar

ENG probable Playing XI

Phil Salt Jos Buttler (c) (wk) Jonny Bairstow Moeen Ali Harry Brook Liam Livingstone Sam Curran Jofra Archer Adil Rashid Mark Wood Reece Topley

Venue and Pitch

The pitch at the Kensington Oval in Barbados is a good pitch offering equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. As the game progresses, expect the pitch to get slightly sluggish pitch and can benefit the pacers using cutters and slower balls.

Weather Updates

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C with 40 percent chance of rainfall.

Top Players for USA vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid can provide important breakthroughs and is expected to get some assistance off the deck too.

Aaron Jones: Aaron Jones has been in decent form in the tournament. He can score quick runs and can fetch ample fantasy points.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler will open the innings and can also play the role of an anchor. He can score good fantasy points.

Top Captaincy picks

Jofra Archer: Jofra Archer will bowl in different spells and can pick up crucial wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker for England so far in the World Cup.

Jofra Archer will bowl in different spells and can pick up crucial wickets. He is the highest wicket-taker for England so far in the World Cup. Phil Salt: Phil Salt is an explosive batter and will bat at the top. He can be extremely dangerous if he manages to get going.

Players to avoid

Liam Livingstone - Liam Livingstone might not get too many opportunities in the match and hence can be excluded from this game.

Nitish Kumar - Nitish Kumar might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

ALSO READ: PCB to file defamation case against journalists and YouTubers accusing Babar Azam of match-fixing: Reports

USA vs ENG Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

USA vs ENG Match Prediction

The defending champions face a must-win clash to keep their semis ambitions alive. USA, who have been a revelation in the tournament however are still winless in the Super 8s. Expect England to seal the contest comfortably.

Telegram GroupJoin Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.